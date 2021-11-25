ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gambia investigators urge justice for abuses under Jammeh

By ABDOULIE JOHN, CARLEY PETESCH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Investigators with Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission delivered a final report to the president Thursday, identifying and recommending prosecution for those most responsible for crimes and human rights abuses committed during the 22-year rule of former President Yahya Jammeh.

After receiving the report, President Adama Barrow said he hoped the commission will be one of his legacies as a leader of Gambia.

Following his election in 2016, Barrow vowed to right the wrongs of the past, especially widespread abuses under previous leader Jammeh. The commission was mandated to establish an impartial historical record of abuses committed from July 1994 to January 2017, when Jammeh fled into exile after losing elections. More than two years of hearings that led to the report documented human rights abuses and horrors that occurred under Jammeh’s rule.

Its submission comes just before Gambia’s 2 million people are set to vote in presidential elections on Dec. 4, in which Barrow is running for re-election against five other candidates.

After submitting the report, Commission chair Lamin J. Sise said that “the individuals involved in perpetrating the violations and abuses must be held accountable for their crimes” and their names are “mentioned expressly in the relevant sections of the report.”

The commission found that the abuses resulted in the deaths of “240 to 250 Gambians and non-Gambians in the hands of (the) state or its agents.”

Sise did not mention the names of those the commission has recommended for prosecution, however, Jammeh is likely among them, according to experts.

“The evidence is in ... We have the truth,” said Baba Hydara, whose father Deyda Hydara was a newspaper editor killed in 2004.

“Now we need justice,” he said. “Justice for my father, justice for all of Jammeh’s victims, and justice for Gambian society as a whole.”

The Gambia National Human Rights Commission called on the government to commit to implementing the recommendations of the report.

The government now “has the duty to take the next important step,” the national human rights watchdog said in a statement issued today and seen by The AP. “We hereby urge the President, to consider and share the report with all relevant stakeholders ... and put in place all the necessary mechanisms, institutions, processes, and resources to implement all the recommendations fully and adequately within a realistic timeframe.”

Similar calls were reiterated by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International, urging the Barrow administration to make sure that victims get redress.

Jammeh is likely at the top of the list of former officials whose prosecution is recommended, Reed Brody of the International Commission of Jurists, who works with Jammeh’s victims, said.

“Witnesses with first-hand knowledge implicated Jammeh in murder, torture, rape and the other terrible crimes cited by the commission,” said Brody.

“This report begins the countdown to the day Yahya Jammeh will have to face his victims. Whether it’s in The Gambia or before an international court, it will be very difficult now for him to escape justice,” he said.

The commission’s report will not be made immediately public.

Barrow, who received the report in Gambia’s capital, Banjul, now has six months to release a paper on how to implement the recommendations submitted by the commission. He promised Thursday that “justice will be done.”

“I assure (victims’ families) that my government will ensure that justice is done, but I urge them to be patient and allow the legal process to take its course,” said the Gambian leader. He promised that his white paper would be filed within six months. He will, in the mean time, share copies of the report with the country’s lawmaking body, U.N. Secretary-General and the African Union.

“In the interim, I advise all Gambians to exercise restraint,” Barrow reiterated.

A recent rapprochement between Barrow’s National People’s Party and the former governing party has cast doubt on the authorities’ willingness to right the wrongs of the past in making sure justice is served.

Barrow sought an alliance with Jammeh’s former party in September, a move denounced by rights activists. Jammeh, however, has formed a rival party, with many of his supporters hoping he will return from exile.

Jammeh, who seized power in 1994 in a bloodless coup, was voted out of office in 2016 after opposition parties created a coalition with Barrow as the main candidate.

After initially agreeing to step down, Jammeh resisted and a six-week crisis saw neighboring West African countries prepare to send in troops to stage a military intervention. Jammeh was forced into exile and fled to Equatorial Guinea aboard a plane with his family and many belongings.

The 56-year-old Jammeh still has considerable support in the tiny West African nation, despite the abuses under his rule.

___

Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal.

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Disgraced ex-president Jammeh looms over Gambia election

BANJUL (Reuters) – At a pre-election rally last month, supporters of Gambia’s main opposition coalition cheered the opening of the star attraction – a speech by former President Yahya Jammeh delivered over a crackly phone line from exile 2,000 miles away. “(President) Adama Barrow destroyed everything good I left for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Libya, UN warn intimidation stopping Kadhafi son's appeal

Libya's government and the UN expressed concern Monday over an intimidation campaign that has shut the court where the son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi is appealing his rejected presidential bid. Last Wednesday, Libya's electoral commission announced the rejection of the candidacy of his son Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on human rights and the borders bill: the wrong path

When government policy collides with human rights legislation, the Conservative party instinctively finds fault with the law. For that reason, Priti Patel, the home secretary, is unlikely to be moved by a parliamentary report published on Wednesday calling for humanitarian amendments to the nationalities and borders bill. The joint committee...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yahya Jammeh
Person
Adama Barrow
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to...
PROTESTS
The Independent

EU court calls for dismissal of Hungary-Poland challenge

The European Union’s highest court on Thursday advised that the principle to link the bloc’s budget disbursements to the respect for rule of law are compatible with the bloc's laws and that the challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments of both nations argued that such a decision lacked the proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years that they are veering away from the Western principles of the respect of rule of law in their nations. The advice of the court precedes...
POLITICS
New York Post

At least 68 inmates killed in bloody battle between Ecuadorian prison gangs

At least 68 inmates were killed and 25 more injured when two rival gangs exchanged gunfire and detonated explosives inside of an Ecuadorian prison on Saturday. Over 900 law enforcement officers spent most of the day trying to quell the violence — which lasted for around 8 hours — at the Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which officials have linked to international drug cartels.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Watch#The Gambia#Equatorial Guinea#Banjul#Ap#Non Gambians#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
MSNBC

America's democracy is failing — and the world knows it

A number of non-governmental organizations that have long worked to rebuild communities in countries beset by violent and intractable conflicts — places that have collapsed under the weight of mass atrocities, political assassinations, authoritarian take overs, and widespread citizen violence — have shifted focus to a new subject: The United States.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

11-year-old whose pregnancy ignited a debate in Bolivia granted an abortion

An 11-year-old girl, whose pregnancy reignited debate about the legality of abortion in Bolivia, moved forward with the procedure Saturday after receiving official approval, government officials told reporters. Eduardo del Castillo, Bolivia’s government minister, said in a news conference on Sunday that “the girl discontinued her pregnancy,” “in accordance with...
AMERICAS
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EU decides against emergency summit on omicron for now

The European Union has decided against holding a special remote summit of the bloc's leaders on the omicron coronavirus variant for the time being, an official said Wednesday.The EU's 27 health ministers will first assess the situation next Tuesday before it will be put to the leaders in the Dec. 16 regularly planned summit, an EU official said on condition of anonymity because the meeting hadn't been officially announced.An emergency summit had been discussed for days, but it was tough to find a time slot for all the leaders. It was also unclear exactly what the leaders could decide...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Factbox: The international campaign for slavery reparations

Dec 1 (Reuters) - As Barbados dropped Britain's Queen Elizabeth as head of state, campaigners on the Caribbean island that received 600,000 enslaved Africans between 1627 and 1833 renewed their campaign for reparations. WHAT ARE REPARATIONS?. Reparations are compensation, usually financial, sought as redress for slavery. When Black slaves in...
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy