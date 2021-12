Ephesians 5:20, “Giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.“. Here we are again! In another few weeks another year will be behind us. It seems like they come and go so quickly these days. Just seems like a few weeks ago we were going on vacation, playing outside with the grandkids, splashing around in the pool, taking walks, and just lounging in the outside swing soaking in the sunshine and warm breezes.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO