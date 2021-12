Quinnipiac made a big statement last weekend with back-to-back 4-0 shutout victories on the road at Cornell and at Colgate last weekend. It was the first ever sweep of that two-game trip in Bobcats’ history and the first win over Cornell since 2018. The wins vaulted Quinnipiac into the fifth spot in both most national polls. More importantly, they’ve also opened up a bit of a lead in the ECAC conference standings, with 21 points through eight games, with second place Princeton at 16.5 points.

