Your iPhone can charge faster and fall further with up to 60% off Belkin gear

Power your AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch simultaneously with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad. Featuring a new magnetic fast-charging module for Apple Watch Series 7, it delivers a fast charge of 0 to 80 percent in 45 minutes. Moreover, the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad uses MagSafe technology. This simplifies charging your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 Series for seamless alignment with a charge of up to 15 watts. Furthermore, display this gadget on your desk, and present your Apple Watch flat or in Nightstand mode. You can even raise the charging module to work in an orientation that suits you. Boasting a lay-flat design, this wireless charger is compact enough to store in your bag for a quick charge anywhere. Finally, the LED light lets you know when your AirPods are charging.
