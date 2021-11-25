ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Theodore man tased by police after pursuit by vehicle and on foot

 6 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 42-year-old man was tased by police after leading law enforcement on a chase by vehicle and then foot Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 12:49 p.m. when a police officer was in the area of Highway 90 and Kooiman Road and observed a traffic violation. The vehicle driver, 42-year-old Brandon Eicholtz, failed to yield to lights and sirens and led the officer on a pursuit, police said.

The pursuit ended on Bucknell Drive when the driver struck a fence on Mobile Area Water & Sewer System property. Police said Eicholtz exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a short foot chase, police said, the Eicholtz was tased to gain compliance and taken into custody without further incident.

Through the course of the investigation, the officer discovered the vehicle was stolen and used to commit a theft involving wave runners earlier in the day.

Eicholtz was charged with receiving stolen property, theft of property and attempting to elude.

Comments / 0

 

