Chemistry

Atomic-scale observation of non-classical nucleation-mediated phase transformation in a titanium alloy

By Xiaoqian Fu
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-phase titanium-based alloys are widely used in aerospace and biomedical applications, and they are obtained through phase transformations between a low-temperature hexagonal closed-packed Î±-phase and a high-temperature body-centred cubic Î²-phase. Understanding how a new phase evolves from its parent phase is critical to controlling the transforming microstructures and thus material properties....

www.nature.com

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
Nature.com

Robust, efficient, micrometre-scale phase modulators at visible wavelengths

Optical phase modulators are essential to large-scale integrated photonic systems at visible wavelengths and are promising for many emerging applications. However, current technologies require large device footprints and either high power consumption or high drive voltages, limiting the number of active elements in a visible-spectrum integrated photonic circuit. Here, we demonstrate visible-spectrum silicon nitride thermo-optic phase modulators based on adiabatic micro-ring resonators that offer at least a one-order-of-magnitude reduction in both the device footprint and power consumption compared with waveguide phase modulators. Designed to operate in the strongly over-coupled regime, the micro-resonators provide 1.6Ï€ phase modulation with minimal amplitude variations, corresponding to modulation losses as small as 0.61"‰dB. By delocalizing the resonant mode, the adiabatic micro-rings exhibit improved robustness against fabrication variations: compared with regular micro-rings, less than one-third of the power is needed to thermo-optically align the resonances of the adiabatic micro-rings across the chip to the laser frequency.
Nature.com

Moving beyond bimetallic-alloy to single-atom dimer atomic-interface for all-pH hydrogen evolution

Single-atom-catalysts (SACs) afford a fascinating activity with respect to other nanomaterials for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), yet the simplicity of single-atom center limits its further modification and utilization. Obtaining bimetallic single-atom-dimer (SAD) structures can reform the electronic structure of SACs with added atomic-level synergistic effect, further improving HER kinetics beyond SACs. However, the synthesis and identification of such SAD structure remains conceptually challenging. Herein, systematic first-principle screening reveals that the synergistic interaction at the NiCo-SAD atomic interface can upshift the d-band center, thereby, facilitate rapid water-dissociation and optimal proton adsorption, accelerating alkaline/acidic HER kinetics. Inspired by theoretical predictions, we develop a facile strategy to obtain NiCo-SAD on N-doped carbon (NiCo-SAD-NC) via in-situ trapping of metal ions followed by pyrolysis with precisely controlled N-moieties. X-ray absorption spectroscopy indicates the emergence of Ni-Co coordination at the atomic-level. The obtained NiCo-SAD-NC exhibits exceptional pH-universal HER-activity, demanding only 54.7 and 61"‰mV overpotentials at âˆ’10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in acidic and alkaline media, respectively. This work provides a facile synthetic strategy for SAD catalysts and sheds light on the fundamentals of structure-activity relationships for future applications.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Motion of water monomers reveals a kinetic barrier to ice nucleation on graphene

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23226-5, published online 25 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in ref. 14, which was incorrectly given as: "Akhtar, N. et al. Pillars or pancakes? Self-cleaning surfaces without coating. Nano Lett. 18, 7509"“7514 (2018)." The correct form of ref. 14 is: "Akhtar, N., Anemone, G., Farias, D. & Holst, B. Fluorinated graphene provides long lasting ice inhibition in high humidity. Carbon 141, 451"“456 (2019)." This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vat#Observable#Atomic#Design#Easterling#Crc Press#J W Hilliard#Iii
Nature.com

Observation of spin-space quantum transport induced by an atomic quantum point contact

Quantum transport is ubiquitous in physics. So far, quantum transport between terminals has been extensively studied in solid state systems from the fundamental point of views such as the quantized conductance to the applications to quantum devices. Recent works have demonstrated a cold-atom analog of a mesoscopic conductor by engineering a narrow conducting channel with optical potentials, which opens the door for a wealth of research of atomtronics emulating mesoscopic electronic devices and beyond. Here we realize an alternative scheme of the quantum transport experiment with ytterbium atoms in a two-orbital optical lattice system. Our system consists of a multi-component Fermi gas and a localized impurity, where the current can be created in the spin space by introducing the spin-dependent interaction with the impurity. We demonstrate a rich variety of localized-impurity-induced quantum transports, which paves the way for atomtronics exploiting spin degrees of freedom.
Nature.com

Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
Nature.com

Multi-physics coupling simulation of electrode induction melting gas atomization for advanced titanium alloys powder preparation

A numerical modeling method is proposed for the melting process of Titanium metals of Titanium alloys powder preparation used for 3D printing. The melting process simulation, which involves the tight coupling between electromagnetic field, thermal field and fluid flow as well as deformation associated during the melting process, is conducted by adopting the finite element method. A two-way coupling strategy is used to include the interactions between these fields by incorporating the material properties dependent on temperature and the coupling terms. In addition, heat radiation and phase change are also considered in this paper. The arbitrary Lagrangian"“Eulerian formulation is exploited to model the deformation of Titanium metal during the melting process. The distribution of electromagnetic flux density, eddy current density, temperature, and fluid flow velocity at different time can be determined by utilizing this numerical method. In a word, the method proposed in this paper provides a general way to predict the melting process of electrode induction melting gas atomization (EIGA) dynamically, and it also could be used as a reference for the design and optimization of EIGA.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Electrospun tube reduces adhesion in rabbit Achilles tendon 12Â weeks post-surgery without PAR-2 overexpression

One great challenge in surgical tendon repair is the minimization of peritendinous adhesions. An electrospun tube can serve as a physical barrier around a conventionally sutured tendon. Six New Zealand White rabbits had one Achilles tendon fully transsected and sutured by a 4-strand suture. Another six rabbits had the same treatment, but with the additional electrospun DegraPol tube set around the sutured tendon. The adhesion formation to the surrounding tissue was investigated 12Â weeks post-operation. Moreover, inflammation-related protease-activated receptor-2 (PAR-2) protein expression was assessed. Finally, rabbit Achilles tenocyte cultures were exposed to platelet-derived growth factor-BB (PDGF-BB), which mimicks the tendon healing environment, where PAR-2 gene expression was assessed as well as immunofluorescent staining intensity for F-actin and Î±-tubulin, respectively. At 12Â weeks post-operation, the partially degraded DegraPol tube exhibited significantly lower adhesion formation (âˆ’"‰20%). PAR-2 protein expression was similar for time points 3 and 6Â weeks, but increased at 12Â weeks post-operation. In vitro cell culture experiments showed a significantly higher PAR-2 gene expression on day 3 after exposure to PDGF-BB, but not on day 7. The cytoskeleton of the tenocytes changed upon PDGF-BB stimulation, with signs of reorganization, and significantly decreased F-actin intensity. An electrospun DegraPol tube significantly reduces adhesion up to twelve weeks post-operation. At this time point, the tube is partially degraded, and a slight PAR-2 increase was detected in the DP treated tendons, which might however arise from particles of degrading DegraPol that were stained dark brown. PAR-2 gene expression in rabbit tenocytes reveals sensitivity at around day 10 after injury.
APS Physics

A Faster Atomic Compass

An update to the polarization of the laser light used in an atom-based compass allows the technology to reveal the 3D alignment of a magnetic field in one snapshot rather than many. The traditional compass consists of a needle or compass rose that aligns itself to magnetic north. But there...
Nature.com

Environment-sensitive emission of anionic hydrogen-bonded urea-derivative"“acetate-ion complexes and their aggregation-induced emission enhancement

Anions often quench fluorescence (FL). However, strong ionic hydrogen bonding between fluorescent dyes and anion molecules has the potential to control the electronic state of FL dyes, creating new functions via non-covalent interactions. Here, we propose an approach, utilising ionic hydrogen bonding between urea groups and anions, to control the electronic states of fluorophores and develop an aggregation-induced emission enhancement (AIEE) system. The AIEE ionic hydrogen-bonded complex (IHBC) formed between 1,8-diphenylnaphthalene (p-2Urea), with aryl urea groups at the para-positions on the peri-phenyl rings, and acetate ions exhibits high environmental sensitivities in solution phases, and the FL quantum yield (QY) in ion-pair assemblies of the IHBC and tetrabutylammonium cations is more than five times higher than that of the IHBC in solution. Our versatile and simple approach for the design of AIEE dye facilitates the future development of environment-sensitive probes and solid-state emitting materials.
Nature.com

Observers of quantum systems cannot agree to disagree

Is the world quantum? An active research line in quantum foundations is devoted to exploring what constraints can rule out the postquantum theories that are consistent with experimentally observed results. We explore this question in the context of epistemics, and ask whether agreement between observers can serve as a physical principle that must hold for any theory of the world. Aumann's seminal Agreement Theorem states that two observers (of classical systems) cannot agree to disagree. We propose an extension of this theorem to no-signaling settings. In particular, we establish an Agreement Theorem for observers of quantum systems, while we construct examples of (postquantum) no-signaling boxes where observers can agree to disagree. The PR box is an extremal instance of this phenomenon. These results make it plausible that agreement between observers might be a physical principle, while they also establish links between the fields of epistemics and quantum information that seem worthy of further exploration.
Nature.com

Directed-evolution of translation system for efficient unnatural amino acids incorporation and generalizable synthetic auxotroph construction

Site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids (UAAs) with similar incorporation efficiency to that of natural amino acids (NAAs) and low background activity is extremely valuable for efficient synthesis of proteins with diverse new chemical functions and design of various synthetic auxotrophs. However, such efficient translation systems remain largely unknown in the literature. Here, we describe engineered chimeric phenylalanine systems that dramatically increase the yield of proteins bearing UAAs, through systematic engineering of the aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase and its respective cognate tRNA. These engineered synthetase/tRNA pairs allow single-site and multi-site incorporation of UAAs with efficiencies similar to those of NAAs and high fidelity. In addition, using the evolved chimeric phenylalanine system, we construct a series of E. coli strains whose growth is strictly dependent on exogenously supplied of UAAs. We further show that synthetic auxotrophic cells can grow robustly in living mice when UAAs are supplemented.
Nature.com

Room-temperature multiple ligands-tailored SnO quantum dots endow in situ dual-interface binding for upscaling efficient perovskite photovoltaics with high V

The benchmark tin oxide (SnO2) electron transporting layers (ETLs) have enabled remarkable progress in planar perovskite solar cell (PSCs). However, the energy loss is still a challenge due to the lack of "hidden interface" control. We report a novel ligand-tailored ultrafine SnO2 quantum dots (QDs) via a facile rapid room temperature synthesis. Importantly, the ligand-tailored SnO2 QDs ETL with multi-functional terminal groups in situ refines the buried interfaces with both the perovskite and transparent electrode via enhanced interface binding and perovskite passivation. These novel ETLs induce synergistic effects of physical and chemical interfacial modulation and preferred perovskite crystallization-directing, delivering reduced interface defects, suppressed non-radiative recombination and elongated charge carrier lifetime. Power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 23.02% (0.04 cm2) and 21.6% (0.98 cm2, VOC loss: 0.336"‰V) have been achieved for the blade-coated PSCs (1.54"‰eV Eg) with our new ETLs, representing a record for SnO2 based blade-coated PSCs. Moreover, a substantially enhanced PCE (VOC) from 20.4% (1.15"‰V) to 22.8% (1.24"‰V, 90"‰mV higher VOC, 0.04 cm2 device) in the blade-coated 1.61"‰eV PSCs system, via replacing the benchmark commercial colloidal SnO2 with our new ETLs.
Nature.com

Computational fluid dynamics modeling of cough transport in an aircraft cabin

To characterize the transport of respiratory pathogens during commercial air travel, Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations were performed to track particles expelled by coughing by a passenger assigned to different seats on a Boeing 737 aircraft. Simulation data were post-processed to calculate the amounts of particles inhaled by nearby passengers. Different airflow rates were used, as well as different initial conditions to account for random fluctuations of the flow field. Overall, 80% of the particles were removed from the cabin in 1.3"“2.6Â min, depending on conditions, and 95% of the particles were removed in 2.4"“4.6Â min. Reducing airflow increased particle dispersion throughout the cabin but did not increase the highest exposure of nearby passengers. The highest exposure was 0.3% of the nonvolatile mass expelled by the cough, and the median exposure for seats within 3 feet of the cough discharge was 0.1%, which was in line with recent experimental testing.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Single-photon nonlinearity at room temperature

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03866-9 Published online 22 September 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, there was an error in Fig. 1b. Specifically, the x-axis label mistakenly reported units as micrometres rather than microjoules. The corrected axis label now reads: "Pump fluence (Î¼J cm"“2)." The original Article has been corrected online.
Nature.com

Tracking deep-sea internal wave propagation with a differential pressure gauge array

Temperature is used to trace ocean density variations, and reveals internal waves and turbulent motions in the deep ocean, called 'internal motions.' Ambient temperature detected by geophysical differential pressure gauges (DPGs) may provide year-long, complementary observations. Here, we use data from four DPGs fixed on the ocean bottom and a high-resolution temperature sensor (T-sensor) 13Â m above the seafloor as a square-kilometer array deployed offshore ~"‰50Â km east of Taiwan facing the open Pacific Ocean to examine the impact of temperature on DPG signals related to internal motions. The DPG signals correlate with T-sensor temperature variations between 0.002 and 0.1Â mHz, but have time shifts partially caused by slow thermal conduction from the ambient seafloor to the DPG chamber and partially by internal motion propagation time across the array. Applying beamforming-frequency-wavenumber analysis and linear regression to the arrayed T-sensor and DPG data, we estimate the propagating slowness of the internal motions to be between 0.5 and 7.4Â sÂ mâˆ’1 from the northwest and northeast quadrants of the array. The thermal relaxation time of the DPGs is within 103"“104Â s. This work shows that a systematic scan of DPG data at frequencies <"‰0.1Â mHz may help shed light on patterns of internal wave propagation in the deep ocean, especially in multi-scale arrays.
Nature.com

Oscillatory electroencephalographic patterns of arithmetic problem solving in fourth graders

Numerous studies have identified neurophysiological correlates of performing arithmetic in adults. For example, oscillatory electroencephalographic (EEG) patterns associated with retrieval and procedural strategies are well established. Whereas fact retrieval has been linked to enhanced left-hemispheric theta ERS (event-related synchronization), procedural strategies are accompanied by increased bilateral alpha ERD (event-related desynchronization). It is currently not clear if these findings generalize to children. Our study is the first to investigate oscillatory EEG activity related to strategy use and arithmetic operations in children. We assessed ERD/ERS correlates of 31 children in fourth grade (aged between nine and ten years) during arithmetic problem solving. We presented multiplication and subtraction problems, which children solved with fact retrieval or a procedure. We analyzed these four problem categories (retrieved multiplications, retrieved subtractions, procedural multiplications, and procedural subtractions) in our study. In summary, we found similar strategy-related patterns to those reported in previous studies with adults. That is, retrieval problems elicited stronger left-hemispheric theta ERS and weaker alpha ERD as compared to procedural problems. Interestingly, we observed neurophysiological differences between multiplications and subtractions within retrieval problems. Although there were no response time or accuracy differences, retrieved multiplications were accompanied by larger theta ERS than retrieved subtractions. This finding could indicate that retrieval of multiplication and subtraction facts are distinct processes, and/or that multiplications are more frequently retrieved than subtractions in this age group.
Nature.com

Green synthesis of polyacrylamide/polyanionic cellulose hydrogels composited with Zr-based coordination polymer and their enhanced mechanical and adsorptive properties

As a class of typical supramolecular dynamic interactions, metal"“ligand coordination has been widely used to fabricate high-performance hydrogels and coordination polymers (CPs). However, the synchronous achievement of functionalizing coordination hydrogels and shaping a stable CP through an in situ growing process in aqueous systems is still a challenge. In this paper, a series of polyacrylamide/polyanionic cellulose/Zr"“CP (PAM/PAC/Zr"“CP) composite hydrogels were prepared via acrylamide polymerization in aqueous solutions of PAC and disodium terephthalate (Na2BDC), followed by posttreatment in 0.1"‰M ZrOCl2 solution. The coordination of Zr(IV) clusters with carboxylates on PAC and BDC2âˆ’ endows the hydrogels with improved strength and adsorption of methyl orange (MO). Increasing the PAC and/or Na2BDC amount in the precursor solution lowers the swelling ratio, tightens the network, and elevates the mechanical and MO-adsorptive properties of composite hydrogels, and the PAC dosage generates a more significant influence than the Na2BDC concentration owing to the greater contribution of PAC to the network structures and Zr"“CP states than that of BDC2âˆ’. Specifically, over 5"‰MPa of compressive strength and 500"‰mg MO/g Zr of MO-adsorption capacity are attained. In brief, this work provides a facile and green approach to synthesize CP-based composite hydrogels with enhanced mechanical and adsorptive properties through strong metal"“ligand coordination.
Nature.com

An Italian dinosaur LagerstÃ¤tte reveals the tempo and mode of hadrosauriform body size evolution

During the latest Cretaceous, the European Archipelago was characterized by highly fragmented landmasses hosting putative dwarfed, insular dinosaurs, claimed as fossil evidence of the "island rule". The Villaggio del Pescatore quarry (north-eastern Italy) stands as the most informative locality within the palaeo-Mediterranean region and represents the first, multi-individual Konservat-LagerstÃ¤tte type dinosaur-bearing locality in Italy. The site is here critically re-evaluated as early Campanian in age, thus preceding the final fragmentation stages of the European Archipelago, including all other European localities preserving hypothesized dwarfed taxa. New skeletal remains allowed osteohistological analyses on the hadrosauroid Tethyshadros insularis indicating subadult features in the type specimen whereas a second, herein newly described, larger individual is likely somatically mature. A phylogenetic comparative framework places the body-size of T. insularis in range with other non-hadrosaurid Eurasian hadrosauroids, rejecting any significant evolutionary trend towards miniaturisation in this clade, confuting its 'pygmy' status, and providing unmatched data to infer environmentally-driven body-size trends in Mesozoic dinosaurs.
