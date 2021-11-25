ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Effect of crystallite geometries on electrochemical performance of porous intercalation electrodes by multiscale operando investigation

By Yuting Luo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithium-ion batteries are yet to realize their full promise because of challenges in the design and construction of electrode architectures that allow for their entire interior volumes to be reversibly accessible for ion storage. Electrodes constructed from the same material and with the same specifications, which differ only in terms of...

Two-dimensional quantum-sheet films with sub-1.2"‰nm channels for ultrahigh-rate electrochemical capacitance

Dense, thick, but fast-ion-conductive electrodes are critical yet challenging components of ultrafast electrochemical capacitors with high volumetric power/energy densities1,2,3,4. Here we report an exfoliation"“fragmentation"“restacking strategy towards thickness-adjustable (1.5"’24.0"‰Î¼m) dense electrode films of restacked two-dimensional 1T-MoS2 quantum sheets. These films bear the unique architecture of an exceptionally high density of narrow (sub-1.2"‰nm) and ultrashort (~6.1"‰nm) hydrophobic nanochannels for confinement ion transport. Among them, 14-Î¼m-thick films tested at 2,000"‰mV"‰sâˆ’1 can deliver not only a high areal capacitance of 0.63"‰F"‰cmâˆ’2 but also a volumetric capacitance of 437"‰F"‰cmâˆ’3 that is one order of magnitude higher than that of other electrodes. Density functional theory and ab initio molecular dynamics simulations suggest that both hydration and nanoscale channels play crucial roles in enabling ultrafast ion transport and enhanced charge storage. This work provides a versatile strategy for generating rapid ion transport channels in thick but dense films for energy storage and filtration applications.
SCIENCE
Promoting ethylene production over a wide potential window on Cu crystallites induced and stabilized via current shock and charge delocalization

Electrochemical CO2 reduction (CO2RR) in a product-orientated and energy-efficient manner relies on rational catalyst design guided by mechanistic understandings. In this study, the effect of conducting support on the CO2RR behaviors of semi-conductive metal-organic framework (MOF) - Cu3(HITP)2 are carefully investigated. Compared to the stand-alone MOF, adding Ketjen Black greatly promotes C2H4 production with a stabilized Faradaic efficiency between 60-70% in a wide potential range and prolonged period. Multicrystalline Cu nano-crystallites in the reconstructed MOF are induced and stabilized by the conducting support via current shock and charge delocalization, which is analogous to the mechanism of dendrite prevention through conductive scaffolds in metal ion batteries. Density functional theory calculations elucidate that the contained multi-facets and rich grain boundaries promote C"“C coupling while suppressing HER. This study underlines the key role of substrate-catalyst interaction, and the regulation of Cu crystalline states via conditioning the charge transport, in steering the CO2RR pathway.
CHEMISTRY
Effects of size and position of an unconnected aluminum electrode on bipolar anodization in an AC electric field

The effects of the size and position of an aluminum bipolar electrode (BPE) on the uniformity of formation of anodic porous alumina in an alternating current electric field were investigated. Anodized specimens were dyed, and the resistance was measured after the specimens were anodized again. Phenomena observed during film formation indicated that the BPEs had unique potential distributions that strongly depended on their length and width. The color variations and electrical resistance of the BPEs were symmetrical and varied from the centers of the BPEs to their ends. When multiple BPEs were processed at the same time, their position in the non-uniform electric field was demonstrated to be an important factor for controlling the uniformity of film formation. The best results were obtained when the BPE was placed at the center of the defined space.
PHYSICS
A novel geometry image to accurately represent a surface by preserving mesh topology

Geometry images parameterise a mesh with a square domain and store the information in a single chart. A one-to-one correspondence between the 2D plane and the 3D model is convenient for processing 3D models. However, the parameterised vertices are not all located at the intersection of the gridlines the existing geometry images. Thus, errors are unavoidable when a 3D mesh is reconstructed from the chart. In this paper, we propose parameterise surface onto a novel geometry image that preserves the constraint of topological neighbourhood information at integer coordinate points on a 2D grid and ensures that the shape of the reconstructed 3D mesh does not change from supplemented image data. We find a collection of edges that opens the mesh into simply connected surfaceÂ with a single boundary. The point distribution with approximate blue noise spectral characteristics is computed by capacity-constrained delaunay triangulation without retriangulation. We move the vertices to the constrained mesh intersection, adjust the degenerate triangles on a regular grid, and fill the blank part by performing a local affine transformation between each triangle in the mesh and image. Unlike other geometry images, the proposed method results in no error in the reconstructed surface model when floating-point data are stored in the image. High reconstruction accuracy is achieved when the xyz positions are in a 16-bit data format in each image channel because only rounding errors exist in the topology-preserving geometry images, there are no sampling errors. This method performs one-to-one mapping between the 3D surface mesh and the points in the 2D image, while foldovers do not appear in the 2D triangular mesh, maintaining the topological structure. This also shows the potential of using a 2D image processing algorithm to process 3D models.
MATHEMATICS
Coupling electrochemical CO conversion with CO capture

Electrochemical CO2 conversion into fuels or chemicals and CO2 capture from point or dilute sources are two important processes to address the gigaton challenges in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Both CO2 capture and electrochemical CO2 conversion are energy intensive, and synergistic coupling between the two processes can improve the energy efficiency of the system and reduce the cost of the reduced products, via eliminating the CO2 transport and storage or eliminating the capture media regeneration and molecular CO2 release. We consider three different levels to couple electrochemical CO2 reduction with CO2 capture: independent (Type-I), subsequent (Type-II) and fully integrated (Type-III) capture and conversion processes. We focus on Type-II and Type-III configurations and illustrate potential coupling routes of different capture media, which include amine-based solutions and direct carbamate reduction, redox active carriers, aqueous carbonate and bicarbonate solutions, ionic liquids CO2 capture and conversion mediated by covalent organic frameworks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
A rechargeable aqueous manganese-ion battery based on intercalation chemistry

Aqueous rechargeable metal batteries are intrinsically safe due to the utilization of low-cost and non-flammable water-based electrolyte solutions. However, the discharge voltages of these electrochemical energy storage systems are often limited, thus, resulting in unsatisfactory energy density. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to investigate alternative aqueous metal battery systems to improve the discharge voltage. Herein, we report reversible manganese-ion intercalation chemistry in an aqueous electrolyte solution, where inorganic and organic compounds act as positive electrode active materials for Mn2+ storage when coupled with a Mn/carbon composite negative electrode. In one case, the layered Mn0.18V2O5Â·nH2O inorganic cathode demonstrates fast and reversible Mn2+ insertion/extraction due to the large lattice spacing, thus, enabling adequate power performances and stable cycling behavior. In the other case, the tetrachloro-1,4-benzoquinone organic cathode molecules undergo enolization during charge/discharge processes, thus, contributing to achieving a stable cell discharge plateau at about 1.37"‰V. Interestingly, the low redox potential of the Mn/Mn2+ redox couple vs. standard hydrogen electrode (i.e., âˆ’1.19"‰V) enables the production of aqueous manganese metal cells with operational voltages higher than their zinc metal counterparts.
GOOGLE
Water cluster in hydrophobic crystalline porous covalent organic frameworks

Progress over the past decades in water confinement has generated a variety of polymers and porous materials. However, most studies are based on a preconception that small hydrophobic pores eventually repulse water molecules, which precludes the exploration of hydrophobic microporous materials for water confinement. Here, we demonstrate water confinement across hydrophobic microporous channels in crystalline covalent organic frameworks. The frameworks are designed to constitute dense, aligned and one-dimensional polygonal channels that are open and accessible to water molecules. The hydrophobic microporous frameworks achieve full occupation of pores by water via synergistic nucleation and capillary condensation and deliver quick water exchange at low pressures. Water confinement experiments with large-pore frameworks pinpoint thresholds of pore size where confinement becomes dominated by high uptake pressure and large exchange hysteresis. Our results reveal a platform based on microporous hydrophobic covalent organic frameworks for water confinement.
CHEMISTRY
Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
SCIENCE
Bioinspired hierarchical porous membrane for efficient uranium extraction from seawater

The oceans offer a virtually infinite source of uranium and could sustain nuclear power technology in terms of fuel supply. However, the current processes to extract uranium from seawater remain neither economically viable nor efficient enough to compete with uranium ore mining. Microporous polymers are emerging materials for the adsorption of uranyl ions due to their rich binding sites, but they still fall short of satisfactory performance. Here, inspired by the ubiquitous fractal structure in biology that is favourable for mass and fluid transfer, we describe a hierarchical porous membrane based on polymers of intrinsic microporosity that can capture uranium in seawater. This biomimetic membrane allows for rapid diffusion of uranium species, leading to a 20-fold higher uranium adsorption capacity in a uranium-spiked water solution (32"‰ppm) than the membrane with only intrinsic microporosity. Furthermore, in natural seawater, the membrane can extract as much uranium as 9.03"‰mg"‰gâˆ’1 after four weeks. This work suggests a strategy to be extended to the rational design of a large family of microporous polymer adsorbents that could fulfil the vast promise of the oceans to fuel a reliable and potentially sustainable energy source.
CHEMISTRY
Electrochemical oxidation of ferricyanide

We report the electrochemical oxidation of ferricyanide, [FeIII(CN)6]3âˆ’ and characterised the oxidation product by in-situ FTIR and XAS spectroelectrochemistry methods. Oxidation of [FeIII(CN)6]3âˆ’ is proposed to proceed via a tentative Fe(IV) intermediate that undergoes reduction elimination to give cis-[FeIII(CN)4(CH3CN)2]1âˆ’ as stable product in acetonitrile. Speciation of the oxidation product by DFT calculations is underpinned by good agreement to experimental data.
CHEMISTRY
Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
Electrochemical tomography as a nondestructive technique to study localized corrosion of metals

We present an approach, termed electrochemical tomography (ECT), for the in-situ study of corrosion phenomena in general, and for the quantification of the instantaneous rate of localized corrosion in particular. Traditional electrochemical techniques have limited accuracy in determining the corrosion rate when applied to localized corrosion, especially for metals embedded in opaque, porous media. One major limitation is the generally unknown anodic surface area. ECT overcomes these limitations by combining a numerical forward model, describing the electrical potential field in the porous medium, with electrochemical measurements taken at the surface, and using a stochastic inverse method to determine the corrosion rate, and the location and size of the anodic site. Additionally, ECT yields insight into parameters such as the exchange current densities, and it enables the quantification of the uncertainty of the obtained solution. We illustrate the application of ECT for the example of localized corrosion of steel in concrete.
CHEMISTRY
Multiscale interactome analysis coupled with off-target drug predictions reveals drug repurposing candidates for human coronavirus disease

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need for the identification of new antiviral drug therapies for a variety of diseases. COVID-19 is caused by infection with the human coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while other related human coronaviruses cause diseases ranging from severe respiratory infections to the common cold. We developed a computational approach to identify new antiviral drug targets and repurpose clinically-relevant drug compounds for the treatment of a range of human coronavirus diseases. Our approach is based on graph convolutional networks (GCN) and involves multiscale host-virus interactome analysis coupled to off-target drug predictions. Cell-based experimental assessment reveals several clinically-relevant drug repurposing candidates predicted by the in silico analyses to have antiviral activity against human coronavirus infection. In particular, we identify the MET inhibitor capmatinib as having potent and broad antiviral activity against several coronaviruses in a MET-independent manner, as well as novel roles for host cell proteins such as IRAK1/4 in supporting human coronavirus infection, which can inform further drug discovery studies.
SCIENCE
Wideband and high-order microwave vortex-beam launcher based on spoof surface plasmon polaritons

The electromagnetic vortex carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM), which is first studied at optical frequency, has begun to attract widespread attention in the field of radio-frequency/microwave. However, for the OAM mode generated by traditional single antennas, there are problems such as low order and narrow bandwidth, and complex structures such as dual-fed networks may be required. In this paper, based on spoof surface plasmon polariton (SSPP) mode leaky-wave antenna, a single-port traveling-wave ring is proposed to radiate high-order OAM modes working near the cut-off frequency of SSPP state. The achieved 12-order OAM mode within 9.1"“10.1Â GHz (relative bandwidth of 10.4%) has the main radiation direction close to the antenna surface, forming a plane spiral OAM (PSOAM) wave, which reduces the requirements for mode purity in practical applications. This SSPP ring using periodic units as radiating elements can be an effective radiator for broadband and large-capacity OAM multiplexing communications. The structural characteristics of single feed contribute to the integration of microwave circuits.
SCIENCE
Room-temperature multiple ligands-tailored SnO quantum dots endow in situ dual-interface binding for upscaling efficient perovskite photovoltaics with high V

The benchmark tin oxide (SnO2) electron transporting layers (ETLs) have enabled remarkable progress in planar perovskite solar cell (PSCs). However, the energy loss is still a challenge due to the lack of "hidden interface" control. We report a novel ligand-tailored ultrafine SnO2 quantum dots (QDs) via a facile rapid room temperature synthesis. Importantly, the ligand-tailored SnO2 QDs ETL with multi-functional terminal groups in situ refines the buried interfaces with both the perovskite and transparent electrode via enhanced interface binding and perovskite passivation. These novel ETLs induce synergistic effects of physical and chemical interfacial modulation and preferred perovskite crystallization-directing, delivering reduced interface defects, suppressed non-radiative recombination and elongated charge carrier lifetime. Power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 23.02% (0.04 cm2) and 21.6% (0.98 cm2, VOC loss: 0.336"‰V) have been achieved for the blade-coated PSCs (1.54"‰eV Eg) with our new ETLs, representing a record for SnO2 based blade-coated PSCs. Moreover, a substantially enhanced PCE (VOC) from 20.4% (1.15"‰V) to 22.8% (1.24"‰V, 90"‰mV higher VOC, 0.04 cm2 device) in the blade-coated 1.61"‰eV PSCs system, via replacing the benchmark commercial colloidal SnO2 with our new ETLs.
SCIENCE
Tracking deep-sea internal wave propagation with a differential pressure gauge array

Temperature is used to trace ocean density variations, and reveals internal waves and turbulent motions in the deep ocean, called 'internal motions.' Ambient temperature detected by geophysical differential pressure gauges (DPGs) may provide year-long, complementary observations. Here, we use data from four DPGs fixed on the ocean bottom and a high-resolution temperature sensor (T-sensor) 13Â m above the seafloor as a square-kilometer array deployed offshore ~"‰50Â km east of Taiwan facing the open Pacific Ocean to examine the impact of temperature on DPG signals related to internal motions. The DPG signals correlate with T-sensor temperature variations between 0.002 and 0.1Â mHz, but have time shifts partially caused by slow thermal conduction from the ambient seafloor to the DPG chamber and partially by internal motion propagation time across the array. Applying beamforming-frequency-wavenumber analysis and linear regression to the arrayed T-sensor and DPG data, we estimate the propagating slowness of the internal motions to be between 0.5 and 7.4Â sÂ mâˆ’1 from the northwest and northeast quadrants of the array. The thermal relaxation time of the DPGs is within 103"“104Â s. This work shows that a systematic scan of DPG data at frequencies <"‰0.1Â mHz may help shed light on patterns of internal wave propagation in the deep ocean, especially in multi-scale arrays.
SCIENCE
Wafer-scale integration of stretchable semiconducting polymer microstructures via capillary gradient

Organic semiconducting polymers have opened a new paradigm for soft electronics due to their intrinsic flexibility and solution processibility. However, the contradiction between the mechanical stretchability and electronic performances restricts the implementation of high-mobility polymers with rigid molecular backbone in deformable devices. Here, we report the realization of high mobility and stretchability on curvilinear polymer microstructures fabricated by capillary-gradient assembly method. Curvilinear polymer microstructure arrays are fabricated with highly ordered molecular packing, controllable pattern, and wafer-scale homogeneity, leading to hole mobilities of 4.3 and 2.6 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1 under zero and 100% strain, respectively. Fully stretchable field-effect transistors and logic circuits can be integrated in solution process. Long-range homogeneity is demonstrated with the narrow distribution of height, width, mobility, on-off ratio and threshold voltage across a four-inch wafer. This solution-assembly method provides a platform for wafer-scale and reproducible integration of high-performance soft electronic devices and circuits based on organic semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Complex correlations between microstructure and magnetic behavior in SrFeO hexaferrite nanoparticles

The magnetic properties of SrFe12O19 (SFO) hard hexaferrites are governed by the complex relation to its microstructure, determining their relevance for permanent magnetsÂ´ applications. A set of SFO nanoparticles obtained by sol"“gel self-combustion synthesis was selected for an in-depth structural X-Rays powder diffraction (XRPD) characterization by means of G(L) line-profile analysis. The obtained crystallitesÂ´ size distribution reveal a clear dependence of the size along the [001] direction on the synthesis approach, resulting in the formation of platelet-like crystallites. In addition, the size of the SFO nanoparticles was determined by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis and the average number of crystallites within a particle was estimated. These results have been evaluated to illustrate the formation of single-domain state below a critical value, and the activation volume was derived from time dependent magnetization measurements, aiming to clarify the reversal magnetization process of hard magnetic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Environment-sensitive emission of anionic hydrogen-bonded urea-derivative"“acetate-ion complexes and their aggregation-induced emission enhancement

Anions often quench fluorescence (FL). However, strong ionic hydrogen bonding between fluorescent dyes and anion molecules has the potential to control the electronic state of FL dyes, creating new functions via non-covalent interactions. Here, we propose an approach, utilising ionic hydrogen bonding between urea groups and anions, to control the electronic states of fluorophores and develop an aggregation-induced emission enhancement (AIEE) system. The AIEE ionic hydrogen-bonded complex (IHBC) formed between 1,8-diphenylnaphthalene (p-2Urea), with aryl urea groups at the para-positions on the peri-phenyl rings, and acetate ions exhibits high environmental sensitivities in solution phases, and the FL quantum yield (QY) in ion-pair assemblies of the IHBC and tetrabutylammonium cations is more than five times higher than that of the IHBC in solution. Our versatile and simple approach for the design of AIEE dye facilitates the future development of environment-sensitive probes and solid-state emitting materials.
CHEMISTRY
Oscillatory electroencephalographic patterns of arithmetic problem solving in fourth graders

Numerous studies have identified neurophysiological correlates of performing arithmetic in adults. For example, oscillatory electroencephalographic (EEG) patterns associated with retrieval and procedural strategies are well established. Whereas fact retrieval has been linked to enhanced left-hemispheric theta ERS (event-related synchronization), procedural strategies are accompanied by increased bilateral alpha ERD (event-related desynchronization). It is currently not clear if these findings generalize to children. Our study is the first to investigate oscillatory EEG activity related to strategy use and arithmetic operations in children. We assessed ERD/ERS correlates of 31 children in fourth grade (aged between nine and ten years) during arithmetic problem solving. We presented multiplication and subtraction problems, which children solved with fact retrieval or a procedure. We analyzed these four problem categories (retrieved multiplications, retrieved subtractions, procedural multiplications, and procedural subtractions) in our study. In summary, we found similar strategy-related patterns to those reported in previous studies with adults. That is, retrieval problems elicited stronger left-hemispheric theta ERS and weaker alpha ERD as compared to procedural problems. Interestingly, we observed neurophysiological differences between multiplications and subtractions within retrieval problems. Although there were no response time or accuracy differences, retrieved multiplications were accompanied by larger theta ERS than retrieved subtractions. This finding could indicate that retrieval of multiplication and subtraction facts are distinct processes, and/or that multiplications are more frequently retrieved than subtractions in this age group.
MATHEMATICS

