Effect of crystallite geometries on electrochemical performance of porous intercalation electrodes by multiscale operando investigation

Aqueous rechargeable metal batteries are intrinsically safe due to the utilization of low-cost and non-flammable water-based electrolyte solutions. However, the discharge voltages of these electrochemical energy storage systems are often limited, thus, resulting in unsatisfactory energy density. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to investigate alternative aqueous metal battery systems to improve the discharge voltage. Herein, we report reversible manganese-ion intercalation chemistry in an aqueous electrolyte solution, where inorganic and organic compounds act as positive electrode active materials for Mn2+ storage when coupled with a Mn/carbon composite negative electrode. In one case, the layered Mn0.18V2O5Â·nH2O inorganic cathode demonstrates fast and reversible Mn2+ insertion/extraction due to the large lattice spacing, thus, enabling adequate power performances and stable cycling behavior. In the other case, the tetrachloro-1,4-benzoquinone organic cathode molecules undergo enolization during charge/discharge processes, thus, contributing to achieving a stable cell discharge plateau at about 1.37"‰V. Interestingly, the low redox potential of the Mn/Mn2+ redox couple vs. standard hydrogen electrode (i.e., âˆ’1.19"‰V) enables the production of aqueous manganese metal cells with operational voltages higher than their zinc metal counterparts.
