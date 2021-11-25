ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

ANA, AHA, AMA Launch New Digital Ad to Thank Nurses and Other HCPs

dailynurse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, MD – On Monday, November 22 the American Nurses Association (ANA), the American Hospital Association (AHA), and the American Medical Association (AMA) released a new television and digital ad campaign to thank health care workers during the holiday season. The ad will run on television and online starting on...

dailynurse.com

Comments / 0

AMA

AHA, AMA & ANA TV & digital campaign thanks health care workers

WASHINGTON — Together, the American Hospital Association (AHA), American Medical Association (AMA) and American Nurses Association (ANA) released a new television and digital ad campaign to thank health care workers during the holiday season. The ad, which can be viewed here, will run online and on television starting today, which is also Public Health Thank You Day. A Spanish language version of the ad can be found here.
HEALTH SERVICES
AMA

AMA statement on U.S. nursing shortage

Given the nursing shortage currently impacting patient care across the U.S., the AMA believes thoughtful, deliberate attention is needed to ensure there are enough nurses available to provide the expert care our patients need. Many experienced nurses have left the field during the pandemic due to burnout, many more are expected to retire in the next few years, and some are leaving their long-standing employers for agency positions. We are hearing reports that the nursing shortage has led to significant delays in patients getting hospital beds for elective procedures and chemotherapy, a bottleneck of patients in emergency departments and urgent care facilities, and substantial costs challenges for hospitals. The AMA stands ready to help hospitals, health systems and our fellow health care professionals find a solution to the growing nursing shortage so we can provide timely, quality care to our patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
skillednursingnews.com

Facing No Vaccine Mandate Test Out Option, Nursing Home Operators at Odds On Staff Shortage Fallout

Some nursing home advocacy groups and operators, upon the Thursday release of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate guidance, say execution will only make the current workforce crisis worse. Others believe employer-initiated mandates indicate less of a workforce loss, with operators like St. Louis, Mo.-based St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System...
HEALTH
Nursing Times

England CNO launches new ‘strategic plan’ for research nursing

The chief nursing officer (CNO) for England has unveiled a new “strategic plan” to enhance nurses’ involvement in and leadership of research. The plan - Making research matter – was launched on 22 November by CNO Ruth May. In the foreword to the document, Ms May said the plan “sets...
HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Fiscal committee approves funds to address shortage of hospital beds

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette offered a stark visual Thursday when she asked state fiscal officials for more flexibility spending $90 million in federal aid tackling the state’s hospital bed shortage.  Moving a single elder who doesn’t need acute hospital care to a nursing home would allow hospitals to treat as many as […] The post Fiscal committee approves funds to address shortage of hospital beds appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Public Health
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Daily Mail

Surgeon slams hospital for 'everyday sexism' after staff member lists her male colleagues using their professional titles on whiteboard but leaves hers off

A consultant vascular surgeon has criticised a hospital where she works after she was addressed on a whiteboard by only her surname, while her male colleagues were afforded their full professional titles. Dr Virginia Bowbrick tweeted her frustration after a staff member wrote the names of her male peers working...
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

'I'm getting sicker and sicker every day:' Woman calls on government to tackle mounting backlog of surgeries

Stephanie Brad’s surgery has been postponed twice during the pandemic , and with no new date scheduled, she says her condition is worsening. On each of Brad’s visit to the hospital for emergency treatment, “the doctors, the surgeons, they just keep looking at me saying, you know, there’s nothing we can do for you until you get this surgery .”
HEALTH

