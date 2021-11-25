Perišić driving Inter Milan forward in Europe and Serie A

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma) Impossible not to have read this name, impossible not to have heard of or not seen the video in which Jose Mourinho gives a pair of Balenciaga shoes to this young Ghanaian striker. Felix is the man of the moment in Serie A, not only in Rome. José Mourinho saw it right again. He had already sent him on the field against Cagliari and Milan, but against Genoa the Portuguese coach decided to bring in the Ghanaian forward at 0-0, a quarter of an hour away from the final whistle and has not regretted it.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO