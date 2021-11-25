ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perišić driving Inter Milan forward in Europe and Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR - Associated Press
 7 days ago

After being forced to sell two of its top players because of financial constraints, Inter...

Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best teams in Serie A will face on Sunday as first-place Napoli (32 points) faces third-place Inter Milan (25 points). TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada) Live Stream Lazio vs. Juventus FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!. Napoli is the only Serie A team...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Inter Milan duo De Vrij and Brozovic interesting Newcastle

Inter Milan duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic is interesting Newcastle United. The Magpies are just a few weeks away from their first window spree after their £305million Saudi-led takeover, which has made them the richest club in world football. The Magpies are in desperate new of new talent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Spurs, Inter Milan keen as Bayern Munich consider Tolisso sale

Bayern Munich are weighing up the future of Corentin Tolisso. The 26-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season. German outlet Kicker says Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan are interested in the France international. Bayern are now deciding whether they want to put forward an extension...
SOCCER
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Ivan Perišić
Person
Antonio Conte
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Napoli clash will be very important

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says their clash with Napoli could be decisive in the title race. The champions meet Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday. Inzaghi said: “It'll be a very important game for our position in the table, just as it was against Milan. Courage and motivation can make the difference," said Inzaghi in his press conference.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Brozovic responds to Inter Milan fans over contract plans

Marcelo Brozovic has assured Inter Milan fans he wants to stay. The midfielder's contract expires in June and he is in talks about a new deal. Inter have already signed new agreements with Alessandro Bastoni, Lautaro Martinez and Nicolò Barella and they want Brozovic to be next. Brozovic has been...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Everton showing interest in Inter Milan winger Perisic

Everton are very keen to sign Inter winger Ivan Perisic in the summer. According to L'Interista, Perisic is the subject of interest from several clubs, as he is out of contract in the summer. The veteran Croatian attacker is wanted by Roma and AC Milan, while Everton are hoping to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Inter predicted lineup vs Napoli - Serie A

Inter have the chance to close a strikingly wide gap to Napoli when they host Serie A's early pacesetters on Sunday evening. Simone Inzaghi's Nerazzurri are only two points off the tally Antonio Conte's Inter accrued after 12 games in their title winning campaign last season, but trail Napoli by as many as seven this term already.
SOCCER
#Serie A
ESPN

Inter Milan end Napoli's unbeaten run, close gap at top of Serie A

Inter Milan ended Napoli's unbeaten start to the Serie A season after coming from behind to earn a thrilling 3-2 victory at the San Siro on Sunday, closing the gap to the leaders to four points. The game was played at a ferocious pace, with Napoli storming into an early...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan striker Lautaro admits apologising to fans after goal in victory over Napoli

Inter Milan goalscorer Lautaro Martinez admits apologising to fans after victory over Napoli. The Argentina striker waved an apology to fans after scoring in Sunday's 3-2 win. "It was a very important match for us, a head-to-head with the leaders and we deserved more from previous games, so we had to prove again that we are on the right track," said Lautaro.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Serie A scores, takeaways: Inter Milan make up ground as Napoli finally lose; AS Roma win on late goals

Inter Milan have cut the gap on SSC Napoli and AC Milan at the top of Serie A to four points after a 3-2 win over Luciano Spalletti's men at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. The Partenopei went ahead through Piotr Zielinksi before the champions came to life with Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez on target only for Dries Mertens to cut the deficit late on.
SOCCER
Europe
Champions League
Sports
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Napoli odds, expert picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 21 Italian Serie A predictions

Since Matchday 4 of the Italian Serie A season, Napoli has sat atop of the league table. For manager Luciano Spalletti to make it out of Matchday 13 as the league leader once again, he must engineer a way for his club to take a result against Inter Milan on Sunday. The two sides have a competitive history against each other, but Inter has won two of the last three meetings. You can see what happens this weekend when you catch all the action live on Paramount+.
NFL
Tribal Football

Perisic admits 'everything possible' as Inter Milan contract runs down

Ivan Perisic cannot guarantee staying with Inter Milan next year. The veteran midfielder is off contract in June. “I'm focused on the present, then we will talk to the club," Perisic said. “Everything is possible, we will see in a couple of weeks. “We must be focused on what we...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Race for Scudetto: Roma find new star; Vlahovic the leader; Inter Milan dare to dream

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma) Impossible not to have read this name, impossible not to have heard of or not seen the video in which Jose Mourinho gives a pair of Balenciaga shoes to this young Ghanaian striker. Felix is the man of the moment in Serie A, not only in Rome. José Mourinho saw it right again. He had already sent him on the field against Cagliari and Milan, but against Genoa the Portuguese coach decided to bring in the Ghanaian forward at 0-0, a quarter of an hour away from the final whistle and has not regretted it.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Tottenham and Newcastle 'are given hope in their bid to sign Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij'... but Serie A giants do NOT want to let Milan Skriniar leave and will offer him a lucrative new deal

Premier League clubs have been given a transfer boost amid reports that Inter Milan will let talented centre back Stefan de Vrij leave at the end of the season. The Serie A giants have received interest in both of their best centre backs, De Vrij and Milan Skriniar, but reports in Italy claim that they only have intentions to sit down with one of them to discuss a new deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Inter Milan end Napoli's status as last unbeaten team in Europe's top-five leagues - European round-up

Serie A leaders Napoli lost for the first time this season as Inter Milan reinvigorated their own title bid with a 3-2 win at the San Siro. Inter, the defending champions, cut the gap on Napoli and AC Milan to four points and ended Napoli's status as the last remaining unbeaten team across Europe's five major leagues, a day after Milan were beaten 4-3 by Fiorentina.
SOCCER

