The Canadian dollar is reeling after a dismal month of November. USD/CAD rose 3.22%, making it the worst month for the Canadian dollar since March 2020, when COVID-19 first appeared and sent the Canadian dollar tumbling. Earlier this week, USD/CAD broke above the 1.28 line for the first time since September. With investors jittery over the Omicron variant and a potential new wave of COVID, and Fed Chair Powell taking a hawkish pivot, the Canadian dollar could face some significant headwinds.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO