Euro: Correction Could Halt Decline

The euro was in negative territory on Monday, giving up some of Friday’s huge gains. In the North American session, EUR/USD was trading at 1.1268, down 0.36% on the day. Uncertainty led to panic in the financial markets last week, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected outside of South Africa, leading to fears that the variant could cause a massive spike in COVID cases. This led to the US dollar losing ground on Friday to the traditional safe-havens, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen. The euro also posted impressive gains, climbing 0.90%, its best one-day gain in 2021.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO