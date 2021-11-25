ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD: Downtrend Could Continue

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at the EUR/USD weekly chart, we can see the extension of the downward trend as the Euro depreciates even further. On Nov.19, it fell from 1.135 to 1.126, bounced...

www.investing.com

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1319. Despite euro's brief but sharp selloff from 1.1382 to 1.1236 on Tuesday, subsequent rally to 1.1360 yesterday suggests further choppy trading above Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 would continue, however, as long as said Tuesday's high holds, consolidation with downside bias remains, a daily close below 1.1303 would head back towards 1.1236.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1295; (P) 1.1327; (R1) 1.1352; …. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1509). On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger fall from 1.2348.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Upside could test the 1.1410 level – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the upside bias in EUR/USD could reach the 1.1410 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “EUR traded sideways between 1.1301 and 1.1359 yesterday, narrower than our expected range of 1.1260/1.1380. Further sideway-trading appears likely, expected to be within a range of 1.1290/1.1370.”
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

EUR/USD – A brief recovery?

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses EURUSD which has pulled off the lows after the sell-off accelerated in recent weeks. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Euro
investing.com

EUR/USD Approaches Trendline Resistance

Powell's speech, end-of-the-month position adjustments, and COVID news have shaken the markets this week. We have seen some sharp intraday drop yesterday in the US stock market while the US dollar rallied before it bottomed later in the session. However, the EUR/USD is still tapped in a 200 pip range so wave 4) can still in underway.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD now looks to test 1.1410 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could now be headed towards the 1.1410 area in the near term. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the bias for EUR is on the upside but a clear break of 1.1325 is unlikely’. However, EUR soared to 1.1382, plunged quickly to 1.1234 before rebounding back up again. The volatile price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, further choppy price actions would not be surprising, likely between 1.1260 and 1.1380.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Correlations and EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY

DXY big line break is located at 95.25. Current range above trades from 95.25 to 97.16. Below 95.25 then range becomes 95.25 -94.70, 93.71 and 92.33. DXY 95.25 coincides to EUR/USD at 1.1498, GBP/USD at 1.3106 and USD/CAD at 1.3039. GBP/JPY correlates to GBP/USD at +23% and USD/JPY at +10%....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding ground as the mood improved

European data came in worse than anticipated, undermining demand for the shared currency. The US ADP report showed that the private sector added 543K new positions in November. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, needs to break 1.1380 resistance. The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1330, little changed on...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD rebounds, but stays in downtrend mode

AUD/USD traded higher on Monday, after it hit support at 0.7112 on Friday. However, the price structure remains lower highs and lower lows below the downtrend line taken from the high of November 2nd, and thus, we will consider the short-term picture to still be negative. Even if the recovery...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/JPY

EURUSD is trading at 1.1281; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1285 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1105. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1375. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1465.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Starts Recovery, But Faces Key Hurdle

EUR/USD found support near 1.1186 and started a decent recovery. It broke a major bearish trend line at 1.1200 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD is facing an increase in selling below 1.3400. Crude oil price declined over $10.00 and traded below $70.00. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The Euro found support near...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and XAU/USD weekly analysis

After Omicron triggered market volatility last Friday, investors expect that the pace of the Fed's rate hike may be delayed. The U.S. will release its November nonfarm payrolls data this Friday, so let us keep an eye on employment and inflation data. If this week's payroll growth data is solid, while the labour market recovers well, the Fed is still likely to taper its bond purchases at the original pace.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Potential Bullish Bounce

Key Levels: Resistance: 1.13807, pivot: 1.11774, and support: 1.10014. Preferred Case: EUR/USD is approaching pivot level at 1.11774 which is in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension level horizontal swing low support. We could potentially see a further rise from here towards 1.13807, which coincides with horizontal overlap resistance at 1st resistance. Our bullish bias is supported by how price is likely to bounce off the Stochastic support level.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 26 Nov 2021 01:27GMT. Choppy consolidation to continue. 1.1187 - Wed's fresh 16-month low. 1.1169 - 2020 Jun 15 low. 1.1139 - 70.7% r of 1.0637-1.2349. EUR/USD - 1.1224. Euro traded narrowly abv Wed's fresh 3-year trough at 1.1187 n edged higher FM 1.1196 (AUS) to 1.1230 in Europe b4 inching lower to 1.1296 in holiday-thin N. American session due to US Thanksgiving holiday.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Scope for further decline - UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested the downtrend in EUR/USD could reach the 1.1160 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that EUR ‘could weaken further but oversold conditions suggest 1.1160 is likely out of reach’. However, EUR traded in a relatively quiet manner between 1.1196 and 1.1230 before closing little changed at 1.1206 (+0.08%). Momentum indicators are turning neutral and EUR is likely to consolidate and trade sideways. Expected range for today, 1.1190/1.1235.”
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Holding First Resistance At 1.1255/65

EUR/USD shorts at first resistance at 1.1255/65 worked on the slide to 1.1225 and 1.1200, although we held 14 pips above the next target of 1.1170/60. USD/CAD we wrote: first support at 1.2650/40 could see a low for the day. Longs at first support near 1.2650/40 expected to target 1.2690/1.2700 and 1.2740.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Will the EUR/USD price resume retreating?

Stop Loss։ Below 1.1201. The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is attempting to rebound toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) after breaching above the resistance line. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1228. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1201. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Pair Bearish Below 1.15

EUR/USD looks bearish below 1.15 and bullish above that level. Here are the key takeaways from its recent price action. EUR/USD opened +0.14% at 1.1249 after bouncing during US session. It eased in Asia and traded to 1.1235 and is at the lows into the afternoon. EUR/USD is trending lower...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gives Up Early Gains

The euro initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back gains rather quickly. At this point, the euro looks very weak, and it simply seems as if it cannot get out of its own way. Because of this, the market is likely to continue seeing selling pressure at every twist and turn, and if we do get some type of explosive move to the upside, I will simply be looking for an opportunity to short again.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD below 1.1301 is bearish: 1.1215 is the first target

Continuation is expected. EUR/USD is still bearish. We can see that the support has been breached and a new move down is expected. On the H1 time frame which is the intraday frame, the expectation is that it could reach 1.1216. If that level is reached then it will open the door to the final target around 1.1165 zone. However, we could expect some retracements as a part of trend on higher time frames. At this point the intraday target is around 1.1216. Momentum below 1.1275 and 1.1301 needs to hold else the bulls might get the upper hand.
CURRENCIES

