Shawn Askeland Obituary
Services are pending for Shawn Askeland, age 62, of Griswold, IA. Shawn died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.
