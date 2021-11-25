ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUSSELL TURKEY TROT

houmatimes.com

Warriors of Hope host Inaugural Turkey Trot

Warriors of Hope will host their inaugural Turkey Trot on the morning of Thanksgiving. There will be a 5k and 10k walk and run; the route will accommodate families, strollers, leashed dogs, walkers, and runners. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 25, with the race starting at 7:30 a.m. at 806 N Acadia Rd in Thibodaux, LA.
THIBODAUX, LA
Citizen Tribune

Stepping Out to have Turkey Trot race Saturday

Stepping Out seeks to bring families closer together through its classes and program offerings. Saturday, Stepping Out will use a different event to bring families together with the first Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk beginning at 8 a.m. in downtown Morristown. Runners registering the day of the event are urged to come at 7:30 a.m. The run will begin and end on Main Street in Historic Downtown Morristown. Racers will be timed with chip technology and the course will be well-marked.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Cumberland County Sentinel

Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot

Location: Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 S West St, Carlisle, Pa. 17013. Online: carlislefamilyymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/carlisle-family-ymca-turkey-trot/. Details: The Turkey Trot is going live again with a 20th anniversary celebration. As many as 3,117 participants have run, walked and enjoyed this celebratory event. The 5K run/walk starts and finishes at the Carlisle Family YMCA. In addition to the live event, participants still will have the option to participate virtually. So challenge your family, your friends or your co-workers from all around the world to join you.
CARLISLE, PA
kusi.com

O’Side Turkey Trot returns Thanksgiving Day

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The O’Side Turkey Trot is bringing trotters out before feasting on Thanksgiving Day. Kathy Kinane, Race Director and Co-founder, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the run. The event takes place on Nov. 25 at the Oceanside Civic Center located at 330...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Mining Journal

Marquette Turkey Trot on Thursday

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Turkey Trot will take place Thursday at Marquette Senior High School, 1203 W. Fair Ave., Marquette. It is a fundraising event for the MSHS Orchestra. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the MSHS canopy entrance. The race begins at 9 a.m. Online registration closes...
Hoptown Chronicle

Trot on, Hoptown: Turkey Trot offers the best of traditions

One of Hopkinsville’s best traditions, the 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, will mark its 20th anniversary this year. Started by the Pennyrile Rail Trail Foundation to raise money and awareness for a recreational path along the U.S. Army’s old rail spur through the city, the Turkey Trot has become one of the community’s most popular events.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Houston Chronicle

Scenes from The Woodlands Turkey Trot

A beloved Thanksgiving tradition returned to a live event on Thursday morning as the 32nd Annual YMCA Run Thru the Woods racing/walking event took place in The Woodlands. In 2020, it was held as a virtual event. This year there were more than 3,200 signed up to participate in a kid’s race, three-mile race and walk and a five-mile race. In its three-decade history the race has also given $2.7 million back to the community. Visit runthruthewoods.org for more about the annual event.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury holds Turkey Trot for the Memory

SHREWSBURY – More than 1,900 runners turned out, Nov. 25, for the return of Shrewsbury’s Turkey Trot for the Memory road race. This was the 10th running of the race, kicking off once again after the disruption of COVID-19 a year ago. “It is very exciting and humbling [to be...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Newswatch 16

Runners compete in Mifflinburg 'Turkey Trot'

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — While some folks run for diamonds, others race to simply outrun a person dressed as a turkey. The 11th annual Turkey Trot in Mifflinburg had folks waddling before they began gobbling. The 5-K walk or run benefits the Herr Memorial Library and the Mifflinburg Area High School...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
conwaydailysun.com

Turkey Trots and Scramble Around the Valley

Here are some shots from pre-Turkey Day festivities around the valley!. On November 19, Conway Rec held its annual Turkey Trot under the lights behind Conway Elementary School. On November 23, John Fuller Elementary School held its own Turkey Trot around the school and Conway Elementary School had a "Turkey...
CONWAY, NH
valleyjournal.net

Turkey Trot tradition returns to Polson

POLSON — The Polson Running club hosted its in-person turkey day running tradition on Thursday morning. With a few people bringing their four-legged companions to run beside them, nearly 100 people ran, walked and jogged their way through the club’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K. The course took turkey trotters...
POLSON, MT
East Hampton Star

A Record and a Glitch at the Montauk Turkey Trots

One thing for sure, the 847 participants in the East Hampton Town Recreation Department’s 3 and 6-mile races around Montauk’s Fort Pond last Thursday constituted a record. As for place finishes, owing apparently to a glitch in aligning online registrations with bib numbers, who knows?. Bob Beattie, the races’ timer,...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
WMDT.com

Annual YMCA Turkey Trot 5k kicks off

SALISBURY, Md. – Sunday marked the first day of the annual YMCA Turkey Trot 5k. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot are dedicated to the YMCA’s Annual Fund, which supports a multitude of programs for all ages across the shore. This includes local food drives, youth sports, senior training, and after school programming.
WSAW

Turkey Trot to be held Thursday, registration ends Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is still open for the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk known as the Turkey Trot. Registration closes Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. This will be the 12th Annual Turkey Trot, benefiting the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. The race will take place at 8:30 a.m. from the Footlocker.com/Eastbay parking lot, 111 S. 1st Avenue, in Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
knopnews2.com

Turkey Trot Craft and Vendor Show in Wallace

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The home of the Wildcats also played host to the Turkey Trot Craft and Vendor Show, an annual event put on during the holiday season. Vendors from as far as Mullen and even Iowa came Saturday to display their goods for people looking to finds some deals on nice holiday presents.
WALLACE, NE
PUBLIC HEALTH

