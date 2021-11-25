RUSSELL TURKEY TROT

Stepping Out seeks to bring families closer together through its classes and program offerings. Saturday, Stepping Out will use a different event to bring families together with the first Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk beginning at 8 a.m. in downtown Morristown. Runners registering the day of the event are urged to come at 7:30 a.m. The run will begin and end on Main Street in Historic Downtown Morristown. Racers will be timed with chip technology and the course will be well-marked.

