Let us give thanks

[Editor’s Note: This editorial originally appeared in The Covington News on Nov. 20, 2012.]. “For, after all, put it as we may to ourselves, we are all of us from birth to death guests at a table, which we did not spread. The sun, the earth, love, friends, our very breath are parts of the banquet... Shall we think of the day as a chance to come nearer to our host, and to find out something of him who has fed us so long?” — Rebecca Harding Davis.

