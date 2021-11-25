Let us give thanks

In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson referred to “Nature’s God.” He believed God was bilingual. This creator of our world and source of our lives speaks through science’s medical discoveries and the biblical morality Jesus practiced. God speaks to us through science and scripture, which work side-by-side to illuminate what is true.
In this season of gratitude, we are thankful to God for His protection of our community. As a Christian College, our deep roots of faith teach us to believe that we can give thanks in all circumstances, and to do so enriches our lives. Our Creator has given us good gifts, and His faithfulness and care have sustained us.
Cardinal Blase Cupich took a break from handing out turkey dinners at a South Side church Wednesday to reflect on the act of giving. “Giving thanks is something that really ennobles all of us because we remember that in fact there are blessings in life that are undeserved and that we should rejoice in that together and that should motivate us and prompt us to be generous to those in need,” Cupich said outside St. Moses the Black parish food pantry, 331 E. 71st St., in the Park Manor neighborhood.
[Editor’s Note: This editorial originally appeared in The Covington News on Nov. 20, 2012.]. “For, after all, put it as we may to ourselves, we are all of us from birth to death guests at a table, which we did not spread. The sun, the earth, love, friends, our very breath are parts of the banquet... Shall we think of the day as a chance to come nearer to our host, and to find out something of him who has fed us so long?” — Rebecca Harding Davis.
“Over the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house we go …”. Remember singing that song from the back seat of the Ford as Dad put on a happy face driving to Mom’s parents’ for another family Thanksgiving? We kids were excited at the thought of playing with our cousins and hoping to shake off adult supervision for a while after dinner, when the men adjourned to watch football, and the women cleaned up the kitchen.
Some states have extended food stamp support up to the Christmas holidays. The support program began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to this day. Households were expected to be given a minimum of 95 dollars in April of 2021. Family sizes determine how much families receive.
Protesters gathered outside of and blocked an intersection nearby a hotel hosting an event at which conservative commentator Matt Walsh gave a speech on Wednesday night. Walsh, a newly published children’s book author and conservative commentator for the Daily Wire, spoke about the pro-life movement and Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization at a Missouri hotel at an event hosted by the Saint Louis University College Republicans and the Young America’s Foundation.
COVID-19 and the delta variant continue to cast awful shadows on our families and neighborhoods, on our businesses and our way of life. However, this terrible pandemic certainly does not dim the bright light of kindness and generosity that continues to shine in the town of Issaquah. During this challenging...
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – There are a lot of special “days” lining the calendar over the next week – Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, College Football Rivalry Day …. Cyber Monday. But an oft-overlooked, yet tremendously important day also occurs this Tuesday … #GivingTuesday. Health First is once again participating in...
While many countries around the world have eased restrictions on abortion, the United States is going in the other direction. Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative, expressed concern that the United States shared its viability standard with the People's Republic of China and North Korea while the rest of the world is more restrictive.
As we approach another Thanksgiving, it seems appropriate to talk about the holiday in the context of our faith. Where once Thanksgiving was observed as a religious holiday complete with church services, today it has become almost completely secular, focusing entirely on food, family and football. The first thanksgiving in...
There is a unique term in Japanese that is used by Buddhists as they sit down to partake of a meal. The term in itadakimasu 頂きます. Before someone begins to eat they place their palms together and say the words itadakimasu. In a simple translation it would say we gratefully receive this meal. It has become a part of everyday Japanese language and the ritual is performed by Buddhist and non-Buddhist alike. The term itadakimasu is an expression of humbleness and gratitude for what we receive. The literal meaning is to bow our heads in appreciation.
We are getting ready to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. I have three colleagues arriving here from the U.K. for several weeks of research and writing. I am particularly thankful they are able to travel here to resume our work and host them for this important American holiday.
