ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

New Type of Price War is Brewing

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new and unchartered type of price war is brewing, according to Rystad Energy. A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing in the oil market, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. Dickson made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone after...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 35

Dane Daniels
6d ago

A year ago the US was oil self sufficient and an exporter. Now FJB has to beg the Russian and OPEC to sell more oil.simple cause and effect.

Reply(3)
17
Biden's an Imposter
6d ago

GREAT NEWS FOR THE MIDTERMS!!! We can straighten this disaster out when we flip the house and senate.

Reply(3)
24
Michael D. Hall
6d ago

I hope opec stops shipping to America. since 2020 we shipped oil all over the world as an exporting country now we beg for oil under Democrat autocracy

Reply(5)
9
Related
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price War#Oil Markets#U S Oil Production#Rystad Energy#Spr
oilandgas360.com

Shale drillers’ production discipline pays off as oil prices tumble

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Shale drillers’ newfound commitment to production discipline appears to be paying off as crude plunges toward a bear market. While West Texas Intermediate crude is poised for the biggest monthly loss since the beginning of the coronovirus pandemic, its collapse isn’t dragging down equities the way it used to.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

OPEC says no to Joe

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not sticking with the planned oil production increase in November under the OPEC+ deal. This comes despite the calls from US President Joe Biden to boost oil output. According to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday, the group's crude oil production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil’s bear market may be a short one

Crude oil, in a rapid reversal, entered a bear market, off over 20% from its October high and falling in tandem with stocks. After falling 1% Wednesday to $65.57 per barrel, crude has pulled back exactly 22.5% from a seven-year high of $84.65. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. USO...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Falls as Omicron Threatens the U.S.

Oil fell in another volatile session with the first identified U.S. case of omicron jolting markets ahead of OPEC’s meeting with partners tomorrow to discuss output production. West Texas Intermediate closed down 1%, erasing earlier gains of as much as 5%. The omicron variant continued to worry investors with the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC+ sees worsening oil surplus Q1, 2022 - document

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ sees the oil surplus worsening to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, 3.4 million bpd in February and 3.8 million bpd in March next year, an internal report seen by Reuters showed. "Generally, the impact of Omicron seems to be jet-fuel related...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Biden Says USA Gas Prices Will Drop Soon

Americans will see prices at the pump fall "before long". Americans will see prices at the pump fall “before long,” President Joe Biden said after tapping U.S. oil reserves to ease price pressures and risk a feud with OPEC. In a tweet Saturday while the president was in Nantucket, he...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy