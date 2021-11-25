Horwath HTL Report - Germany Hotels & Chains Report 2021 - By Christian Buer

With the surge in travel demand, the Indian hotel sector has been regaining ground faster than expected, with occupancy climbing significantly in recent months, strengthening the sector's hope for a stronger rebound. Domestic leisure travel growth, significant pent-up demand, and the resumption of business travel in the country are all contributing to the strong revival. Weddings and social events are also driving demand in certain markets. This positive travel sentiment, spurred by lesser restrictions across states, fewer COVID cases, and a higher vaccination rate in the country, is likely to continue into the last two months of the year, which have historically been the best months for the sector due to the onset of the holiday season. Moreover, after a nearly two-year hiatus, small-to-medium-sized domestic MICE events are making a comeback, fueling demand for hotels.

INDIA ・ 3 DAYS AGO