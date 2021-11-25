ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Horwath HTL Report - Germany Hotels & Chains Report 2021 - By Christian Buer

hotelnewsresource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we wrote the last edition, we had no idea that global events would cause such chaos in a market which had seen unprecedented success in 2019. Needless to say the events of the last 20 months have thrown the ownership and performance of the hotel industry into sharp focus, exacerbating...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lodging

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Releases Inaugural Global Asset Management Report

CHICAGO—The global pandemic had a drastic and immediate impact on the hospitality industry. As hotel owners navigate the 2022 budget season, an emphasis must be placed on optimizing profitability and mitigating operational risks as travelers return to hotels around the globe. The inaugural annual JLL Hotels & Hospitality Global Asset Management report highlights five recommendations that hotel owners should consider for 2022 planning:
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Deutsche Hospitality Launches IntercityHotel Brand in Switzerland

Deutsche Hospitality is continuing to expand in its core German, Austrian and Swiss markets. IntercityHotel will make its brand debut in Switzerland when the first IntercityHotel to be launched in the country opens its doors on 1 December 2021 as the group extends its European presence still further. IntercityHotels are very much characterised by their central location, and Switzerland will be no exception in this regard. The new hotel is situated in the municipality of Rümlang, from where Zurich International Airport can be accessed in only ten minutes. The city centre is also just 15 minutes away. The project developer is Necron AG.
HOME & GARDEN
hotelnewsresource.com

Hoteliers Focus on Fit-for-Purpose Business Models for New Era - CoStar

Brands Expand Conversion Opportunities for Independent Hotel Owners, Other Asset Classes. As guest expectations evolve and hotel owners seek more financial security, discussions abound about which operating models are best fit for purpose. This has helped spur the growth of branded hotel firms’ portfolios during the past 22 months, mostly...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Swiss-Belhotel Plans Vietnam Expansion

Swiss-Belhotel International is set to bring four high-end trademarks from its 16-brand portfolio to the Vietnamese market, including its upscale Swiss-Belresidences branded residences offering, Grand Swiss-Belhotel, Grand Swiss-Belresort, Swiss-Belhotel and Swiss-Belresort. Swiss-Belhotel International's launch into Vietnam comes as branded residences are fast on the rise across the country, following a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Deutsche Hospitality#Chinese#Steigenberger Hotels#Intercityhotels#Maxx#Worldhotels#Pandox#Aroundtown#Adobe Acrobat Pdf
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Market Report - Indian Hotel Sector Regaining Ground Faster Than Expected - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan

With the surge in travel demand, the Indian hotel sector has been regaining ground faster than expected, with occupancy climbing significantly in recent months, strengthening the sector's hope for a stronger rebound. Domestic leisure travel growth, significant pent-up demand, and the resumption of business travel in the country are all contributing to the strong revival. Weddings and social events are also driving demand in certain markets. This positive travel sentiment, spurred by lesser restrictions across states, fewer COVID cases, and a higher vaccination rate in the country, is likely to continue into the last two months of the year, which have historically been the best months for the sector due to the onset of the holiday season. Moreover, after a nearly two-year hiatus, small-to-medium-sized domestic MICE events are making a comeback, fueling demand for hotels.
INDIA
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Rate Strategy Evolution Across North America in Reaction to the Pandemic - Part 2

As observed in Part 1 of this series, at OTA Insight we have been monitoring rate trends first-hand, from the frontlines of the industry throughout the pandemic and into recovery. Now in this snapshot we investigate the key trends related to chain and independent hotels across North America - how these different segments are approaching rates, and how you should look to tackle this change.
MARKETS
The Week

Supply chain snarls are reportedly tentatively starting to ease

The supply chain problems that have flummoxed global trade and fed inflation worldwide "are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing, and retail executives say that they don't expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if COVID-19 outbreaks disrupt key distribution hubs," The Wall Street Journal reports.
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

Topic - GBTA European Conference

Due to the new and dynamic developments around the omicron variant, and newly instated travel and meeting restrictions, GBTA will now be rescheduling the Berlin in-person conference for late February 2022. February, 15 2021. The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) announces its 2021 European Conference, in partnership with VDR. The...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
rebusinessonline.com

Travel, Employment, Supply Chain Issues All Impact Hotel Sector, Says CBRE Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began there have been many changes in travel, employment and supply chain issues, all of which have an effect on the hospitality sector, according to the U.S. Hotels State of the Union: CBRE Hotels Research Report. Washington, D.C.-based CBRE released the report earlier this month.
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Reports: Italy, Germany report cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

Cases of the mutated new coronavirus variant discovered in southern Africa have been confirmed in Italy and Germany, according to reports. According to The Associated Press, both countries reported confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant. The Italian news agency LaPresse reported that an Italian who traveled to Mozambique tested...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany reports highest daily Covid death toll for nine months

Germany has reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since mid-February - with the toll reaching 446 - as hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, above the peak of last winter.The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186 new cases on Wednesday, up 302 from a week ago, and 446 deaths - the highest daily figure since Feb. 18, bringing the overall death toll to 101,790.However, the seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 fell for a second day to 442.9 people, from 452.2 people on Tuesday.Germany’s federal and regional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Operators Evolve Process of Adapting to Guests' Needs - CoStar

As the global hotel industry continues on a path of recovery, hoteliers are adapting each day to streamline operations while maintaining an adequate level of service and attracting and retaining the talent to deliver that guest satisfaction. Here are some of the highlights from Hotel News Now coverage over the...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Amanda Hyndman Named General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Amanda Hyndman as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Area Vice President of Operations and Group Director of Quality & Rooms. In addition to managing the Group’s flagship property, she will oversee operations at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong,...
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

Omicron Plunges Travel Industry Back into COVID Uncertainty - Politico

Airlines worry that new variant will end the short-lived industry revival. Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like the worst was over. The U.S. had finally lifted its 19-month-long travel ban on Europe, and the revival of lucrative transatlantic routes promised to buoy an industry that's estimated to have lost $6 trillion since the start of the pandemic. British Airways chief Sean Doyle called it a “moment to celebrate.”
TRAVEL
kfgo.com

Germany reports another case of bird flu on farm

HAMBURG (Reuters) – An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north Germany, authorities said on Wednesday. The disease was confirmed on a farm with about 33,000 poultry in Harburg in the state of Lower Saxony, the state ministry of agriculture said. It...
AGRICULTURE
hotelnewsresource.com

Revenue Stream Diversification to Drive Hotel Profitability in 2022

JLL Hotels & Hospitality releases its first annual Global Asset Management Report detailing what hotel owners should consider as travels returns. The global pandemic had a drastic and immediate impact on the hospitality industry. As hotel owners navigate the 2022 budget season, an emphasis must be placed on optimizing profitability and mitigating operational risks as travelers return to hotels around the globe.
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

Pay Is Only Part of the Hotel Labor Problem, Executives Say - CoStar

During a meeting of the Lodging Industry Investment Council, members spoke about the ongoing labor shortage and how employees and potential hires may not view the industry as reliable enough for a career. While U.S. hotel demand has been on a recovery path for most of the year, hoteliers continue...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Global Tourism Sees Upturn in Q3 but Recovery Remains Fragile

After a weak first half of 2021, international tourism rebounded during the Northern Hemisphere summer season, boosting results for the third quarter of the year, especially in Europe. According to the newest edition of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) increased by 58% in July-September 2021...
BUSINESS
kut.org

Texas manufacturers report growth despite supply chain disruptions

The Texas manufacturing sector continued picking up speed this month compared to October, according to the manufacturing survey the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas released Monday. Its monthly poll of company executives found production, new orders and shipments all increased in November from levels that have already been well-above average over the past few months.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy