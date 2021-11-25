FULL FILM: Faction Presents - Roots

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you’ll know that Brandon Semenuk is now a professional rally car driver for Subaru. Don’t worry, he’s not hanging up his bike helmet, this is just another evolution of the legend himself. We’ve gotten pretty used to watching his crispy 100-second edits on a bike, so his latest creation really fits the mold. This time, instead of performing all kinds of mind-bending maneuvers on two wheels, he straps into the driver seat of his WRX STI and floors it through the woods of Quebec.

