FULL FILM: Faction Presents - Roots

By Teton Gravity Research
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated in co-production with Red Bull Media House, Faction's latest feature film Roots showcases a diverse roster of 26 world-class athletes hailing from eight countries and their respective talents. Some highlights include a women's freestyle segment...

​VIDEO: TGR Grom Wyatt Gentry’s 2021 Season Edit

Grow up in the Tetons and you’re probably going to get real good at skiing real fast. That’s definitely the case with TGR Optics Grom Squad member Wyatt Gentry. Opening day at JHMR is just around the corner, and Wyatt just dropped his season edit from last winter featuring some fat lines both in and out of bounds at Jackson Hole and Targhee. With a runner-up edit from the 2020 TGR Grom Comp, and now this, we’re stoked to see what’s in store for the young ripper this winter!
JACKSON, WY
Roots Ski Film Helps Spark interest in EPIC

On Wednesday Nov. 17th, EPIC Adventure’s sponsored a live event for students to watch a film called Roots. Roots is a film that showcases the viewpoints the Faction Collective Team has on freeskiing in present times. The film includes some of the greatest skiing clips of the past year, and...
Join Us for the HeyUGuys StudioCanal Presents Film & TV Quiz on Zoom

The recent emergence of streaming services has been a boon for film fans eager to catch the latest releases, as well as dive into a curated selection of classic cinema. Having access to some of the greatest films & TV of all time is the stuff of dreams for those of us who remember the never-ending shelves at our local video store. And now there’s a new (well-known, much loved) name that is setting up their stall.
Antti Ollila
Mathilde Gremaud
​VIDEO: Santiago Vega’s FDD Of the Grand Teton

Last winter, ski mountaineer Santiago Vega completed the first known disabled descent of the Grand Teton’s Ford Stettner Couloir. The line is a testpiece ski mountaineering line off the highest point in the Tetons that requires multiple pitches of technical climbing and several rappels on the descent. Vega was born in Chile without the lower part of his right leg and has become an accomplished ski mountaineer throughout his life. He was joined by his friends and legendary local guides Mark Smiley and Tim Cohn who captured the mission in OnX Backcountry’s new short film Below the Knee, Above the Clouds.
TETON COUNTY, WY
A Place in the Sun introduces new presenter after 'months of secret filming'

A Place in the Sun will welcome a brand-new presenter to its line-up of regular faces when it returns with a new series in January 2022. The team behind the Channel 4 travel show has revealed that TV presenter Craig Rowe will be joining the regular hosts on A Place in the Sun, taking hopeful house-hunters around sunnier climates to find their perfect home away from home.
Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
Beasts of the Southern Wild Child Star Jonshel Alexander Dead at 22

An "absolute one-of-a-kind" former child actress had died too soon. Jonshel Alexander, who made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed 2012 drama, Beasts of the Southern Wild, has died. Jonshel and an unnamed man were reportedly shot inside a vehicle in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to the Associated Press (via NBC News). Per the report, citing police, the former child star was pronounced dead at the scene while the man drove to a hospital. Jonshel was 22 years old.
King Richard Screening | Presented by Black Films Matter

Will Smith’s new film King Richard based on Venus and Serena Williams’ father hits theaters tomorrow. Black Films Matter offers up a special screening at the Jessie on Adams Street this Saturday at 7pm. Doors open at 5 to allow attendees the opportunity to shop with local vendors before the film, then head up to Servin’ Savvy for an afterparty. Expect fashion, good vibes, fun, as well as a quality film that is garnering Oscar consideration. Tickets are available www.kingrichardmovie.eventbrite.com.
Kean University Presents The Virtual ReelAbilities Film Festival This Week

(UNION, NJ) -- The ReelAbilities New Jersey Film Festival at Kean University is taking place, virtually, now through Saturday, November 20. Live streamed conversations that bring together the community to explore, discuss, embrace and celebrate the diversity of our shared human experiences will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 18, 19 and 20.
Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Hive’ premiere Nov. 27-Dec. 1

Sedona AZ (November 19, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the most-awarded film at Sundance “Hive” showing Nov. 27-Dec. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Hive” is Kosovo’s official submission to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature. Sundance triple award-winner “Hive” is a [...] The post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Hive’ premiere Nov. 27-Dec. 1 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Reveals Who’s the Funniest

For being such a serious show, with land grabs and murder and business battles, “Yellowstone” also contains moments of pure joy for the cast members. Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton on the show, spilled the beans on what goes on behind the scenes when people fall out of character. She recently talked with Taste of Country about Season 4 and how filming went.
​VIDEO: Brandon Semenuk’s Raw 100 in A Rally Car

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you’ll know that Brandon Semenuk is now a professional rally car driver for Subaru. Don’t worry, he’s not hanging up his bike helmet, this is just another evolution of the legend himself. We’ve gotten pretty used to watching his crispy 100-second edits on a bike, so his latest creation really fits the mold. This time, instead of performing all kinds of mind-bending maneuvers on two wheels, he straps into the driver seat of his WRX STI and floors it through the woods of Quebec.
Annapurna Round Trekking | Tilicho Lake

Climbing to Annapurna Circuit Trek with tilicho lake contacts the lovely remoted valley of awesome Annapurna range just as get most incredibly excellent scenes and groundbreaking encounters. During this total aide for the Annapurna Circuit Trek bundle, you will tracked down the one of a kind taste of brilliant stowed away valleys ( Manang and Mustang), the world's tallest mountains, interesting mountain towns, various climatic zones, the accommodation of the Nepalese public, and the holiest sanctuaries of Hindus and Buddhists. The world-rousing traveling trail Annapurna Circuit Trek is the most alluring mountains and most established journeying course which offers rich conventional culture, stupendous landscape of Himalayan reaches, astounding regular magnificence, change territory, interesting development, topographical variety, and old religious community and Gompa.
First run, first fall

My first time this season on the Kauniainen ski hill. With my crappy, duct taped skis because, well, no need for the better skis in potentially rocky conditions. But the conditions were not rocky. It -8, solid ice blown from the new "snow" machines, probably meter or two thick at places. My skis did not have the edges to stick to the ice, so I fell... and fell further... and further. Had even difficulties to get back up to fetch the pole I left in mid-slope :-)
