German car goals not tough enough to protect climate, NGOs say

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Environmental groups hoping for more radical action to promote electric vehicles were disappointed at Germany’s new coalition agreement, saying it falls short of what was needed to meet climate goals. The agreement by the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) included raising Germany’s...

