Italy takes in National Geographic’s green-eyed ‘Afghan Girl’

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed “Afghan Girl” whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country’s wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following the...

‘Afghan Girl’ Escapes Taliban, Evacuated to Italy

Sharbat Gula, the Afghan woman made famous by photographer Steve McCurry’s iconic Afghan Girl photo, has escaped the Taliban in Afghanistan and has been evacuated to Italy. The 49-year-old Gula, also known as Sharbat Bibi, received international attention as a young girl after photojournalist Steve McCurry photographed her at the Nasir Bagh refugee camp in Pakistan while Afghanistan was occupied by the Soviet Union. The striking portrait was featured as the cover of National Geographic in June 1985 and quickly became one of the most widely recognized portraits ever captured.
