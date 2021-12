I darn near blew away Sunday out here on the farm, but I made it back to the house in time to write this column. That wind sure did come up in the afternoon, after a fairly quiet morning. I am a bit glad, though, because it is blowing away many of the leaves, and a lot of the dust and bees' wings from the grain bin! The pink and brown "snow" is flying out here at the farm right now! If only it would clean the leaves out of the gutters!

