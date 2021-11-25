ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 1 ejected, several injured in Hwy. 10 crash

By Shereen Siewert
 7 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

Several people are injured, some seriously, after a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy. 10 in Junction City, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated the crash, involving an SUV with 11 passengers, was reported at about 9 a.m. Thursday. Initial scanner reports indicate that at least one person was ejected from the vehicle, but the extent of the injuries involved is not yet clear.

Crews initially responding to the scene called for ambulances and support from multiple area agencies including Mosinee, Stevens Point, Amherst, Iola and Plover. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, Hwy. 10 is ice-covered and slippery between Marshfield and Fremont. Some Hwy. 10 lanes are temporarily closed to traffic, due to the crash.

At least one medical helicopter was requested but could not respond due to weather conditions, according to scanner traffic. At least two patients are being transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, while a third was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is available.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

