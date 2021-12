(Houston, TX) N-A-S-A has released a video of Iowa native astronaut Raja Chari and four of his crewmates aboard the International Space Station as they prepare for Thanksgiving in orbit. Chari, who grew up in Cedar Falls, says he’ll be keeping alive a tradition with his wife and kids tomorrow even though he’s some 250 miles up and moving at nearly five miles a second. “Typically in our family Thanksgiving, we’ll do a thing where we go around the table and say what we’re thankful or grateful for,” Chari says, “so I’ll probably call in and do that remotely.” The 44-year-old Air Force colonel and three other astronauts lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 10th.

