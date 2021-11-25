Arkansas vs. Missouri HawgSports Staff Predictions

Tennessee still has a bowl game to play and the Vols will find out who and where they will be playing in the postseason on Sunday. However, between head coach Josh Heupel and the coaching staff hitting the road for visits with prospects, the Early Signing Period around the corner and a flurry of activity in the NCAA transfer portal adding another dimension to the recruiting process for programs, December is very much a month where roster management comes into focus. Some of that was happening during the season, too, and Tennessee's season-long participation report reveals which players are eligible for redshirts this season.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO