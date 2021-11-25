Arkansas vs. Missouri HawgSports Staff Predictions

Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda is winless in his first two games against Oklahoma State, but will get a third attempt to beat the Cowboys on the biggest stage so far this season: The Big 12 Conference Championship. The Bears were routed by the Pokes, 42-3, in the regular season finale last year at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, and earlier this season, Oklahoma State won 24-14 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Baylor has an opportunity to end the Cowboys' hopes at the College Football Playoff with a win on Saturday as Aranda looks to notch his first win against Oklahoma State. Kickoff inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call.
