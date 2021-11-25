ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas vs. Missouri HawgSports Staff Predictions

By HawgSports Staff
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETTING LINE: Arkansas -14.5. Missouri is 114th in the nation in third-down defense and 121st in red zone defense. That's a problem against an Arkansas offense that has been pretty solid on third down and among the best in the nation in the red zone. Missouri's rush defense has improved its...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football: Revisiting 10 of the most memorable Power 5 conference championship games

It is now December, which means conference championship games will be played all across college football this weekend as the sport's top teams look to end their seasons on a high note. For some, it is a chance to make school history and earn a bid to a respected bowl game this winter. For others, what happens on the gridiron will determine whether or not a trip to the College Football Playoff is in the cards as the race for college football's final four is perhaps as wide open as ever.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Who has the edge? Georgia vs. Alabama in the SEC Championship

Kirby Smart is in his sixth season at Georgia and on Saturday, for the fourth time since be has become the Bulldogs' head coach, Alabama will be on the other side line. UGA is 0-3 in those games with the Crimson Tide coming out on top in the 2017 National Championship game, the 2018 SEC Championship game, and in a 2020 regular-season matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Darty-Dennis' vision coming into focus as MSU volleyball is making history

Last Friday, at the Newell-Grissom Building, Julie Darty-Dennis looked in the stands and saw four years worth of hard work in the form of over 2,000 Bulldog fans that cared. Volleyball hasn’t mattered all that much to the Mississippi State fanbase over the years. It’s a sport that hasn’t really mattered to many inside the state of Mississippi as it takes a backseat to football, baseball and basketball. But Darty-Dennis and her players have been at the forefront of change on the MSU campus and 2021 has been a year of history that isn’t finished yet.
VOLLEYBALL
247Sports

Conference championship weekend: X-factors to swing every P5 game

Conference championships are on the line this weekend — but who and what will decide them?. In this piece, I'm singling out x-factors for every team in the Power 5 conference championships, a slate that begins Friday in the Pac-12 (if you're looking for a G5 fix, I did a scouting report on Cincinnati earlier in the week).
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Playing on the road the first time was tough for the Gators

There is no place like home and the No. 14 Florida Gators (6-1) took their game on the road for the first time in a true road atmosphere at Oklahoma (7-1) and came away on the wrong end of a 74-67 score. Florida found it hard to control the ball against a tough defense and to shoot from deep in a game that should harden them a little bit as they move on this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tidbits and Rumblings around the College Football Landscape

It's that time of the week where we take a look around the college football landscape and piece together the most intriguing stories, tidbits and facts. Offense: RB Hassan Hawkins (Michigan) In the biggest game in many years for the Wolverines, Hawkins put the offense on his back and carried...
NFL
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, December 2

We start with Hoosier basketball as Indiana is set to open Big Ten action on Saturday with a home game against a Nebraska team that went to four overtimes with NC State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. ‘This team’s got a lot of grit’: The good, the...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Odom
247Sports

Tennessee's season-long participation report, redshirt tracker

Tennessee still has a bowl game to play and the Vols will find out who and where they will be playing in the postseason on Sunday. However, between head coach Josh Heupel and the coaching staff hitting the road for visits with prospects, the Early Signing Period around the corner and a flurry of activity in the NCAA transfer portal adding another dimension to the recruiting process for programs, December is very much a month where roster management comes into focus. Some of that was happening during the season, too, and Tennessee's season-long participation report reveals which players are eligible for redshirts this season.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Head-Shaking College Football Thoughts

There are only a few big college football games this weekend, Championship Weekend as it has come to be known because the teams that are playing have the opportunity to win championships. And for four teams there will be the College Football Playoff and eventual crowning of a national champion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zone Defense#American Football#Sec#Tigers#Cbs#Mizzou
247Sports

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports confirmed Thursday per a source. The multi-year Cornhuskers starter, who posted about the decision shortly after his entry into the portal, has one year of eligibility remaining as he seeks other options. Martinez finished the 2021 season passing for...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
247Sports

Five keys to the Pac-12 Championship Game: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for this year's Pac-12 Championship game between No. 10 Oregon (10-2, 7-2) and No. 17 Utah (9-3, 8-1). Despite being ranked higher and having the better record, the Ducks enter this game as 2.5-point underdogs. That should not come as too great of a surprise, as the Utes won in convincing fashion (38-7) not even two weeks ago in a regular season meeting between the two schools in Salt Lake City.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

What Baylor coach Dave Aranda said about Oklahoma State ahead of Big 12 title game

Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda is winless in his first two games against Oklahoma State, but will get a third attempt to beat the Cowboys on the biggest stage so far this season: The Big 12 Conference Championship. The Bears were routed by the Pokes, 42-3, in the regular season finale last year at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, and earlier this season, Oklahoma State won 24-14 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Baylor has an opportunity to end the Cowboys' hopes at the College Football Playoff with a win on Saturday as Aranda looks to notch his first win against Oklahoma State. Kickoff inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

UK offense underwent renaissance under Liam Coen in 2021

When Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops made a change at offensive coordinator after last season, he said he was looking for balance. With first-year play-caller Liam Coen, he got it in an unprecedented way. For the first time in school history, the Wildcats averaged over 200 yards per game passing...
SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

37K+
Followers
269K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy