Trevor Brown

‘It’s important to invest now in the technology …’. Destined for the profession: From a very young age, I knew I wanted to be an accountant. From attending a business-oriented high school, performing various bookkeeping jobs, and attending business school at New York University, I found my passion for accounting and finance. After graduating from NYU, I started my career at KPMG. I saw accounting wasn't just about numbers — it was about getting to know different clients as well as their businesses and industries. Throughout my career in public accounting, I have been involved with a number of international clients requiring global travel. I liked that each project was unique, and it wasn't long before I decided I was in accounting for the long haul. At Friedman, I had the opportunity to build a not-for-profit practice from the ground up. It has been a rewarding experience helping organizations realize their missions and serving important causes.

