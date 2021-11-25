ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Trevor Brown

bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayco welcomes Trevor Brown as Director of Preconstruction. With over 20 years of experience in construction project...

www.bizjournals.com

journalofaccountancy.com

Amish Mehta, CPA

‘It’s important to invest now in the technology …’. Destined for the profession: From a very young age, I knew I wanted to be an accountant. From attending a business-oriented high school, performing various bookkeeping jobs, and attending business school at New York University, I found my passion for accounting and finance. After graduating from NYU, I started my career at KPMG. I saw accounting wasn't just about numbers — it was about getting to know different clients as well as their businesses and industries. Throughout my career in public accounting, I have been involved with a number of international clients requiring global travel. I liked that each project was unique, and it wasn't long before I decided I was in accounting for the long haul. At Friedman, I had the opportunity to build a not-for-profit practice from the ground up. It has been a rewarding experience helping organizations realize their missions and serving important causes.
BUSINESS
tulsapeople.com

Creator of .com

How do you follow up one of the biggest accomplishments ever? It’s a question that has hounded creatives for ages. Sometimes success can be sustained over the long haul, as in the case of Emmit J. McHenry — inventor, engineer, entrepreneur, veteran. Known as “the creator of .com,” McHenry is...
TULSA, OK

