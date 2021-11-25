Aspirus reports success with antibody infusions for COVID-19 patients

AstraZeneca’s new Covid antibody shot, for patients do not respond well to vaccines, is said to be more than 80 per cent effective over six months.The ground-breaking treatment, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, was found to reduce the risk of symptomatic Covid-19 by 83 per cent.The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company hopes the treatment will provide protection to the two per cent of the world’s population considered at increased risk of an inadequate response to a Covid vaccine.This includes people with blood cancers or other cancers being treated with chemotherapy, patients on dialysis, those taking medications after an organ transplant or immunosuppressive drugs...
