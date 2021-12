Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens Matchup Preview (11/28/21) It’s finally that time of year. Five out of fifteen games on this weekend’s NFL slate are divisional matchups with some key rivalries taking center stage as the sprint to wild card weekend intensifies. The Browns, Ravens, Steelers, and Bengals all battle it out this weekend in a who’s who of the AFC North, with the Browns and Ravens taking the spotlight on Sunday night. Both teams enter this weekends’ matchup off underwhelming 3 point wins against NFC North opponents — the Browns against the Lions and the Ravens against the Bears. Lamar Jackson sat last weekend’s game with the flu, while Baker Mayfield played despite nursing a torn labrum in his left shoulder. This marks the first of two games in three weeks between these two teams, and, depending on how things shake out, either team could end up on top of the AFC North by the end of it.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO