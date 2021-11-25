ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What the Variety Staff Is Thankful for in Entertainment in 2021

imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie theaters reopened, “Succession” Season 3 is finally here and some of the biggest artists are hitting the road once again to go back on tour. As the entertainment industry mounts a...

m.imdb.com

Variety

AT&T, American Black Film Festival Celebrate Collaboration

AT&T’s integrated media platform, Dream in Black, launched in 2018 at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF). It was born out of a desire to uplift, celebrate and connect with Black culture and the creators who shape it. Built on a foundation of empowerment, AT&T’s Dream in Black platform focuses on the world of creativity through a future-forward lens, where dreams come to fruition. At the core of its mission is to recognize and support creators who are shaping the now, the new and the next. “We know that we play a really big role in connecting folks, especially creators,” says AT&T’s...
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
imdb.com

The 14 Best Noir Movies Ranked

The hard-boiled detective, the femme fatale, the patsy, and the moll — by this point, the main ingredients of film noir might be considered cliches, but when its tropes are fully indulged, noir still leads to a great time at the movies. Frequently utilizing stunning black-and-white cinematography that emphasizes gorgeous lighting, shadows, silhouettes, and stark contrasts, noir films reveal the dark and seedy underbelly of post-war America.
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Set For One-Day Screening Event At Imax Theaters Worldwide

Oscar winner Joel Coen’s latest film The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Imax theaters worldwide on December 5 as part of a special one-day event, ahead of its release in select theaters on December 25, and its global debut on Apple TV+ on January 14, Apple announced today. Screenings at select theaters in North America, as part of “Shakespeare At the Cinema An Imax Event,” will be followed by a live Q&A with the writer-director and actor-producer Frances McDormand, which will be livestreamed from AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Coen’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic 17th century play, Macbeth, watches as Denzel Washington’s Scottish lord is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, subsequently conspiring to seize power, with the help of his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand). Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hunter round out the cast of the black-and-white drama, from Apple Original Films and A24, which Coen and McDormand produced with Robert Graf. Information on theaters participating in the special Macbeth event, as well as showtimes, can be found here.
Variety

Gotham Awards Give Boosts to ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘CODA’ – What Does It Mean for the Academy?

The Gotham Awards are usually the first stop on the awards season trail. This year, the Nov. 29 dinner was also the first in-person awards ceremony in New York City since the pandemic changed everything nearly two years ago. So what did we learn from the show? The two big winners of the night were streaming movies: “The Lost Daughter” from Netflix and “CODA” from Apple Original Films. For the first time in the show’s 31-year history, the two prominent acting awards were not separated by gender, which is better in theory than in practice. “The Lost Daughter,” a Netflix drama from...
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘The Harder They Fall’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Reimagine the Style of the Wild West

Over the years, Westerns have provided moviegoers with some of the big screen’s most indelible fashion statements, from the dusty poncho and wide-brimmed Stetson of Clint Eastwood’s Man With No Name in the ’60s to the natty attire of Doc Holliday — known as much for his sartorial splendor as his sharp shooting — as portrayed in such films as My Darling Clementine (1946), Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) and Tombstone (1993). Even if the genre has become an endangered species in recent decades, the mythical tropes of frontier justice and rough-and-tumble action have often allowed costume designers to let...
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
enstarz.com

Tyra Banks Not Returning To 'Dancing With the Stars' Next Season?

Will Tyra Banks' tenure as host of "Dancing With the Stars" come to an end this season?. According to a source who talked to The Sun, the controversial presenter might leave the show next season. As the show's ratings continue to fall since last season, management are apparently seeking for...
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
