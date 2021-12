Death-defying! Tom Cruise pulled off his own jaw-dropping stunt as he hung upside down from a World War II plane for the latest installment of ‘Mission Impossible’. Tom Cruise proved once again that there is no stunt he can’t tackle himself! While filming the next installment of Mission Impossible, 59-year-old actor attempted death-defying feats at Duxford Aerodrome, Cambridgeshire this week. The star was spotted perilously hanging from a World War II plane mid-air while it performed harrowing loops and nose-dives, as seen in photos published via the Daily Mail. During one jaw-dropping move, the plane flips upside down with Tom safely maneuvering to a sitting position on the wing! Yep, it was quite impressive!

