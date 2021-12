One of the best parts about tuning in to ABC's Queens every Tuesday is witnessing rapper Eve return to her roots. The musical drama series follows a legendary female hip-hop group (aka the Nasty B*tches) trying to reclaim their throne. Following the exciting news that Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, were expecting their first child in February 2022, Queens fans are wondering about the rapper's future on the show. According to Deadline, Eve is taking maternity leave but has filmed several scenes before her departure, allowing her to appear in the majority of season one, which premiered last month. As for the character's storyline, there will be an open-exit, making a return possible and seamless if Queens gets picked up for a second season.

QUEENS, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO