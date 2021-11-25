ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball Preview: Generals could be a sleeper in Class A

By Rusty Udy
 7 days ago
Montcalm girls basketball coach Cindy Havens has never had a huge roster to work with during her years on the bench.

However, the veteran coach, now in her 10th season, has found a way to make the Generals a contender over the years.

The 2021 campaign could be another year that Montcalm becomes a handful for opponents as the postseason approaches.

“This a hard working and determined team. We have a little more speed and quickness this year than we might have had in the past,” Havens said. “I think we will also be able to execute offensively a little better than we have in the past. I also think our outside shooting is a little better this year.”

The Generals have 10 girls on the roster this year after losing three players to graduation and picking up two income freshman.

The majority of the kids are three-sport standouts having played volleyball, basketball and softball which Havens finds beneficial.

“It keeps them involved and keeps them working at something. It also improves there skill levels,” Havens said.

Leading Montcalm this year will be two experienced seniors in Jaden Lambert and Makenzie Crews.

“Our seniors have played since they were freshman, so they have a lot more experience,” Havens said. “We are looking for Makenzie to score for us and Jaden is a really solid defensive presence. Jaden’s scoring ability has come a long way as well.”

Junior Kaleigh Hodges is coming off a solid volleyball season and Havens feels like she could be a big key to the Generals success this year.

“Kaleigh is a tall athletic kid, about 5-foot-10. She is a player that we can play inside or outside and she has a really nice shot,” Havens said. “She has a lot of potential and can be a really big help for us this year.”

Tori Sizemore played some last year at guard for the Generals and will see advanced minutes this year. Peyton Lester is both an inside and outside threat who will also see varsity minutes this year.

“Peyton is a good outside shooter that will also be an inside threat. We are also looking for her to come in and score some for us,” Havens said.

Summer Williams is a true post player that benefited from plenty of playing time last year.

“Summer’s presence in the post will be more threatening. She has been more aggressive and she is not afraid to get in there and battle,” Havens said. “She will take the ball to the goal and that will help us be more successful.”

Freshman, Hayley Kendrick and Taylor White are both quick players that should see minutes at the guard position, while Autumn Williams and Carly McPeak will add depth off the bench.

While some teams look for success in moving the ball quickly up and down the floor, that is not exactly the approach the Generals will take this year.

“We try to get up and down the court when it is available, but I feel this team will be more of a half-court type team,” Havens said. “We will press, play man-to-man and play some zone, but we really try to mix it up a lot because we are not real big.”

