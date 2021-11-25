ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Girls Basketball Preview: Cavaliers eye postseason run

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rooOK_0d6kwS5L00

Every school experienced some sort of disruption last year as a result of the pandemic.

The main disruption for the Greenbrier West girls basketball team was unusually low numbers. This season, that is not the case for head coach Mark Agee.

“I am loving it right now. We have 18 young ladies on the team,” Agee said. “I have everybody back from last year and some that didn’t play last year are also back. I have a lot to look forward to this year. I have a group of 10 or 11 that will get varsity playing time.”

Not only does Agee have the numbers back again this year, he also feels like he has all of the components to be successful.

“I like to pressure the ball when I have the manpower, so we will likely be pressuring the ball most games,” Agee said. “I have ball-handlers and I have some strong post players this year.”

The two returning seniors for the Cavaliers this year are Natalie Agee who plays up top and Brooke Nutter down low. Both seniors have played the last three years in Charmco.

Joining the senior duo will be juniors Raelynn Palmer and Meagan Poticher. Palmer has been the point guard for the Cavs, while Poticher has developed into a powerhouse in the post.

“Desteney Walker will be another solid guard for us. She didn’t play last year because of softball, but played the year before. I am glad to have her back,” Agee said. “I still have Braelynn Sanford who played for us as a wing and Hannah Sweet who will help us. Hannah’s skills are developing just as they should.”

There is also some excitement this year at West with the influx of some new players that transferred in from Lewisburg Baptist Academy.

“Ava Barclay is going to be a good guard for us. She is a smart girl that handles the ball very well,” Agee said. “Abigail Thomas can post up better than most I have seen and she can really take it to the basket.”

Hard working and coachable are two of the characteristics that has Agee really excited about his group.

“The good thing about this team is that they are all coachable and willing to learn and they listen,” Agee said. “I run through an offense while they are watching and when they get out there, they know it.”

The Cavaliers are also expecting help from a talented pair of freshman, Madelyn Fields and Preslee Treadway.

Fields is a well-rounded post post player that is tall, quick and can really shoot. Agee also says she is a strong defensive player.

Treadway who was tearing up the volleyball court before a medical condition sidelined her.

“I am hoping to get Preslee back around the end of December. That will definitely help us a lot. She is a good all-around athlete,” Agee said.

Effort and defense were no problem for the Cavaliers last year. However, scoring the basketball was an issue at times. That may not be the case this season.

“I have some girls in the post that I feel like can score. My guards are shooting well and my post players all have pretty shots,” Agee said. “I think we will be able to put the ball in the basket more than we have in the past.”

Clearly Greenbrier West has all the components that could lead to a very successful season.

“I don’t know what the other teams have back, but I feel like we can contend for the sectionals and get into the regionals with the team we have,” Agee said. “You just never know, but I definitely look forward to a .500 or better season. I really feel like we can be even better than that this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Real Reason Kemba Walker Has Been Benched By The Knicks

After stints with the Hornets and Celtics, star point guard Kemba Walker seemed excited to join the New York Knicks. Born in the Bronx, Walker has deep-rooted connections to the city and it's no secret that the organization had been looking for some help in the backcourt for years before his arrival.
NBA
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates future

Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Collin Sexton would miss time with a meniscus injury. The hope was that he would be able to return toward the latter end of the season. The hopes are now gone as it has been reported he is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.
NBA
Lootpress

Girls Basketball: Lady Warriors hold off Tigers in opener

New Richmond – Coming into the season Wyoming East Angie Boninsegna has preached growth. In Tuesday’s season opener, despite the defending Class AA champions pulling out the win, they showed why she’s exercising patience. Leading by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, the hosts withstood a 14-0...
NEW RICHMOND, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Cavs#Lewisburg Baptist Academy
Lootpress

Grogg proves invaluable in Independence’s title pursuit

Coal City – Following Independence’s 34-20 win over Bluefield in the Class AA semifinal on Friday, head coach John H. Lilly asked offensive line coach Kevin Grogg if he’d like to address the team. He did just that. “I just want to thank you guys,” Grogg said. “I’m getting older...
COAL CITY, WV
bigrapidsnews.com

Reed City girls basketball team eyes more wins

REED CITY – Reed City’s girls basketball team will open its season at Cadillac on girls basketball on Nov. 30, and the Coyotes are looking for more success this season. Third-year coach Tim Beilfuss is confident it’s going to happen. “We struggled throughout the season,” Beilfuss said of 2021-22. “We...
REED CITY, MI
Pope County Tribune

Minnewaska girls’ basketball team eyes Nov. 30 opener

The Minnewaska girls’ basketball team will begin the 2021-2022 season with a new head coach and plenty of new faces in the starting lineup. Sidney Schiffler takes over as head coach, following the 10-year tenure of Brett Thorfinnson. In the Covid shortened 2021 season last year, Minnewaska went 6-11. The...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Crescent-News

Girls basketball preview: Ayersville taking next step to contend

AYERSVILLE — Even with a disappointing COVID-19 related forfeit of its tournament opener and an up-and-down season with low roster numbers, Ayersville saw the product of some growing pains a season ago with a third-place finish in the Green Meadows Conference, the best result in five years for the Pilots.
DEFIANCE, OH
Chippewa Herald

Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Cadott focused on defense with young squad

CADOTT — It starts with defense for the Cadott girls basketball team. Eighth-year Cadott coach Dave Hazuga believes that how well his team is able to defend will ultimately decide how well his Hornets squad can do this winter. Cadott returns four letterwinners and plenty of underclassmen from a 7-10 team a season ago that finished tied for sixth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.
CADOTT, WI
Crescent-News

Girls basketball preview: Lammers, Miller City look to climb PCL ladder

MILLER CITY — With perhaps the top player in the Putnam County League returning, Miller City will look to build around their standout wing Abi Lammers and improve on last year’s district semifinalist finish. In head coach Ross Heuerman’s fifth season, the Wildcats finished 15-9 and 4-3 in a very...
MILLER CITY, OH
doorcountydailynews.com

High School Basketball Preview: Boys scrimmage, Sevastopol girls play Stockbridge

The Sevastopol girls basketball team will squeeze in a pair of games before the Thanksgiving holiday while the boys prepare for the start of their season next week. The Pioneers are coming off a 56-35 win over Oneida Nation last week. The Indians did not fare well in its first game of the season, losing to Sheboygan Lutheran 80-6. The Pioneers will also travel to face Wausaukee on Tuesday. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. in Institute.
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
Crescent-News

Girls basketball preview: Large cast of sophomores to boost Liberty Center

LIBERTY CENTER — Four three-year letterwinners are gone from a Liberty Center girls basketball team that went 13-9 overall and 2-5 in the NWOAL last year. Head coach Tim Davis, a Liberty Center graduate who is in his eighth year at the helm of the Tigers is expecting a large sophomore class to have to make an impact for the Tigers this year.
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
Las Vegas Sun

Video preview: Liberty basketball has eyes on state title

The Liberty High basketball team feels it will make a run at the state championship. It’s easy to see why. The Patriots have one of the area’s top players in St. Mary’s pledge Joshua Jefferson, one of the area’s top underclassmen in sophomore point guard DJ Thomas, and are coached by one of the city’s greats in Kevin Soares. This will be Soares’ first season.
HIGH SCHOOL
heraldcourier.com

2021-22 Black Diamond District Girls Basketball Preview Capsules

Last season: 14-0 Key returners: Kylie Vance, F/C, sr.; Lara McClanahan, G, sr.; Riley Hart, F/C, jr.; Valeigh Stevens, G, soph.; Tailor Nolley, G/F, soph. Promising newcomers: Kate Jessee, F, soph.; Alayna McNulty, F, fr.; Kalli Miller, G, fr. Key losses: LeeAnna McNulty; Akilah Boyd; Halle Hilton. Outlook: Honaker finished...
BRISTOL, VA
Skagit Valley Herald

Winter sports previews: Experienced Spartans primed for postseason runs

Another batch of Spartan athletes is ready for action after COVID-19 restrictions shortened the seasons last school year. While the winter sports season will look more normal, masks must be worn by all except the competing athletes, according to current health guidelines from the county, state and WIAA. The school...
SPORTS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy