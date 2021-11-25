Girls Basketball Preview: Cavaliers eye postseason run

Every school experienced some sort of disruption last year as a result of the pandemic.

The main disruption for the Greenbrier West girls basketball team was unusually low numbers. This season, that is not the case for head coach Mark Agee.

“I am loving it right now. We have 18 young ladies on the team,” Agee said. “I have everybody back from last year and some that didn’t play last year are also back. I have a lot to look forward to this year. I have a group of 10 or 11 that will get varsity playing time.”

Not only does Agee have the numbers back again this year, he also feels like he has all of the components to be successful.

“I like to pressure the ball when I have the manpower, so we will likely be pressuring the ball most games,” Agee said. “I have ball-handlers and I have some strong post players this year.”

The two returning seniors for the Cavaliers this year are Natalie Agee who plays up top and Brooke Nutter down low. Both seniors have played the last three years in Charmco.

Joining the senior duo will be juniors Raelynn Palmer and Meagan Poticher. Palmer has been the point guard for the Cavs, while Poticher has developed into a powerhouse in the post.

“Desteney Walker will be another solid guard for us. She didn’t play last year because of softball, but played the year before. I am glad to have her back,” Agee said. “I still have Braelynn Sanford who played for us as a wing and Hannah Sweet who will help us. Hannah’s skills are developing just as they should.”

There is also some excitement this year at West with the influx of some new players that transferred in from Lewisburg Baptist Academy.

“Ava Barclay is going to be a good guard for us. She is a smart girl that handles the ball very well,” Agee said. “Abigail Thomas can post up better than most I have seen and she can really take it to the basket.”

Hard working and coachable are two of the characteristics that has Agee really excited about his group.

“The good thing about this team is that they are all coachable and willing to learn and they listen,” Agee said. “I run through an offense while they are watching and when they get out there, they know it.”

The Cavaliers are also expecting help from a talented pair of freshman, Madelyn Fields and Preslee Treadway.

Fields is a well-rounded post post player that is tall, quick and can really shoot. Agee also says she is a strong defensive player.

Treadway who was tearing up the volleyball court before a medical condition sidelined her.

“I am hoping to get Preslee back around the end of December. That will definitely help us a lot. She is a good all-around athlete,” Agee said.

Effort and defense were no problem for the Cavaliers last year. However, scoring the basketball was an issue at times. That may not be the case this season.

“I have some girls in the post that I feel like can score. My guards are shooting well and my post players all have pretty shots,” Agee said. “I think we will be able to put the ball in the basket more than we have in the past.”

Clearly Greenbrier West has all the components that could lead to a very successful season.

“I don’t know what the other teams have back, but I feel like we can contend for the sectionals and get into the regionals with the team we have,” Agee said. “You just never know, but I definitely look forward to a .500 or better season. I really feel like we can be even better than that this year.”