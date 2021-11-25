LaMelo Ball bounces self-oop, misses reverse dunk (video)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just inside a mixed-use development near the Billy Graham Parkway where babies are strolled and coffee is sipped, there is a small stone marker with a familiar sight preserved in bronze on the facade, providing a clue to what this place was before the developers arrived. This...
On Sunday, two of the league's best young point guards will go head-to-head when the Hornets face the Hawks. On one side, LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft who was crowned last season's Rookie of the Year. On the other, Trae Young, a one-time All-Star who is fresh off of a magical run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
LaMelo Ball is never the type to settle for the ordinary. This is exactly why the Charlotte Hornets star went for an audacious self alley-oop attempt on a fastbreak play against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Unfortunately for him, his showboating resulted in a botched play worthy of Shaqtin a Fool.
For just the third time in their NBA careers, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball will go head-to-head on an NBA floor when the Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Nov. 29. One would assume this is just a slightly brighter stage than some of their 1-on-1 battles in the driveway, but ahead of their first NBA matchup last season, Lonzo said they didn't have many individual at-home battles.
LaMelo Ball used a big first half on his way to 32 points as the Charlotte Hornets won their fifth game in a row, beating the visiting Indiana Pacers 121-118 on Friday night. Ball shot 12-for-22 from the field and also had 11 rebounds and eight assists. Gordon Hayward had...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is an NBA champion, playing a big role in the team’s 2020-21 championship run. However, that doesn’t mean he’s exempted from embarrassing moments. Just ask Charlotte Hornets rising star LaMelo Ball. In the second quarter of the Hornets-Bucks game on Wednesday, Ball made Holiday touch...
The Charlotte Hornets are set to face off against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. It is only an NBA regular-season game, but it should have a postseason feel to it. Not just because both teams have clearly improved from last season, but because the Ball brothers are set to duke it out.
The Charlotte Hornets found themselves a gem when they decided to select LaMelo Ball with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Believe it or not, that night happened barely a year ago (on November 18th, 2020). LaMelo Ball is having an All-NBA caliber season. Since that point,...
LaMelo Ball is known for playing with a lot of flair, but that blew up in his face magnificently on Wednesday. The Charlotte Hornets phenom got a breakaway opportunity in the first half against the Orlando Magic and decided to add some extra style. He bounced the ball off the hardwood to himself and went up for the reverse dunk — the only problem was that he missed it.
Cade Cunningham had a career high last night in the Detroit Pistons’ loss and showed pretty much everything we wanted to see. He was aggressive taking the ball to the hoop and scored effortlessly from the paint. He also pulled up for mid-range jumpers, hit some catch-and-shoot 3-point shots, as well as one off the bounce, demonstrating how he is going to be a superstar in this league.
LaMelo Ball missed a chance on Wednesday for two easy points — and perhaps a highlight-reel dunk — when he failed to connect on his own alley-oop. All five Orlando Magic players crashed the paint for an offensive rebound attempt with four minutes left in the second quarter against Ball’s Charlotte Hornets, leading to an outlet pass that reached Mason Plumlee near midcourt and eventually Ball all alone at the Orlando 3-point line.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball may have a future as a quarterback. Aside from his elite vision, his spectacular passing has been evident throughout his first two seasons in the league. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Melo showed that superb passing mastery when he saved a play that led to a buzzer beater. After […] The post VIDEO: Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s insane touchdown pass while falling out of bounds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday and the stars came to play. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and LaMelo Ball both balled out, leading to one of the wildest finishes in the NBA this season. During the first half, LaMelo Ball showed off his ball handling skills. He cut middle...
LaMelo Ball is bringing a lot of buzz into the Charlotte Hornets, so much so that even team legend Muggsy Bogues couldn’t help but notice the massive impact he’s making on the franchise. During the Hornets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Bogues appeared on the NBA Hooper Vision...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
While the NBA Players are known to work their way in the gym, day-in and day-out, they are also known for dawning the most outrageous style and Kyle Kuzma’s pre-game outfit in Washington Wizards latest game against the Charlotte Hornets only goes to justify the same. As a result, of which many NBA stars also commented upon the same.
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals and leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the...
The only question that remains in terms of debating the greatest shooting duo in NBA history is who comes in second. The iconic Golden State Warriors tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a hold on the top spot that they may very well never relinquish. But once upon...
The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
