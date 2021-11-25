ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaMelo Ball bounces self-oop, misses reverse dunk (video)

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot everyone can bring the dunk contest to an NBA game. Ahead...

www.chatsports.com

LaMelo Ball renews spark in Hornets, much to Michael Jordan's delight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just inside a mixed-use development near the Billy Graham Parkway where babies are strolled and coffee is sipped, there is a small stone marker with a familiar sight preserved in bronze on the facade, providing a clue to what this place was before the developers arrived. This...
Sporting News

Who is the better passer: Hornets' LaMelo Ball or Hawks' Trae Young?

On Sunday, two of the league's best young point guards will go head-to-head when the Hornets face the Hawks. On one side, LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft who was crowned last season's Rookie of the Year. On the other, Trae Young, a one-time All-Star who is fresh off of a magical run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sporting News

Lonzo and LaMelo Ball take their brotherly rivalry from the driveway to an NBA court

For just the third time in their NBA careers, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball will go head-to-head on an NBA floor when the Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Nov. 29. One would assume this is just a slightly brighter stage than some of their 1-on-1 battles in the driveway, but ahead of their first NBA matchup last season, Lonzo said they didn't have many individual at-home battles.
charlottestar.com

LaMelo Ball, Hornets edge Pacers for 5th straight win

LaMelo Ball used a big first half on his way to 32 points as the Charlotte Hornets won their fifth game in a row, beating the visiting Indiana Pacers 121-118 on Friday night. Ball shot 12-for-22 from the field and also had 11 rebounds and eight assists. Gordon Hayward had...
FanSided

LaMelo Ball is having an All-NBA caliber season

The Charlotte Hornets found themselves a gem when they decided to select LaMelo Ball with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Believe it or not, that night happened barely a year ago (on November 18th, 2020). LaMelo Ball is having an All-NBA caliber season. Since that point,...
Yardbarker

Watch: LaMelo Ball’s showboat attempt backfired spectacularly

LaMelo Ball is known for playing with a lot of flair, but that blew up in his face magnificently on Wednesday. The Charlotte Hornets phenom got a breakaway opportunity in the first half against the Orlando Magic and decided to add some extra style. He bounced the ball off the hardwood to himself and went up for the reverse dunk — the only problem was that he missed it.
FanSided

How Cade Cunningham compares to 3 star point guards after 21 games

Cade Cunningham had a career high last night in the Detroit Pistons’ loss and showed pretty much everything we wanted to see. He was aggressive taking the ball to the hoop and scored effortlessly from the paint. He also pulled up for mid-range jumpers, hit some catch-and-shoot 3-point shots, as well as one off the bounce, demonstrating how he is going to be a superstar in this league.
New York Post

LaMelo Ball completely bricked this alley-oop to himself

LaMelo Ball missed a chance on Wednesday for two easy points — and perhaps a highlight-reel dunk — when he failed to connect on his own alley-oop. All five Orlando Magic players crashed the paint for an offensive rebound attempt with four minutes left in the second quarter against Ball’s Charlotte Hornets, leading to an outlet pass that reached Mason Plumlee near midcourt and eventually Ball all alone at the Orlando 3-point line.
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s insane touchdown pass while falling out of bounds

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball may have a future as a quarterback. Aside from his elite vision, his spectacular passing has been evident throughout his first two seasons in the league. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Melo showed that superb passing mastery when he saved a play that led to a buzzer beater. After […] The post VIDEO: Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s insane touchdown pass while falling out of bounds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What makes LaMelo Ball really great for Hornets, per Muggsy Bogues

LaMelo Ball is bringing a lot of buzz into the Charlotte Hornets, so much so that even team legend Muggsy Bogues couldn’t help but notice the massive impact he’s making on the franchise. During the Hornets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Bogues appeared on the NBA Hooper Vision...
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
