Science

Author Correction: Genomic and transcriptomic correlates of immunotherapy response within the tumor microenvironment of leptomeningeal metastases

By Sanjay M. Prakadan
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25860-5, published online 12 October 2021. This article contained errors in Fig. 1b and Supplementary Data 1. In Fig. 1b the sample P061_2 was incorrectly presented with an icon denoting "pre-treatment" status. In the "Results" section, the related sentence "We performed longitudinal high-throughput scRNA-Seq (Figure 1a) on...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Targeting c-KIT (CD117) by dasatinib and radotinib promotes acute myeloid leukemia cell death

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-15492-5, published online 10 November 2017. This Article contains errors. As a result of errors during figure assembly Fig 6B Radotinib/c-kit image is a duplication of Fig 6A Radotinib/Apaf-1 image, and Fig S2B Radotinib PARP image is a duplication of Fig S3 HEL 92.1.7 PARP image.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Prediction of primary venous thromboembolism based on clinical and genetic factors within the U.K. Biobank

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00796-4, published online 01 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 2, where the dashed vertical line located at the label 'Adjusted Hazard Ratio for Venous Thromboembolism Event' inadvertently continued and covered the x-axis label '1' in panel (A) and panel (B).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hapten-mediated recruitment of polyclonal antibodies to tumors engenders antitumor immunity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05566-x, published online 22 August 2018. This Article contained an error in the Introduction and Discussion sections. The original version of the Article omitted references to additional studies that have used the concept of ligand targeted recruitment of antibodies. In the Introduction, we have added references...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correlates of neutralizing/SARS-CoV-2-S1-binding antibody response with adverse effects and immune kinetics in BNT162b2-vaccinated individuals

While mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 are exceedingly effective in preventing symptomatic infection, their immune response features remain to be clarified. In the present prospective study, 225 healthy individuals in Japan, who received two BNT162b2 doses, were enrolled. Correlates of BNT162b2-elicited SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing activity (50% neutralization titer: NT50; assessed using infectious virions) with various determinants were examined and the potency of sera against variants of concerns was determined. Significant rise in NT50s was seen in sera on day 28 post-1st dose. A moderate inverse correlation was seen between NT50s and ages, but no correlation seen between NT50s and adverse effects. NT50s and SARS-CoV-2-S1-binding-IgG levels on day 28 post-1st dose and pain scores following the 2nd dose were greater in women than in men. The average half-life of NT50s was"‰~"‰68Â days, and 23.6% (49 out of 208 individuals) failed to show detectableÂ neutralizing activity on day 150. While sera from elite-responders (NT50s"‰>"‰1,500: the top 4% among the participants) potently to moderately blocked all variants of concerns examined, some sera with low NT50s failed to block the B.1.351-beta strain. Since BNT162b2-elicited immunity against SARS-CoV-2 is short, an additional vaccine or other protective measures are needed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Slow light nanocoatings for ultrashort pulse compression

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26920-6, published online 11 November 2021. In this article the funding from Office of Naval Research (ONR), under the MURI program, grant no. N00014-20-1-2450, and from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), under grant no. FA95550-19-1-0135 was omitted. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: High content genome-wide siRNA screen to investigate the coordination of cell size and RNA production

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-021-00944-5, published online 28 June 2021. The original version of this Data Descriptor omitted the following authors from the Author List: Merve Avar, Daniel Heinzer, Marc Emmenegger and Adriano Aguzzi. The Acknowledgement and Author Contributions sections have been updated to reflect the changes in the author list. These errors have now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Bevacizumab-induced hypertension and proteinuria: a genome-wide study of more than 1000 patients

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in an author affiliation. Dr. Kouros Owzar was listed as "Department of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA", when it should be "Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA". The original article has been corrected.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of fine particulate matter (PM) on various beneficial functions of human endometrial stem cells through its key regulator SERPINB2

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Fine particulate matter (PM) has a small diameter but a large surface area; thus, it may have broad toxic effects that subsequently damage many tissues of the human body. Interestingly, many studies have suggested that the recent decline in female fertility could be associated with increased PM exposure. However, the precise mechanisms underlying the negative effects of PM exposure on female fertility are still a matter of debate. A previous study demonstrated that resident stem cell deficiency limits the cyclic regenerative capacity of the endometrium and subsequently increases the pregnancy failure rate. Therefore, we hypothesized that PM exposure induces endometrial tissue damage and subsequently reduces the pregnancy rate by inhibiting various beneficial functions of local endometrial stem cells. Consistent with our hypothesis, we showed for the first time that PM exposure significantly inhibits various beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells, such as their self-renewal, transdifferentiation, and migratory capacities, in vitro and in vivo through the PM target gene SERPINB2, which has recently been shown to be involved in multiple stem cell functions. In addition, the PM-induced inhibitory effects on the beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells were significantly diminished by SERPINB2 depletion. Our findings may facilitate the development of promising therapeutic strategies for improving reproductive outcomes in infertile women.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genomics and transcriptomics landscapes associated to changes in insulin sensitivity in response to endurance exercise training

Despite good adherence to supervised endurance exercise training (EET), some individuals experience no or little improvement in peripheral insulin sensitivity. The genetic and molecular mechanisms underlying this phenomenon are currently not understood. By investigating genome-wide variants associated with baseline and exercise-induced changes (âˆ†) in insulin sensitivity index (Si) in healthy volunteers, we have identified novel candidate genes whose mouse knockouts phenotypes were consistent with a causative effect on Si. An integrative analysis of functional genomic and transcriptomic profiles suggests genetic variants have an aggregate effect on baseline Si and âˆ†Si, focused around cholinergic signalling, including downstream calcium and chemokine signalling. The identification of calcium regulated MEF2A transcription factor as the most statistically significant candidate driving the transcriptional signature associated to âˆ†Si further strengthens the relevance of calcium signalling in EET mediated Si response.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Preclinical therapeutics ex ovo quail eggs as a biomimetic automation-ready xenograft platform

Preclinical cancer research ranges from in vitro studies that are inexpensive and not necessarily reflective of the tumor microenvironment to mouse studies that are better models but prohibitively expensive at scale. Chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) assays utilizing Japanese quail (Coturnix japonica) are a cost-effective screening method to precede and minimize the scope of murine studies for anti-cancer efficacy and drug toxicity. To increase the throughput of CAM assays we have built and optimized an 11-day platform for processing up to 200 quail eggs per screening to evaluate drug efficacy and drug toxicity caused by a therapeutic. We demonstrate ex ovo concordance with murine in vivo studies, even when the in vitro and in vivo studies diverge, suggesting a role for this quail shell-free CAM xenograft assay in the validation of new anti-cancer agents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: Assigning the right credit to the wrong action: compulsivity in the general population is associated with augmented outcome-irrelevant value-based learning

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-021-01642-x, published online 5 November 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a few minor mistakes in the references generated during an automated proofing process and a typo in Figure 1 (instead of PADWA it should say PADUA). We apologize for the errors. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Mapping the serum proteome to neurological diseases using whole genome sequencing

Despite the increasing global burden of neurological disorders, there is a lack of effective diagnostic and therapeutic biomarkers. Proteins are often dysregulated in disease and have a strong genetic component. Here, we carry out a protein quantitative trait locus analysis of 184 neurologically-relevant proteins, using whole genome sequencing data from two isolated population-based cohorts (N"‰="‰2893). In doing so, we elucidate the genetic landscape of the circulating proteome and its connection to neurological disorders. We detect 214 independently-associated variants for 107 proteins, the majority of which (76%) are cis-acting, including 114 variants that have not been previously identified. Using two-sample Mendelian randomisation, we identify causal associations between serum CD33 and Alzheimer's disease, GPNMB and Parkinson's disease, and MSR1 and schizophrenia, describing their clinical potential and highlighting drug repurposing opportunities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NEIL1 and NEIL2 DNA glycosylases modulate anxiety and learning in a cooperative manner in mice

Oxidative DNA damage in the brain has been implicated in neurodegeneration and cognitive decline. DNA glycosylases initiate base excision repair (BER), the main pathway for oxidative DNA base lesion repair. NEIL1 and NEIL3 DNA glycosylases affect cognition in mice, while the role of NEIL2 remains unclear. Here, we investigate the impact of NEIL2 and its potential overlap with NEIL1 on behavior in knockout mouse models. Neil1âˆ’/âˆ’Neil2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice display hyperactivity, reduced anxiety and improved learning. Hippocampal oxidative DNA base lesion levels are comparable between genotypes and no mutator phenotype is found. Thus, impaired canonical repair is not likely to explain the altered behavior. Electrophysiology suggests reduced axonal activation in the hippocampal CA1 region in Neil1âˆ’/âˆ’Neil2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice and lack of NEIL1 and NEIL2 causes dysregulation of genes in CA1 relevant for synaptic function. We postulate a cooperative function of NEIL1 and NEIL2 in genome regulation, beyond canonical BER, modulating behavior in mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The quest for a unified theory on biomechanical palm risk assessment through theoretical analysis and observation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01679-4, published online 11 November 2021. The Data Availability section in the original version of this Article was omitted. It now appears as below:. "The datasets generated during and/or analysed during the current study are available in the Open Science Frame repository, https://osf.io/gehdu/?view_only=99cfd4418a08483583c4b86a372582f5.". The original Article...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Secreted frizzled related-protein 2 (Sfrp2) deficiency decreases adult skeletal stem cell function in mice

In a previous transcriptomic study of human bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs, also known as bone marrow-derived "mesenchymal stem cells"), SFRP2 was highly over-represented in a subset of multipotent BMSCs (skeletal stem cells, SSCs), which recreate a bone/marrow organ in an in vivo ectopic bone formation assay. SFRPs modulate WNT signaling, which is essential to maintain skeletal homeostasis, but the specific role of SFRP2 in BMSCs/SSCs is unclear. Here, we evaluated Sfrp2 deficiency on BMSC/SSC function in models of skeletal organogenesis and regeneration. The skeleton of Sfrp2-deficient (KO) mice is overtly normal; but their BMSCs/SSCs exhibit reduced colony-forming efficiency, reflecting low SSC self-renewal/abundancy. Sfrp2 KO BMSCs/SSCs formed less trabecular bone than those from WT littermates in the ectopic bone formation assay. Moreover, regeneration of a cortical drilled hole defect was dramatically impaired in Sfrp2 KO mice. Sfrp2-deficient BMSCs/SSCs exhibited poor in vitro osteogenic differentiation as measured by Runx2 and Osterix expression and calcium accumulation. Interestingly, activation of the Wnt co-receptor, Lrp6, and expression of Wnt target genes, Axin2, C-myc and Cyclin D1, were reduced in Sfrp2-deficient BMSCs/SSCs. Addition of recombinant Sfrp2 restored most of these activities, suggesting that Sfrp2 acts as a Wnt agonist. We demonstrate that Sfrp2 plays a role in self-renewal of SSCs and in the recruitment and differentiation of adult SSCs during bone healing. SFRP2 is also a useful marker of BMSC/SSC multipotency, and a factor to potentially improve the quality of ex vivo expanded BMSC/SSC products.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The ABD on the nascent polypeptide and PH domain are required for the precise Anillin localization inÂ DrosophilaÂ syncytial blastoderm

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-31106-0, published online 27 August 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors where the works of Giansanti (2015) and Sechi (2017) were incorrectly cited in the Materials and Methods section, under subheading 'In situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry'. As a result, References 29 and 30 were omitted from the Reference list.
SCIENCE

