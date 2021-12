As we approach the two-year anniversary of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it seems as though the stars of the sequel trilogy could be more open to the idea of a return to the series, with Adam Driver recently noting that he wouldn't be opposed to such an idea at some point in the future. Given how the actor has been much more focused on delivering audiences compelling dramas in recent years, starring in such a massive franchise seemed somewhat out of character for the actor, though he noted that a return to the franchise would hinge entirely upon the filmmakers involved in such an endeavor.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO