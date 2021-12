On behalf of CEO, Jeremy Lee, we are pleased to invite you to the launch of our new clothing line, Morning Dew Clothing Brand. We have designed our clothing to meet the needs of all ages, hobbies, and lifestyles. Everyone here at Morning Dew has put their heart and soul into creating the best possible products, and to celebrate, we are hosting this red carpet event to kick off the launch of the new fashion line. The launch party will be on Friday, November 19th at the beautiful Fair Barn. With your ticket, you will receive food catered by Elliots, 2 drink tickets and a Morning Dew T-Shirt of your choice. This event is cocktail attire.

