NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Monday night, the Empire State Building was illuminated in the colors of the French flag as a nod to the history being made in that country on Tuesday. French-American performer and civil rights activist Josephine Baker will become the first Black woman to have a resting place inside the Pantheon, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Inside Chez Josephine on West 42nd Street, Baker’s legacy lives on. Jari Bouillon-Baker, one of her 12 adopted children, manages the Midtown restaurant, which is just steps away from where she made history as a performer and civil rights trailblazer. (Photo: CBS2) Baker was born in...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO