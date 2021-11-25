ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Trees outside of forests as natural climate solutions

By David L. Skole
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrees outside of forests are numerous and can be important carbon sinks, while also providing ecosystem services and benefits to livelihoods. New monitoring tools highlight the crucial contribution they can make to strategies for both mitigation and adaptation. High-biomass natural forests are an important focal point for climate change...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
pewtrusts.org

Glasgow Deal to Tackle Emissions Includes Nature-Based Solutions

The role of nature to mitigate the impacts of a warming climate—and help wildlife, ecosystems, and people adapt and build resilience to those changes—was a core topic of attention at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland. The need for increased ambition, in part by protecting and restoring critical carbon sinks around the world, marked a significant call to action in the decade ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
snntv.com

Save The Trees How To Have A Forest-Friendly Cycle

Originally Posted On: https://yoppie.com/blog/forest-friendly-cycle. By now, most of us are aware that a flushed tampon makes its way to the sea and causes havoc, but what about here on land? Could your menstrual cycle choices be affecting more than just the oceans? We’re breaking down why trees are a vital feature of our planet, and how you can make a few small changes to keep them flourishing and free from harm.
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Double Solution to Ongoing Food and Climate Crises

NAIROBI, Nov 17 2021 (IPS) - For the last ten years, Angeline Wanjira's food stall at Kirigiti Market in Kiambu County has featured the same foods, cabbages, potatoes and carrots, keeping with the community's most preferred food types. Over in the Lake Victoria region County of Homabay, Millicent Atieno has...
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

How Do Scientists Prepare Trees For Climate Change?

Climate change has had a destructive effect on a host of aspects of life on the planet Earth today. Among them is agriculture, which makes sense — if you take a plant used to a specific range of temperatures and suddenly change those, something that had previously thrived might start to die off. The same is true for the amount of water it gets, the amount of sunlight and the animals that might help it reproduce.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Natural Resources#Redd#Tof#Forest Peoples Programme#Schnell S Altrell#D#Hl G Kleinn#Brandt M Et Al
Phys.org

Study: Climate-driven forest fires are on the rise

An upside of the increase in forest fires in the West is that they reduce the amount of fuel available for other burns. That might provide a buffering effect on western fires for the next few decades, but the threat of climate-driven forest fires is not diminishing, a new study shows.
ENVIRONMENT
therevelator.org

The Win-Wins of Climate and Biodiversity Solutions

The climate is changing, and species are going extinct faster than any time since civilization began. The two crises are not independent. That’s good news — it means there are solutions that benefit both biodiversity and climate. Nature is already our best defense against runaway increases of greenhouse gas emissions....
AGRICULTURE
Press Democrat

Close to Home: Bring nature-based solutions to climate change

I had the honor of attending COP26, the recently concluded U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of a team of delegates representing Point Blue Conservation Science, a Petaluma-based nonprofit. Point Blue participated as an official observer in order to promote nature-based solutions to the global climate crisis. We think it’s critical to keep nature — and science — at the forefront of the global conversation around climate.
PETALUMA, CA
Nature.com

Multi-decadal increase of forest burned area in Australia is linked to climate change

Fire activity in Australia is strongly affected by high inter-annual climate variability and extremes. Through changes in the climate, anthropogenic climate change has the potential to alter fire dynamics. Here we compile satellite (19 and 32 years) and ground-based (90 years) burned area datasets, climate and weather observations, and simulated fuel loads for Australian forests. Burned area in Australia's forests shows a linear positive annual trend but an exponential increase during autumn and winter. The mean number of years since the last fire has decreased consecutively in each of the past four decades, while the frequency of forest megafire years (>1 Mha burned) has markedly increased since 2000. The increase in forest burned area is consistent with increasingly more dangerous fire weather conditions, increased risk factors associated with pyroconvection, including fire-generated thunderstorms, and increased ignitions from dry lightning, all associated to varying degrees with anthropogenic climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Environment
Register News

SOLUTIONS 11/19: The Glasgow Climate Accord

Last Saturday night, the Glasgow Climate Accord was signed. Like the climate crisis itself, it came down to the wire. The question remains: will we do enough, fast enough, to survive?. For a start, the Climate Pact calls for mobilization and bold climate action. What that means is that nations...
ENVIRONMENT
designboom.com

hillside house on stilts by TWO+ preserves natural surroundings within crimean forest

On the steep terrain of a forested area in crimea, architectural bureau TWO+ has built ‘hillside house’ as a large-span living space that accommodates occupants comfortably, while caring for the natural surroundings. the structure stands on a set of steel stilts to keep itself above the ground, preserving all pre-existing trees. opening towards the nearby mountains and the salgir river, the newly unveiled building serves as a peaceful getaway that brings residents closer to nature.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CBS San Francisco

Kelp Forest Loss An Ecological Disaster Requiring Creative Solutions In Age of Climate Change

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over the last 10 years, an ecological disaster has taken place along the coast from San Francisco north. Bull kelp forests, which provide some of the most productive habitat for sea life anywhere on the planet, have declined by 96%. The once thriving undersea forests have been replaced by seemingly endless beds of purple urchins. These “urchin barrens” as they are called by scientists are exactly what they sound like. Nothing else can live there now. It’s a crushing loss for communities along our coast who have depended on the diverse bounty kelp beds once provided. Most...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Frederick News-Post

Nature Notes: Fall leaves will feed the trees

Nitrogen is one of the most important elements needed for tree growth and one of the hardest elements for trees to obtain. The problem is that nitrogen exists as a gas in its most basic form which is a state most trees cannot utilize. There are a family of plants, however, that can extract nitrogen from the air and deposit it in the soil. These plants are known as legumes, and the black locust or catalpa tree are examples of leguminous trees found in this area.
GARDENING
World Economic Forum

Climate change: 3 natural wonders that could disappear

Climate change is threatening some of the planet’s greatest natural wonders. Intense wildfires are destroying centuries-old giant Sequoia trees. Coral reefs are being bleached out of existence. And glaciers are melting at an alarming rate. Snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef often appears on travelers' bucket lists. But like many...
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Wildfires are erasing Western forests. Climate change is making it permanent.

The trees were not coming back. In the years following the 2000 Walker Ranch Fire, Tom Veblen, a forest ecologist at the nearby University of Colorado, Boulder, saw that grass and shrubs were regrowing in the charred foothills, but he had to search to find the rare baby version of the tall ponderosa pines that had dominated the area before the fire.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Global patterns of potential future plant diversity hidden in soil seed banks

Soil seed banks represent a critical but hidden stock for potential future plant diversity on Earth. Here we compiled and analyzed a global dataset consisting of 15,698 records of species diversity and density for soil seed banks in natural plant communities worldwide to quantify their environmental determinants and global patterns. Random forest models showed that absolute latitude was an important predictor for diversity of soil seed banks. Further, climate and soil were the major determinants of seed bank diversity, while net primary productivity and soil characteristics were the main predictors of seed bank density. Moreover, global mapping revealed clear spatial patterns for soil seed banks worldwide; for instance, low densities may render currently species-rich low latitude biomes (such as tropical rain-forests) less resilient to major disturbances. Our assessment provides quantitative evidence of how environmental conditions shape the distribution of soil seed banks, which enables a more accurate prediction of the resilience and vulnerabilities of plant communities and biomes under global changes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

The agglomeration and dispersion dichotomy of human settlements on Earth

Human settlements on Earth are scattered in a multitude of shapes, sizes and spatial arrangements. These patterns are often not random but a result of complex geographical, cultural, economic and historical processes that have profound human and ecological impacts. However, little is known about the global distribution of these patterns and the spatial forces that creates them. This study analyses human settlements from high-resolution satellite imagery and provides a global classification of spatial patterns. We find two emerging classes, namely agglomeration and dispersion. In the former, settlements are fewer than expected based on the predictions of scaling theory, while an unexpectedly high number of settlements characterizes the latter. To explain the observed spatial patterns, we propose a model that combines two agglomeration forces and simulates human settlements' historical growth. Our results show that our model accurately matches the observed global classification (F1: 0.73), helps to understand and estimate the growth of human settlements and, in turn, the distribution and physical dynamics of all human settlements on Earth, from small villages to cities.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Nature: Ancient trees

"Sunday Morning" takes us to the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest – trees that date back thousands of years – at Inyo National Forest in California's White Mountains. Videographer: Lee McEachern.
SCIENCE
shorelinemedia.net

Poaching, climate change stalk the forest elephant

Groundbreaking research using DNA from dung has confirmed Gabon as Central Africa's last bastion of critically endangered forest elephants, but climate change and cross-border poaching threaten that. (Nov. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ab5162178bdc42a38e4152d5beecc16f.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
BBC

Climate change: Tree planting to help rural communities

Farmers could turn their poorest land into profitable assets under plans to help rural communities survive. Large-scale investment companies have been buying farms across the country for afforestation - planting trees to offset carbon emissions. About 12 sites have been sold recently and the Farmers Union of Wales warned of...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy