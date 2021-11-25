ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advancing data compression via noise detection

By Dorit M. Hammerling
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompressing scientific data is essential to save on storage space, but doing so effectively while ensuring that the conclusions from the data are not affected remains a challenging task. A recent paper proposes a new method to identify numerical noise from floating-point atmospheric data, which can lead to a more effective...

Compressing atmospheric data into its real information content

Hundreds of petabytes are produced annually at weather and climate forecast centers worldwide. Compression is essential to reduce storage and to facilitate data sharing. Current techniques do not distinguish the real from the false information in data, leaving the level of meaningful precision unassessed. Here we define the bitwise real information content from information theory for the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS). Most variables contain fewer than 7"‰bits of real information per value and are highly compressible due to spatio-temporal correlation. Rounding bits without real information to zero facilitates lossless compression algorithms and encodes the uncertainty within the data itself. All CAMS data are 17Ã— compressed relative to 64-bit floats, while preserving 99% of real information. Combined with four-dimensional compression, factors beyond 60Ã— are achieved. A data compression Turing test is proposed to optimize compressibility while minimizing information loss for the end use of weather and climate forecast data.
