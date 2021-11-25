ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Studying climate stabilization at Paris Agreement levels

By Andrew D. King
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Since the Paris Agreement, the impacts of 1.5 and 2 Â°C global warming have been emphasized, but the rate of warming also has regional effects. A new framework of model experiments is needed to increase our understanding of climate stabilization and its impacts. Following the Paris Agreement, there have...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
@JohnLocke

Climate Alarmism’s Basis Is Junk Science

Norman Rogers writes for the American Thinker about a key problem plaguing the case for extreme action against climate change. Climate change prophecy hangs its hat on computer climate models. The models have gigantic problems. According to Kevin Trenberth, once in charge of modeling at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, “[None of the] models correspond even remotely to the current observed climate [of the Earth].” The models can’t properly model the Earth’s climate, but we are supposed to believe that, if carbon dioxide has a certain effect on the imaginary Earths of the many models it will have the same effect on the real earth.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported Monday. Leading into this month's COP26 summit, the UN said existing policies would see Earth's average surface temperature rise a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study: Climate-driven forest fires are on the rise

An upside of the increase in forest fires in the West is that they reduce the amount of fuel available for other burns. That might provide a buffering effect on western fires for the next few decades, but the threat of climate-driven forest fires is not diminishing, a new study shows.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Study casts doubt on climate emissions pledge estimates

A new analysis casts doubt on whether scientists can precisely estimate how much nations' combined emissions-cutting pledges will stem global warming, instead showing a wide range of potential outcomes. Why it matters: World leaders need to know if emissions targets currently on the table would meet the Paris Agreement's temperature...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Climate Agreement#Climate Science#Climates#The Paris Agreement#Gwl#Working Group 1#Knutti R Wilby#R
Fast Company

5 things to watch in 2022 to see if the global climate agreement will succeed

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks—and what happens now—depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell far short of the goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
ENVIRONMENT
Scientific American

Marine Oxygen Levels are the Next Great Casualty of Climate Change

Last summer, more than 100 miles of Florida’s coastal waters became an oxygen-depleted dead zone, littered with fish that could be seen even into Tampa Bay. On the other side of the country, Dungeness crabs were washing onto Oregon’s shoreline, unable to escape from water that has, in dramatic episodes, become seasonally depleted of oxygen over the past two decades.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfires: study

Climate change is the "overwhelming factor" driving the country's ever-more intense bushfires, Australian government scientists believe—directly contradicting claims by the country's political leaders. In a peer-reviewed study, scientists at state agency CSIRO reviewed 90 years' worth of data and concluded climate change was the major influencing factor behind megafires like...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

What the COP26 agreement really means for the climate

As the dust settles from the COP26 climate summit, the results are becoming more clear. Despite its resulting document—the Glasgow Climate Pact—being the most ambitious international agreement to date, scientists still warn we are heading towards 2.4℃ warming, far surpassing the 1.5℃ goal of the Paris Agreement (though consider that pre-Paris warming was expected to be closer to 4.0℃). While the commitments fell short, every nation agreed to return to COP27 in Cairo with more aggressive goals, keeping the 1.5℃ goal alive—barely.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
KHON2

Study: Climate change not causing Madagascar drought, famine

Don’t blame climate change for the devastating Madagascar drought and famine, scientists said in a new analysis Wednesday. World Weather Attribution, which does real time studies of extreme weather throughout the world, examined the drought, which has left Madagascar with 60% of its normal rainfall from July 2019 to June 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The agglomeration and dispersion dichotomy of human settlements on Earth

Human settlements on Earth are scattered in a multitude of shapes, sizes and spatial arrangements. These patterns are often not random but a result of complex geographical, cultural, economic and historical processes that have profound human and ecological impacts. However, little is known about the global distribution of these patterns and the spatial forces that creates them. This study analyses human settlements from high-resolution satellite imagery and provides a global classification of spatial patterns. We find two emerging classes, namely agglomeration and dispersion. In the former, settlements are fewer than expected based on the predictions of scaling theory, while an unexpectedly high number of settlements characterizes the latter. To explain the observed spatial patterns, we propose a model that combines two agglomeration forces and simulates human settlements' historical growth. Our results show that our model accurately matches the observed global classification (F1: 0.73), helps to understand and estimate the growth of human settlements and, in turn, the distribution and physical dynamics of all human settlements on Earth, from small villages to cities.
SCIENCE
Scientific American

Seeking Certainty on Climate Change: How Much Is Enough?

Sabine Hossenfelder, a physicist at the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies in Germany, and Tim Palmer, a Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Physics at the University of Oxford, write:. In a recent column in Scientific American, Naomi Oreskes argues that we understand the physics of climate change well enough...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Global patterns of potential future plant diversity hidden in soil seed banks

Soil seed banks represent a critical but hidden stock for potential future plant diversity on Earth. Here we compiled and analyzed a global dataset consisting of 15,698 records of species diversity and density for soil seed banks in natural plant communities worldwide to quantify their environmental determinants and global patterns. Random forest models showed that absolute latitude was an important predictor for diversity of soil seed banks. Further, climate and soil were the major determinants of seed bank diversity, while net primary productivity and soil characteristics were the main predictors of seed bank density. Moreover, global mapping revealed clear spatial patterns for soil seed banks worldwide; for instance, low densities may render currently species-rich low latitude biomes (such as tropical rain-forests) less resilient to major disturbances. Our assessment provides quantitative evidence of how environmental conditions shape the distribution of soil seed banks, which enables a more accurate prediction of the resilience and vulnerabilities of plant communities and biomes under global changes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Assessing costs of Indonesian fires and the benefits of restoring peatland

Deforestation and drainage has made Indonesian peatlands susceptible to burning. Large fires occur regularly, destroying agricultural crops and forest, emitting large amounts of CO2 and air pollutants, resulting in adverse health effects. In order to reduce fire, the Indonesian government has committed to restore 2.49 Mha of degraded peatland, with an estimated cost of US$3.2-7 billion. Here we combine fire emissions and land cover data to estimate the 2015 fires, the largest in recent years, resulted in economic losses totalling US$28 billion, whilst the six largest fire events between 2004 and 2015 caused a total of US$93.9 billion in economic losses. We estimate that if restoration had already been completed, the area burned in 2015 would have been reduced by 6%, reducing CO2 emissions by 18%, and PM2.5 emissions by 24%, preventing 12,000 premature mortalities. Peatland restoration could have resulted in economic savings of US$8.4 billion for 2004"“2015, making it a cost-effective strategy for reducing the impacts of peatland fires to the environment, climate and human health.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

What can we gain from open access to Australian research? Climate action for a start

The COP26 meeting has sharpened the world’s focus on climate change. To adapt and thrive in a world of reduced emissions, Australian businesses and communities need access to the technologies and innovation made possible by the nation’s researchers. But most Australian research is locked behind publisher paywalls. Open access to research has become an important strategy to speed innovation. Making COVID-19-related research and data publicly accessible to fast-track the development of vaccines, treatments and policies is one example. Given the gravity of the global climate emergency, it seems reasonable also to use open access to help speed green innovation. ...
AUSTRALIA
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
Wired

Think Climate Change Is Messy? Wait Until Geoengineering

While it’s not likely that someone will colorize the atmosphere anytime soon, it's getting increasingly likely that someone will decide it’s time for stratospheric aerosol injection. Emissions are not declining at anywhere near the rate needed to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, and the climate crisis is worsening.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Rain to replace snow in the Arctic as climate heats, study finds

Rain will replace snow as the Arctic’s most common precipitation as the climate crisis heats up the planet’s northern ice cap, according to research. Today, more snow falls in the Arctic than rain. But this will reverse, the study suggests, with all the region’s land and almost all its seas receiving more rain than snow before the end of the century if the world warms by 3C. Pledges made by nations at the recent Cop26 summit could keep the temperature rise to a still disastrous 2.4C, but only if these promises are met.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Modelling ocean acidification effects with life stage-specific responses alters spatiotemporal patterns of catch and revenues of American lobster, Homarus americanus

Ocean acidification (OA) affects marine organisms through various physiological and biological processes, yet our understanding of how these translate to large-scale population effects remains limited. Here, we integrated laboratory-based experimental results on the life history and physiological responses to OA of the American lobster, Homarus americanus, into a dynamic bioclimatic envelope model to project future climate change effects on species distribution, abundance, and fisheries catch potential. Ocean acidification effects on juvenile stages had the largest stage-specific impacts on the population, while cumulative effects across life stages significantly exerted the greatest impacts, albeit quite minimal. Reducing fishing pressure leads to overall increases in population abundance while setting minimum size limits also results in more higher-priced market-sized lobsters (>"‰1Â lb), and could help mitigate the negative impacts of OA and concurrent stressors (warming, deoxygenation). However, the magnitude of increased effects of climate change overweighs any moderate population gains made by changes in fishing pressure and size limits, reinforcing that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is most pressing and that climate-adaptive fisheries management is necessary as a secondary role to ensure population resiliency. We suggest possible strategies to mitigate impacts by preserving important population demographics.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Intestinal microbiota modulation and improved growth in pigs with post-weaning antibiotic and ZnO supplementation but only subtle microbiota effects with Bacillus altitudinis

The objective was to evaluate the effect of dietary Bacillus altitudinis spore supplementation during day (D)0"“28 post-weaning (PW) and/or D29"“56 PW compared with antibiotic and zinc oxide (AB"‰+"‰ZnO) supplementation on pig growth and gut microbiota. Eighty piglets were selected at weaning and randomly assigned to one of five dietary treatments: (1) negative control (Con/Con); (2) probiotic spores from D29"“56 PW (Con/Pro); (3) probiotic spores from D0"“28 PW (Pro/Con); (4) probiotic spores from D0"“56 PW (Pro/Pro) and (5) AB"‰+"‰ZnO from D0"“28 PW. Overall, compared with the AB"‰+"‰ZnO group, the Pro/Con group had lower body weight, average daily gain and feed intake and the Pro/Pro group tended to have lower daily gain and feed intake. However, none of these parameters differed between any of the probiotic-treated groups and the Con/Con group. Overall, AB"‰+"‰ZnO-supplemented pigs had higher Bacteroidaceae and Prevotellaceae and lower Lactobacillaceae and Spirochaetaceae abundance compared to the Con/Con group, which may help to explain improvements in growth between D15"“28 PW. The butyrate-producing genera Agathobacter, Faecalibacterium and Roseburia were more abundant in the Pro/Con group compared with the Con/Con group on D35 PW. Thus, whilst supplementation with B. altitudinis did not enhance pig growth performance, it did have a subtle, albeit potentially beneficial, impact on the intestinal microbiota.
WILDLIFE
AFP

Global warming not responsible for Madagascar famine: study

Global warming played only a minimal role in the famine that has hit Madagascar, according to a new study published Thursday which contradicts a UN description of the crisis as a "climate change famine". The southern Indian Ocean island off Africa has been hit by its worst drought in four decades. The UN's World Food Programme said last month that more than 1.3 million people there were considered to be in a food security crisis or emergency as a result. In June the WFP said Madagascar is the "first country in the world that is experiencing famine-like conditions as a result of the climate crisis".
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy