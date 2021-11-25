ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

LOONA selected as campaign models by Japanese ABC-MART. LOONA will promote NIKE's Court Vision limited edition!

By bartkun
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl group LOONA was selected as campaign models by Japanese ABC-MART...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

How Allyson Felix Turned Heartbreak Into Success With Her New Brand Saysh

On Nov. 30, Allyson Felix’s Saysh brand will be honored as Launch of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about how she became a footwear entrepreneur. Just before Allyson Felix headed to Tokyo in July for the 2021 Olympics, she showed off a new shoe. But it wasn’t the usual athlete endorsement: The track-and-field star had announced the launch of her own brand, Saysh. With the women’s lifestyle footwear line came both a new lifestyle sneaker as well as the sprinter’s custom running spikes, which she used to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

Bremont's New Longitude Limited Edition Is a Celebration of British Watchmaking

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. At the beginning of the 19th century, British watchmakers were industry leaders. Responsible for some of the most lasting innovations in the art of timekeeping, they made 200,000 pocket watches per year, approximately half of the world’s watch output at the time. Arguably, Britain’s position in the world of science and technology was so advanced that it even owned time. The Greenwich Meridian (a line running from pole-to-pole right slap bang through the Royal Observatory at Greenwich) was established in 1851 as the base for all terrestrial navigation and timing. Fast forward 100 years though, and British supremacy in the field had lagged; production had halved despite an explosion in demand in the industrial age. In the early '80s, the quartz boom finally did the industry in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
manofmany.com

Nikka Whisky ‘Challenges Preconceptions’ with Two Limited-Edition Japanese Single Malts

To celebrate the pushing of boundaries, Japanese distillery Nikka Whisky recently unveiled its 2021 Discovery Series. The release features two specialty single malts, the Yoichi Non-Peated and the Miyagikyo Peated, each limited to 20,000 bottles worldwide. With the brand heading towards its 90th anniversary in 2024, the Discovery Series is the initial step to showcase the depth of Nikka’s whisky-making process and its attempt to keep progressing in the future.
DRINKS
Business Insider

Nike's Black Friday sale is still going on — save up to 50%, plus an extra 20% on select items

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Nike's official Black Friday sale is here — and the deals are plentiful. Now through November 27, you can save up to 50% sitewide. Use the promo code "BLACKFRIDAY" to save an extra 20% off select items at checkout. While sneakers will be the highlight of the sale, you can also find deals on casual sweatsuits, workout gear, outerwear, socks, hats, and more.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Edition#Loona#Abc Mart#Shoes#Japanese#Court Vision
TrendHunter.com

Limited Edition Princess Cosmetics

With these limited-edition cosmetics, Disney fans can feel like a princess with the Disney Princess Signature Compact Series by Bésame. The compacts come in two variations featuring Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog or Moana from Disney’s Moana. The compact is gold-plated enamel engraved with the princess’s name,...
MAKEUP
WWD

Glenfiddich Introduces Limited-edition Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Spirits brands are pulling out all the stops to attract consumers as the winter holiday season begins to kick into gear. Whether it’s connecting with loved ones around the dinner table or just at a friendly encounter at your local bar, the world is constantly adjusting to post-pandemic life, and Glenfiddich is eager to make some changes. The single malt Scotch whisky maker is launching a collaboration with designers Waraire Boswell and Jack Carlson of Rowing Blazers to reimagine the traditional male work ensemble — the power suit and briefcase — as the “New...
BEAUTY & FASHION
vanyaland.com

Boston Thriving: Leo the Kind energizes Nike’s Air Sesh campaign

Editor’s Note: “Boston Thriving” is a new series from Vanyaland highlighting and honoring the national and global success of Boston- and New England-based bands and artists. ***. Leo The Kind’s next tune is put-on-your-dancing-shoes good. Literally. The Boston rapper’s unreleased song “Animation” provides the groove in the ad campaign for...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike To Limit Air Force 1 Consumption, Leads To Supply Chain Speculation

One of the best shoes of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a sneaker that has been around since the 1980s, and various different iterations have come out over the decades. With that being said, sneakerheads and casual consumers are constantly copping new versions of the shoe, and there are some people out there who will buy multiples of the same colorway, especially the triple-white and triple-black varieties.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Virgil Abloh’s Nike Collabs Surge in Value Following Designer’s Death

The luxury resale marketplace The RealReal reported that sales of Off-White items have increased 18-fold from Saturday to Sunday. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy"

It’s been 30 years since Tinker Hatfield unleashed his design for the iconic Air Jordan 6 model, and 2021 has brought us some striking colorways for its anniversary celebrations. However, it appears as though the classic silhouette will be carrying over its momentum into the new year as the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” will finally be making its glorious return to the shelves. The last time this colorway dropped was in 2000, and it hasn’t seen a retro comeback since.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Face Care Sets

Burt's Bees is offering a limited edition face care set that features high-performing products at an accessible price. The holiday packaging is also beautifully designed, giving off a superb gift aesthetic. The face care set contains essential products that deliver "everything you need for a naturally beautiful face and lips."...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Inside the Making of the Collaboration of the Year — the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3

On Nov. 30, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 sneaker will be honored as the Collaboration of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue featuring a conversation between two of its creators. Throughout 2021, Jordan Brand and Whitaker Group delivered on promises to the Black community to help shape a better tomorrow, including grants for grassroots groups and programs to highlight minority designers. From a product perspective, their shared values came through on the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3, a luxury take on the iconic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This New $30 Million Diamond and Platinum Necklace Is Tiffany’s Most Expensive Piece of Jewelry

Tiffany & Co. is currently offering the priciest piece of high jewelry it’s ever created in its 184-year history. The World’s Fair Necklace, which was unveiled at a Tiffany event in Dubai on Sunday, comprises a staggering 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum that are just as gasp-inducing as the price tag. While the American jeweler did not give an exact figure, industry experts have estimated the necklace’s value at between $20 million and $30, as reported by WWD. That would make it the most expensive piece Tiffany has ever offered collection. The World’s Fair Necklace pays homage to the Tiffany necklace...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Collab Is Reportedly Releasing in 2022

The ever-popular Nike SB Dunk is reportedly getting an unexpected collaboration soon. The Swoosh’s skateboarding line appears to have a collaborative SB Dunk Low with the popular camera maker Polaroid on the way after sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of a purported collab on Instagram this week along with the shoe’s release info. The low-top shoe features a predominantly black suede upper that’s offset by various Swoosh logos on the side that are dressed in red, orange, green, and blue hues pulled from the camera maker’s Color Spectrum branding. Adding a touch of contrast to the upper is a...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Spike Lee Re-Wears Neon Cannes Film Festival Suit Courtside with Custom Nike Air Jordan Sneakers

Spike Lee made a bold style statement while sitting courtside at a basketball game this week. While attending a New York Knicks basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, the “Do The Right Thing” director shone in a neon pink double-breasted suit and buttoned white shirt by Louis Vuitton. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the ensemble was there very same outfit Lee wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.The colorful set was paired with his signature fedora, a black and gold watch, round orange glasses and a stack of colorful bracelets. The star also carried a brown...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Zenith’s New Limited-Edition Watches Come With a Zero-Gravity Flight

Zenith is literally reaching for the stars. The Swiss watchmaker just debuted two new high-horology timepieces, the 46 mm Zero Defy 21 Tourbillon Sapphire ($180,300) and the 46 mm Defy Zero-G Sapphire ($159,700), both outfitted, as their names suggest, in sapphire crystal in architectures that reimagine two of its elite movements. If that’s not enough fireworks for you, each limited-edition piece comes with a high-octane adventure on a parabolic flight which will allow owners to experience the zero-gravity weightlessness of space. But before you take off in the sky, here’s a reason to get high on earth: The El Primero 9020 automatic...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy