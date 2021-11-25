LOONA selected as campaign models by Japanese ABC-MART. LOONA will promote NIKE's Court Vision limited edition!

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. At the beginning of the 19th century, British watchmakers were industry leaders. Responsible for some of the most lasting innovations in the art of timekeeping, they made 200,000 pocket watches per year, approximately half of the world’s watch output at the time. Arguably, Britain’s position in the world of science and technology was so advanced that it even owned time. The Greenwich Meridian (a line running from pole-to-pole right slap bang through the Royal Observatory at Greenwich) was established in 1851 as the base for all terrestrial navigation and timing. Fast forward 100 years though, and British supremacy in the field had lagged; production had halved despite an explosion in demand in the industrial age. In the early '80s, the quartz boom finally did the industry in.

