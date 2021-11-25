ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nana in talks to star in upcoming Netflix Original series 'Mask Girl'

By Dani-Dee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNana will possibly be joining a new Netflix drama!. According to Korean news outlet TENASIA on November 25 KST, the idol-actress is in talks to star in the Netflix Original drama 'Mask Girl,'...

