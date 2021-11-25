Nana in talks to star in upcoming Netflix Original series 'Mask Girl'

A man stares at his phone waiting for the clock to strike 1:20PM. When it does, a group of — What are they, smoke monsters? Anthropomorphized charcoal briquettes? — mysterious beasts burst forth from out of nowhere, brutally attack him, and burn his remains to a crisp before disappearing. The death, and others like it, are the premise of Netflix’s new series Hellbound. Writer and director Yeon Sang-ho has created a world in which a prophesy created by a group calling themselves The New Truth appears. That prophesy states that sinners will be dragged to hell by these beasts, and the series follows those who are investigating the deaths, the religious leader (Yoo Ah-in) who is perpetuating the prophecy online, and those who are willing to speak out against him.

