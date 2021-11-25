Compliance with Household Restrictions in England Fell with Each Lockdown

Austria is primed to introduce a nationwide lockdown following a spike in new Covid cases.The new restrictions will come into effect on Monday 22 November and will be in place for at least 10 days, with the option to extend them for a further 10 days. The lockdown will end on 12 December at the latest.There is already a lockdown in place in the country specifically for the two million people who have yet to be fully vaccinated. Since 15 November, unvaccinated residents and visitors are only permitted to leave home for a slim number of reasons, such as...

