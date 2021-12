Why haven’t I got my deductible back from my car accident?. This seems to be the most common question I have received in the last two weeks. When two or more vehicles are involved in any accident there is a list of priorities that most insurance companies are concerned about. First, was anyone injured? I can replace or repair any car. Injuries, on the other hand, are my major concern. Once we are sure the people involved have received proper medical care, then we concern ourselves with repairing the vehicle.

