ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man charged with murder, dismemberment of Pennsylvania woman

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATgai_0d6kocg300

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Florida police have made an arrest in the murder of a woman whose body was found dismembered.

Tampa police say Robert Kessler of Lutz, Florida, has been arrested in connection to the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Her remains were first discovered on Nov. 11, when fishermen spotted what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water.

Crone-Overholts, of Pennsylvania, had been living in Florida for several months, most recently at a home with Kessler who told Nexstar’s WFLA, he met her by chance at a McDonald’s parking lot. Kessler denied any involvement in her death when he spoke in a recorded off-camera interview with WFLA.

13-year-old shot after argument over scooter, witnesses say

Detectives spoke with Kessler, who told investigators Crone-Overholts had been staying with him for several weeks but recently left. Days later, homicide detectives located her vehicle abandoned near Lutz.

Tampa Police Interim Chief Ruben Delgado said detectives obtained a warrant to search Kessler’s van and
home and found Crone-Overholts’ blood on a pair of shoes at his home.

Kessler’s criminal history dates back to the 1980s. He has been in and out of the state prison system seven times.

Sean Overholts, Stephanie’s son, told WFLA, “My mother she was a loving person, she may not have made the best decisions in life, but she was my mother, she loved us very much and she did not deserve what happened to her and nobody does.”

Human remains found in McKay Bay identified; death ruled as homicide

The cause of death is still unknown, according to the chief. However, the medical examiner did rule the case a homicide.

Kessler has been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a dead body. Delgado said Kessler was already in custody on an unrelated drug charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lutz, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Inmate who escaped from garbage detail in East Columbus captured

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)— According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 40-year-old Inmate Aaron Sarong Kelly was recaptured without incident at 7:45pm in Columbus, Georgia Tuesday night. Law enforcement officials say that Kelly was recaptured in Columbus without incident by the Georgia Corrections Fugitive Squad, Georgia Corrections K-9 Unit, the Columbus Police and the Muscogee County […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kessler
WRBL News 3

Rebecca Haynie’s defense attorney says of Kirby Smith murder case: ‘You will never see anything like this again’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wednesday afternoon, the 2004 murder saga of Kirby Smith took another strange twist. In open court, the state of Georgia admitted it did not have the evidence to convict Rebecca Haynie and her friend Donald Keith Phillips of killing her estranged husband. After prosecuting the two for more than seven years, […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dismemberment#Weather#Wfla#Nexstar#Mcdonald
WRBL News 3

Alabama man pleads guilty to bank fraud that got him millions, paid for luxury lifestyle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills man pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Christopher A. Montalbano, 38, secured millions of dollars in loans by providing fraudulent information to at least 16 different financial institutions. In addition to receiving loans in his own name, Montalbano used shell […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Man wanted for stabbing at Thanksgiving — Geneva Co. Sheriff’s asking for help to locate suspect

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected with a stabbing incident that occurred on Thanksgiving. More News from WRBL Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms describes the incident as a family Thanksgiving get-together that turned violent. James Houston-Arnold, 50, is wanted on a second-degree assault charge […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Skeletal remains found near Lake Oliver identified as missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The skeletal remains of a missing man were discovered Monday morning near Lake Oliver. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified remains as 44-year-old Grover Visage. According to Bryan, Visage had been missing for three months. The remains were found shortly before 10 a.m., in a 100-foot ravine. They were identified as […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Body found in LaGrange on South Green Street

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A body was found Friday morning in LaGrange. According to Troup County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Hackley, the body was found on Nov. 26, 2021, in the 500 block of South Green Street, behind Golden Liquor store. The individual, whose name has not been released, is...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy