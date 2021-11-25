Paper airplane installation needs name at Perrysburg's Riverside Park

The nonprofit organization Downtown Perrysburg Inc., in collaboration with Perrysburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, has installed a new public art sculpture at Riverside Park.

The organizations are asking community members to name the new installation, which was created by local creatives at Graphite Design + Build.

“The airplane design is intended to be a nod to the variety of ‘birds in flight’ at Riverside Park with a modern pop art twist to match this contemporary park. Additionally, paper airplanes are timeless, opening thoughtful artistic interpretations with references to the past, present, and future,” said Brandi Parcell, project lead. “The color scheme is designed to resemble a sunrise and sunset with the colors looking slightly different during different times of day. Each 300 pound, powder coated steel airplane is strategically positioned to represent the 12 airplanes landing and then taking flight again.”

An unveiling of the project will be held in the coming weeks, but has not yet been scheduled.

Individuals can submit name ideas by following Downtown Perrysburg Inc. on Facebook or Instagram and posting photos of visits to the installation and including #DPIinFlight.

■ The HeART Gallery at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church opens its annual Christmas Nativity Festival on Friday.

The exhibition features hundreds of nativity scenes from various areas of the world, as well as more than 40 decorated trees.

The church and renovated galleries are located at 428 N. Erie St. in downtown Toledo.

People can see the installation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18.

For more information, go to heartgalleryandstudios.com .

■ The Bowling Green State University Art Department is hosting its 71st annual faculty and staff art exhibition into next month.

The show opened this week in the Dorothy Uber Bryan Gallery on campus. It will be on public view through Dec. 9.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is also open from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information, go to bgsu.edu/gallery .

■ The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo has received a $500,000 American Rescue grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to assist art and cultural organizations in northwest Ohio.

The NEA provided grants totaling more than $20 million to Ohio organizations to help with recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arts Commission will distribute the funding as subgrants to organizations in 15 different counties, including Lucas, Ottawa, Fulton, Wood and Hancock.

Grant applications for organizations are expected to open in January. Grant applications for individual artists will be available sometime in the spring.

For more information, go to theartscommission.org .

■ Sunshine Studios in Maumee has a schedule of upcoming classes that are open to the public.

Individuals will work with clay. The classes include:

• Making clay angels Saturday

• Making clay poinsettias Dec. 2

• Making cutout ornaments Dec. 3

• Making pinch pot snow people Dec. 4.

The classes continue into January. Sunshine Studios is a community studio and store space that supports the work of artists with developmental disabilities. It is located at 305 Conant St.

For more information or to sign up, go to sunshinestudio.org/events or call 419-891-8877.

Send news of art items at least two weeks in advance to Arts columnist Roberta Gedert rlgedert@gmail.com. Contact her on Twitter @RoGedert.