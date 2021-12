Growing up watching Rockies baseball from 2007-2013, one of my favorite things was the goofy commercials the team made. The humorous sketches combined with the hilariously amateur acting skills of the ballplayers made me nostalgic to revisit them and see if they still hold up. Lucky for us, the Rockies have an entire playlist on YouTube dating back to their commercials in the early ‘90s all the way up to their last iterations in 2016. So let’s make some popcorn, lay back in our favorite recliner, and look back at some of my favorite Rockies commercials.

