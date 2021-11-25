ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Football - the most popular sport in the world

 7 days ago

Football is definitively the most popular sports discipline in the world. Such an answer would give not only fans or random people on the street, but also it is shown by the official stats. But what makes football so special? Let's have a look, why football is the most popular sport...

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
Ballon d’Or : The Most guarded secret in the world of Football

Since the last 65 years, France Football has been awarding the Ballon d’Or annually to the best Football player of a calendar year. Although the points system and the rules regarding the award have evolved over the years to cope up with the dynamic nature of the game, it’s eminence as the most coveted Individual award in football remains untouched. Despite losing it’s ‘Official’ status after breaking ties with FIFA, the Ballon d’Or remains the only individual acclaim that the Players and fans look up to every year, even after the emergence of the newer FIFA The Best award.
'Ronaldo has to play'

Ralf Rangnick needs to find a way to play Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, says former Premier League defender Micah Richards. Questions have been raised about how Ronaldo would fit in under Rangnick, who has built his reputation on the intensity and relentless pressing of his teams. "I’m convinced Ronaldo...
Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor  𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine  @gigiodonna1...
Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
IPL 2022: Buttler, Samson and Jaiswal best trio to take RR forward, says Sangakkara

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 1 (ANI): Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals has revealed a list of retained players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction. The franchise has retained two Indians and one overseas player in the form of their influential skipper Sanju Samson, uncapped fearless young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with England's talismanic star Jos Buttler.
How to watch pro sports live without cable TV 2021

Have you cut the cord on cable TV, however still wish to view professional sports live? Rest assured, you have a lot of choices for streaming. The technique for finding out how to watch sports online completely free is subscribing to the best combination of streaming services as well as free checking out options for your favorite teams.
