In the white-hot world of logistics real estate, small is the current big thing. Facilities with less than 100,000 square feet accounted for more than half of logistics real estate leasing activity in the third quarter, according to data published Tuesday by real estate services giant JLL Inc. (NYSE:JLL). Demand was even more pronounced for facilities of between 10,000 and 50,000 square feet, according to the company. During the first nine months, about 2,400 leases were signed for the smaller facilities, far outpacing any other size-based category, JLL said.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO