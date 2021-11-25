ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain

Melanoma-derived small extracellular vesicles induce lymphangiogenesis and metastasis through an NGFR-dependent mechanism

By Susana GarcÃa-Silva
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecreted extracellular vesicles (EVs) influence the tumor microenvironment and promote distal metastasis. Here we analyzed the involvement of melanoma-secreted EVs in lymph node pre-metastatic niche formation in murine models. We found that small EVs (sEVs) derived from metastatic melanoma cell lines were enriched in nerve growth factor (NGF) receptor (NGFR, p75NTR),...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Vitamin E relieves chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation through the EGFR/MAPK signaling pathway

Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are characterized by an imbalance between oxidant enzymes and antioxidant enzymes. In the present study, we explored the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD and the underlying mechanisms. Targets of vitamin E were predicted by bioinformatics analysis. After establishing cigarette smoke (CS)-induced COPD rats, the expression levels of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), cyclooxygenase 2 (COX2), and transcriptional activity of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) were measured. Additionally, the effects of vitamin E on CS-induced COPD were explored by assessing inflammation, the reactive oxygen species (ROS), the activity of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and the content of malondialdehyde (MDA), viability of human bronchial epithelioid (HBE) cells, and the expression of EGFR/MAPK pathway-related factors after loss- and gain- function assays. Vitamin E alleviated COPD. Vitamin E inhibited MAPK signaling pathway through decreasing EGFR expression. Additionally, vitamin E suppressed CS-induced HBE cell damage. Functionally, vitamin E attenuated CS-induced inflammation, apoptosis, and ROS by inhibiting the EGFR/MAPK axis, thereby inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation. Moreover, overexpression of COX2 attenuated the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD rats. The present study shows that vitamin E inhibits the expression of COX2 by negatively regulating the EGFR/MAPK pathway, thereby inhibiting the translocation of phosphorylated STAT3 to the nucleus and relieving COPD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Omeprazole suppresses aggressive cancer growth and metastasis in mice through promoting Snail degradation

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor that has recently been reported to exhibit anticancer activity against several types of cancer. However, the anticancer mechanisms of omeprazole remain elusive. Snail is an oncogenic zinc finger transcription factor; aberrant activation of Snail is associated with the occurrence and progression of cancer. In this study, we investigated whether Snail acted as a direct anticancer target of omeprazole. We showed that omeprazole displayed a high binding-affinity to recombinant Snail protein (Kd"‰="‰0.076"‰mM), suggesting that omeprazole directly and physically binds to the Snail protein. We further revealed that omeprazole disrupted CREB-binding protein (CBP)/p300-mediated Snail acetylation and then promoted Snail degradation through the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway in HCT116 cells. Omeprazole treatment markedly suppressed Snail-driven epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in aggressive HCT116, SUM159, and 4T1 cancer cells in vitro and reduced EMT-associated tumor invasion and metastasis in cancer cell xenograft models. Omeprazole also inhibited tumor growth by limiting Snail-dependent cell cycle progression. Overall, this study, for the first time, identifies Snail as a target of omeprazole and reveals a novel mechanism underlying the therapeutic effects of omeprazole against cancer. This study strongly suggests that omeprazole may be an excellent auxiliary drug for treating patients with malignant tumors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between Parkinson's disease and the faecal eukaryotic microbiota

Parkinson's disease (PD) is one of the most common neurodegenerative disease, and is so far not considered curable. PD patients suffer from several motor and non-motor symptoms, including gastrointestinal dysfunctions and alterations of the enteric nervous system. Constipation and additional intestinal affections can precede the classical motor symptoms by several years. Recently, we reported effects of PD and related medications on the faecal bacterial community of 34 German PD patients and 25 age-matched controls. Here, we used the same collective and analysed the V6 and V7 hypervariable region of PCR-amplified, eukaryotic 18S rRNA genes using an Illumina MiSeq platform. In all, 53% (18) of the PD samples and 72% (18) of the control samples yielded sufficient amplicons for downstream community analyses. The PD samples showed a significantly lower alpha and a different beta eukaryotic diversity than the controls. Most strikingly, we observed a significantly higher relative abundance of sequence affiliated with the Geotrichum genus in the PD samples (39.7%), when compared to the control samples (0.05%). In addition, we observed lower relative abundances of sequences affiliated with Aspergillus/Penicillium, Charophyta/Linum, unidentified Opisthokonta and three genera of minor abundant zooflagellates in the PD samples. Our data add knowledge to the small body of data about the eukaryotic microbiota of PD patients and suggest a potential association of certain gut eukaryotes and PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The strong correlation between ADAM33 expression and airway inflammation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and candidate for biomarker and treatment of COPD

Airway inflammation in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an amplified response of the normal immune system that occurs as a result of chronic irritation by toxic substances, such as cigarette smoke. This leads to the characteristic pathological changes in the inflammatory cells of COPD patients. ADAM33 has been reported to be involved in the pathogenesis of COPD in East Asia by affecting airway inflammation and other immune responses. The aim of this study was to determine the potential role of ADAM33 (mRNA and soluble levels) as a biomarker of inflammation in COPD patients. This is a case control study using consecutive sampling. The COPD case and control (non-COPD) groups comprised 37 and 29 patients, respectively. We used univariate analysis to assess differences in the parameters between the groups and bivariate analysis to non-parametrically compare these parameters between the two groups. We observed significantly higher mRNA levels of ADAM33 in the COPD patients (10.39"‰Â±"‰1.76) as compared to that in the non-COPD individuals (6.93"‰Â±"‰0.39; P"‰<"‰0.001). The levels of soluble ADAM33 were also significantly higher in the COPD patients (2.188"‰Â±"‰1.142Â ng/ml) compared to the non-COPD individuals (0.487"‰Â±"‰0.105Â ng/ml; P"‰<"‰0.001). The mRNA and soluble ADAM33 levels were significantly higher in COPD patients compared to those in the parameter-matched non-COPD individuals. Thus, ADAM33 is a potential biomarker and treatment for inflammation in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#T Cell#Ngf#Vesicle#Ngfr#P75ntr#Erk#Icam#Rna
Nature.com

Topographic patterns of retinal edema in eyes with branch retinal vein occlusion and their association with macular edema recurrence

In this study, we evaluated the topographic pattern of retinal edema in eyes with macular edema (ME) secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) using a widefield retinal thickness map of optical coherence tomography and its association with ME recurrence. In 87 eyes with ME secondary to BRVO who were treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections and followed up for"‰â‰¥"‰1Â years, 12"‰Ã—"‰9Â mm macular volume scans of swept-source optical coherence tomography (DRI-OCT Triton; Topcon Inc, Japan) were performed and retinal thickness maps were automatically generated at baseline and follow-up visits. Topographic patterns of retinal edema on the maps at baseline and 1Â month after the first anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) treatment were classified as extramacular (outside the ETDRS grid), macular (within the grid), and combined pattern and correlated with ME recurrences. Seventy-five of 87 (86.2%) eyes with BRVO ME showed combined edema at baseline. There were 4 topographic patterns of edema at 1Â month following anti-VEGF injection as follows: no residual edema, extramacular only, macular only, and combined edema. In contrast to the baseline pattern, the pattern of retinal edema 1Â month following anti-VEGF therapy showed significant association with 6-month recurrence, number of ME recurrences during a 1-year period, and time to first recurrence. (all P"‰<"‰0.05) An automatically generated widefield retinal thickness map could be used to effectively visualize the topographic patterns of retinal edema in eyes with BRVO. The map can be used as a valuable tool for detection of retinal edema on widefield retinal areas and prediction of ME recurrence in eyes with BRVO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma: genetic insights into a lung cancer entity with distinct clinical behavior and genomic features

Invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma (IMA) is defined by the WHO classification as a primary lung adenocarcinoma with tumor cells showing goblet cell- or columnar cell-morphology (Fig.Â 1) with abundant intracytoplasmic mucin1. Due to its distinctive clinical features, i.e., peripheral location and a high frequency of multifocal, multilobular, and bilateral occurrence it has been defined as a distinctive entity with dismal outcome for many years and formerly been referred to as mucinous bronchioloalveolar carcinoma. Previous studies provided evidence for molecular features distinct from non-mucinous adenocarcinomas, with frequent KRAS mutations resembling RAS alterations in gastrointestinal tumors and oncogenic fusions in KRAS wild-type IMAs, as well as distinct clinical characteristics such as predominant recurrences in the lungs and a more aggressive phenotype for NRG1-rearranged tumors2,3.
CANCER
Nature.com

Patient and caregiver outcomes with levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel in advanced Parkinson's disease

Levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel (LCIG) has shown to be efficacious in motor and non-motor symptoms (NMS). Nevertheless, studies with patient Quality of Life (QoL) as a primary endpoint are scarce. To assess the effect of LCIG on Advanced Parkinson's Disease (APD) patients QoL. Secondarily, the impact on motor symptoms and NMS, emotional well-being, treatment satisfaction, and caregiver QoL, stress, disease burden, anxiety, depression, and work impairment were also investigated. In this prospective, 6-month multicenter postmarketing observational study, LCIG was administered to 59 patients with APD. Endpoints were assessed using validated scales and questionnaires. LCIG significantly improved patient QoL (PDQ-39 mean change Â± standard deviation from baseline, âˆ’12.8"‰Â±"‰14.6; P"‰<"‰0.0001), motor symptoms (UPDRS-III in "On," âˆ’6.5"‰Â±"‰11.8; P"‰="‰0.0002), NMS (NMSS, âˆ’35.7"‰Â±"‰31.1; P"‰<"‰0.0001), mood (Norris/Bond-Lader VAS, âˆ’6.6"‰Â±"‰21.1; P"‰="‰0.0297), fatigue (PFS-16, âˆ’0.6"‰Â±"‰1.0; P"‰="‰0.0003), depression (BDI-II, âˆ’5.1"‰Â±"‰9.4; P"‰="‰0.0002), anxiety (BAI, âˆ’6.2"‰Â±"‰9.6; P"‰<"‰0.0001), and patient treatment satisfaction (SATMED-Q, 16.1"‰Â±"‰16.8; P"‰<"‰0.0001). There were significant correlations between the change from baseline to 6 months between PDQ-39 and UPDRS-IV, NMSS, BAI, BDI-II, AS, and PFS-16 scores, and Norris/Bond-Lader alertness/sedation factor. Caregiver anxiety also improved (Goldberg anxiety scale, âˆ’1.1"‰Â±"‰1.0; P"‰="‰0.0234), but the clinical relevance of this finding is questionable. The serious adverse events reported were similar to those previously described for LCIG. In patients with APD, LCIG improves QoL, motor symptoms and NMS, emotional well-being, and satisfaction with the treatment. Improvement in patient QoL is associated with improvements in motor complications, NMS, anxiety, depression, apathy and fatigue. Improvements in patients' QoL does not correspond with improvements in caregivers' QoL or burden.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effect of vitamin D on cognitive decline: results from two ancillary studies of the VITAL randomized trial

Low vitamin D levels have been associated with cognitive decline; however, few randomized trials have been conducted. In a trial, we evaluated vitamin D3 supplementation on cognitive decline. We included participants aged 60+ years (mean[SD]"‰="‰70.9[5.8]Â years) free of cardiovascular disease and cancer in two substudies in the VITAL 2"‰Ã—"‰2 randomized trial of vitamin D3 (2000Â IU/day of cholecalciferol) and fish oil supplements: 3424 had cognitive assessments by phone (eight neuropsychologic tests; 2.8Â years follow-up) and 794 had in-person assessments (nine tests; 2.0Â years follow-up). The primary, pre-specified outcome was decline over two assessments in global composite score (average z-scores of all tests); substudy-specific results were meta-analyzed. The pooled mean difference in annual rate of decline (MD) for vitamin D3 versus placebo was 0.01 (95% CI âˆ’"‰0.01, 0.02; p"‰="‰0.39). We observed no interaction with baseline 25-hydroxyvitamin-D levels (p-interaction"‰="‰0.84) and a significant interaction with self-reported race (p-interaction"‰="‰0.01). Among Black participants (19%), those assigned vitamin D3 versus placebo had better cognitive maintenance (MD"‰="‰0.04, 95% CI 0.01, 0.08, similar to that observed for Black participants 1.2Â years apart in age). Thus, vitamin D3 (2000Â IU/day cholecalciferol) supplementation was not associated with cognitive decline over 2"“3Â years among community-dwelling older participants but may provide modest cognitive benefits in older Black adults, although these results need confirmation.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Nature.com

Senolytic effects of quercetin in an in vitro model of pre-adipocytes and adipocytes induced senescence

The dysfunction of adipose tissue with aging and the accumulation of senescent cells has been implicated in the pathophysiology of chronic diseases. Recently interventions capable of reducing the burden of senescent cells and in particular the identification of a new class of drugs termed senolytics have been object of extensive investigation. We used an in vitro model of induced senescence by treating both pre-adipocytes as well as mature adipocytes with hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) at a sub-lethal concentration for 3Â h for three consecutive days, and hereafter with 20 uM quercetin at a dose that in preliminary experiments resulted to be senolytic without cytotoxicity. H2O2 treated pre-adipocytes and adipocytes showed typical senescence-associated features including increased beta-galactosidase activity (SA-ÃŸ-gal) and p21, activation of ROS and increased expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. The treatment with quercetin in senescent pre-adipocytes and adipocytes was associated to a significant decrease in the number of the SA-Î²-gal positive cells along with the suppression of ROS and of inflammatory cytokines. Besides, quercetin treatment decreased miR-155-5p expression in both models, with down-regulation of p65 and a trend toward an up-regulation of SIRT-1 in complete cell extracts. The senolytic compound quercetin could affect AT ageing by reducing senescence, induced in our in vitro model by oxidative stress. The downregulation of miRNA-155-5p, possibly through the modulation of NF-ÎºB and SIRT-1, could have a key role in the effects of quercetin on both pre-adipocytes and adipocytes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Natural killer cell-derived exosomal miR-1249-3p attenuates insulin resistance and inflammation in mouse models of type 2 diabetes

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 409 (2021) Cite this article. Natural killer (NK) cells have been suggested to be associated with type 2 diabetes by regulating systemic inflammation. However, the mechanism by which NK cells regulate insulin sensitivity remains unknown. This study shows that NK-derived exosomes from lean mice attenuate obesity-induced insulin resistance and inflammation in mice of type 2 diabetes. Moreover, lean NK-derived exosomes enhance insulin sensitivity and relieve inflammation in adipocytes and hepatocytes. MiR-1249-3p, which is significantly upregulated in lean NK-derived exosomes, can be transferred from NK cells to adipocytes and hepatocytes via exosomes. NK-derived exosomal miR-1249-3p dramatically induces cellular insulin sensitivity and relieves inflammation. Mechanistically, exosomal miR-1249-3p directly targets SKOR1 to regulate the formation of ternary complex SMAD6/MYD88/SMURF1, which mediates glucose homeostasis by suppressing the TLR4/NF-ÎºB signaling pathway. This study reveals an emerging role for NK-derived exosomal miR-1249-3p in remission of insulin resistance, and provides a series of potential therapeutic targets in type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Nonspecific binding of common anti-CFTR antibodies in ciliated cells of human airway epithelium

There is evidence that the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) anion channel is highly expressed at the apical pole of ciliated cells in human bronchial epithelium (HBE), however recent studies have detected little CFTR mRNA in those cells. To understand this discrepancy we immunostained well differentiated primary HBE cells using CFTR antibodies. We confirmed apical immunofluorescence in ciliated cells and quantified the covariance of the fluorescence signals and that of an antibody against the ciliary marker centrin-2 using image cross-correlation spectroscopy (ICCS). Super-resolution stimulated emission depletion (STED) imaging localized the immunofluorescence in distinct clusters at the bases of the cilia. However, similar apical fluorescence was observed when the monoclonal CFTR antibodies 596, 528 and 769 were used to immunostain ciliated cells expressing F508del-CFTR, or cells lacking CFTR due to a Class I mutation. A BLAST search using the CFTR epitope identified a similar amino acid sequence in the ciliary protein rootletin X1. Its expression level correlated with the intensity of immunostaining by CFTR antibodies and it was detected by 596 antibody after transfection into CFBE cells. These results may explain the high apparent expression of CFTR in ciliated cells and reports of anomalous apical immunofluorescence in well differentiated cells that express F508del-CFTR.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Survival outcomes of management in metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma patients

Chemotherapy is generally considered as the main treatment for metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma. The role of gastrectomy for metastatic gastric cancer without obvious symptoms is controversial. The objective of this study is to investigate survival outcomes of treatment modalities using a real-world data setting. A retrospective cohort study was designed using the Taiwan Cancer Registry database. We identified the treatment modalities and used Kaplan"“Meier estimates and Cox regressions to compare patient survival outcomes. From 2008 to 2015, 5599 gastric adenocarcinoma patients were diagnosed with metastatic disease (M1). The median overall survival (OS) of patients with surgery plus chemotherapy had the longest survival of 14.2Â months. The median OS of the patients who received chemotherapy alone or surgery alone was 7.0 and 3.9, respectively. Age at diagnosis, year of diagnosis, tumor grade, and treatment modalities are prognostic factors for survival. The hazard ratios for patients who received surgery plus chemotherapy, surgery alone, and supportive care were 0.47 (95% CI 0.44"“0.51), 1.22 (95% CI 1.1"“1.36), and 3.23 (95% CI 3.01"“3.46), respectively, by multivariable Cox regression analysis when using chemotherapy alone as a referent. Chemotherapy plus surgery may have a survival benefit for some selected gastric adenocarcinoma patients with metastatic disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Î±1-Adrenergic receptor mediates adipose-derived stem cell sheet-induced protection against chronic heart failure after myocardial infarction in rats

Cell-based therapy using adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) has emerged as a novel therapeutic approach to treat heart failure after myocardial infarction (MI). The purpose of this study was to determine whether inhibition of Î±1-adrenergic receptors (Î±1-ARs) in ADSCs attenuates ADSC sheet-induced improvements in cardiac functions and inhibition of remodeling after MI. ADSCs were isolated from fat tissues of Lewis rats. In in vitro studies using cultured ADSCs, we determined the mRNA levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A and Î±1-AR under normoxia or hypoxia and the effects of norepinephrine and an Î±1-blocker, doxazosin, on the mRNA levels of angiogenic factors. Hypoxia increased Î±1-AR and VEGF mRNA levels in ADSCs. Norepinephrine further increased VEGF mRNA expression under hypoxia; this effect was abolished by doxazosin. Tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells was promoted by conditioned media of ADSCs treated with the Î±1 stimulant phenylephrine under hypoxia but not by those of ADSCs pretreated with phenylephrine plus doxazosin. In in vivo studies using rats with MI, transplanted ADSC sheets improved cardiac functions, facilitated neovascularization, and suppressed fibrosis after MI. These effects were abolished by doxazosin treatment. Pathway analysis from RNA sequencing data predicted significant upregulation of Î±1-AR mRNA expression in transplanted ADSC sheets and the involvement of Î±1-ARs in angiogenesis through VEGF. In conclusion, doxazosin abolished the beneficial effects of ADSC sheets on rat MI hearts as well as the enhancing effect of norepinephrine on VEGF expression in ADSCs, indicating that ADSC sheets promote angiogenesis and prevent cardiac dysfunction and remodeling after MI via their Î±1-ARs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Plasma metabolomics in the perioperative period of defect repair in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with congenital heart disease

The quality of life and survival rates of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with congenital heart disease (CHD"“PAH) have been greatly improved by defect-repair surgery and personalized treatments. However, those who survive surgery may remain at risk of persistent PAH, the prognosis may be considerably worse than those unoperated. Dynamic monitoring of clinical measures during the perioperative period of shunt correction is therefore indispensable and of great value. In this study, we explored the plasma-metabolite profiling in 13 patients with CHD"“PAH during the perioperative period of defect repair. Plasma was harvested at four time points: prior to cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) after anesthesia (Pre), immediately after CPB (T0), 24"‰h (T24), and 48"‰h (T48) after defect repair. Untargeted metabolomics strategy based on UPLC Q-TOF MS was used to detect the metabolites. A total of 193 distinguishing metabolites were determined at different time points, enriched in pathways such as oxidation of branched-chain fatty acids. We found that 17 metabolite alterations were significantly correlated with the reduction in mean pulmonary arterial pressure (MPAP) at T48 versus Pre. Gradients in diastolic pulmonary arterial pressure (DPAP), bicarbonate in radial artery (aHCO3), bicarbonate in superior vena cava (svcHCO3), and the partial pressure of dissolved CO2 gas in radial artery (aPCO2) were positively correlated with MPAP gradient. Notably, these clinical-measure gradients were correlated with alterations in shunt-correction-associated metabolites. In total, 12 out of 17 identified metabolites in response to defect repair were increased at both T24 and T48 (all P"‰<"‰0.05, except propionylcarnitine with P"‰<"‰0.05 at T24). In contrast, galactinol dihydrate, guanosine monophosphate, and hydroxyphenylacetylglycine tended to decline at T24 and T48 (only galactinol dihydrate with P"‰<"‰0.05 at T48). In conclusion, 17 metabolites that respond to shunt correction could be used as suitable noninvasive markers, and clinical measures, including DPAP, aHCO3, svcHCO3, and aPCO2, would be of great value in disease monitoring and evaluating future therapeutic interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

FOXP3+ T cells in uterine sarcomas are associated with favorable prognosis, low extracellular matrix expression and reduced YAP activation

Uterine sarcomas are rare but deadly malignancies without effective treatment. Immunotherapy is a promising new approach to treat these tumors but has shown heterogeneous effects in sarcoma patients. With the goal of identifying key factors for improved patient treatment, we characterized the tumor immune landscape in 58 uterine sarcoma cases with full clinicopathological annotation. Immune cell characterization revealed the overall prevalence of FOXP3+ cells and pro-tumor M2-like macrophages. Hierarchical clustering of patients showed four tumor type-independent immune signatures, where infiltration of FOXP3+ cells and M1-like macrophages associated with favorable prognosis. High CD8+/FOXP3+ ratio in UUS and ESS correlated with poor survival, upregulation of immunosuppressive markers, extracellular matrix (ECM)-related genes and proteins, and YAP activation. This study shows that uterine sarcomas present distinct immune signatures with prognostic value, independent of tumor type, and suggests that targeting the ECM could be beneficial for future treatments.
CANCER
Nature.com

Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

G-protein-coupled receptor P2Y10 facilitates chemokine-induced CD4 T cell migration through autocrine/paracrine mediators

G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), especially chemokine receptors, play a central role in the regulation of T cell migration. Various GPCRs are upregulated in activated CD4 T cells, including P2Y10, a putative lysophospholipid receptor that is officially still considered an orphan GPCR, i.e., a receptor with unknown endogenous ligand. Here we show that in mice lacking P2Y10 in the CD4 T cell compartment, the severity of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis and cutaneous contact hypersensitivity is reduced. P2Y10-deficient CD4 T cells show normal activation, proliferation and differentiation, but reduced chemokine-induced migration, polarization, and RhoA activation upon in vitro stimulation. Mechanistically, CD4 T cells release the putative P2Y10 ligands lysophosphatidylserine and ATP upon chemokine exposure, and these mediators induce P2Y10-dependent RhoA activation in an autocrine/paracrine fashion. ATP degradation impairs RhoA activation and migration in control CD4 T cells, but not in P2Y10-deficient CD4 T cells. Importantly, the P2Y10 pathway appears to be conserved in human T cells. Taken together, P2Y10 mediates RhoA activation in CD4 T cells in response to auto-/paracrine-acting mediators such as LysoPS and ATP, thereby facilitating chemokine-induced migration and, consecutively, T cell-mediated diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

E. coli Nissle 1917 modulates host glucose metabolism without directly acting on glucose

Managing postprandial glycemic response, or the increase in blood sugar following a meal, is a crucial component to maintaining healthy blood sugar in patients with diabetes. To test whether oral probiotics can impact postprandial glycemic response, E. coli Nissle 1917 (EcN) was evaluated in an oral glucose tolerance test. Oral gavage of EcN concurrent with a glucose bolus reduced the post-gavage glycemic response in mice. However, there was no difference in glycemic response when comparing EcN to a mutant deficient in glucose metabolism. This suggests that while EcN can alter glycemic response to a glucose bolus, this effect is not mediated by direct uptake of glucose. Of the possible indirect effects EcN could have, gastric emptying rate was highlighted as a likely cause, but EcN had no effect on gastric emptying rate in mice. This leaves many more possible indirect explanations for the interaction between EcN and host glucose metabolism to be explored in future work.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Astrocytes modulate extracellular neurotransmitter levels and excitatory neurotransmission in dorsolateral striatum via dopamine D2 receptor signaling

Astrocytes provide structural and metabolic support of neuronal tissue, but may also be involved in shaping synaptic output. To further define the role of striatal astrocytes in modulating neurotransmission we performed in vivo microdialysis and ex vivo slice electrophysiology combined with metabolic, chemogenetic, and pharmacological approaches. Microdialysis recordings revealed that intrastriatal perfusion of the metabolic uncoupler fluorocitrate (FC) produced a robust increase in extracellular glutamate levels, with a parallel and progressive decline in glutamine. In addition, FC significantly increased the microdialysate concentrations of dopamine and taurine, but did not modulate the extracellular levels of glycine or serine. Despite the increase in glutamate levels, ex vivo electrophysiology demonstrated a reduced excitability of striatal neurons in response to FC. The decrease in evoked potentials was accompanied by an increased paired pulse ratio, and a reduced frequency of spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents, suggesting that FC depresses striatal output by reducing the probability of transmitter release. The effect by FC was mimicked by chemogenetic inhibition of astrocytes using Gi-coupled designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADDs) targeting GFAP, and by the glial glutamate transporter inhibitor TFB-TBOA. Both FC- and TFB-TBOA-mediated synaptic depression were inhibited in brain slices pre-treated with the dopamine D2 receptor antagonist sulpiride, but insensitive to agents acting on presynaptic glutamatergic autoreceptors, NMDA receptors, gap junction coupling, cannabinoid 1 receptors, Âµ-opioid receptors, P2 receptors or GABAA receptors. In conclusion, our data collectively support a role for astrocytes in modulating striatal neurotransmission and suggest that reduced transmission after astrocytic inhibition involves dopamine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chondrogenic differentiation induced by extracellular vesicles bound to a nanofibrous substrate

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are being increasingly studied owing to its regenerative potential, namely EVs derived from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (hBM-MSCs). Those can be used for controlling inflammation, repairing injury, and enhancing tissue regeneration. Differently, the potential of EVs derived from human articular chondrocytes (hACs) to promote cartilage regeneration has not been thoroughly investigated. This work aims to develop an EVs immobilization system capable of selectively bind EVs present in conditioned medium obtained from cultures of hACs or hBM-MSC. For that, an anti-CD63 antibody was immobilized at the surface of an activated and functionalized electrospun nanofibrous mesh. The chondrogenic potential of bound EVs was further assessed by culturing hBM-MSCs during 28 days under basal conditions. EVs derived from hACs cultured under differentiation medium or from chondrogenically committed hBM-MSCs induced a chondrogenic phenotype characterized by marked induction of SOX9, COMP, Aggrecan and Collagen type II, and matrix glycosaminoglycans synthesis. Indeed, both EVs immobilization systems outperformed the currently used chondroinductive strategies. These data show that naturally secreted EVs can guide the chondrogenic commitment of hBM-MSCs in the absence of any other chemical or genetic chondrogenic inductors based in medium supplementation.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy